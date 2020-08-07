U.S. Black-white unemployment rate gap widens again in July

(Reuters) - The gap in the U.S. jobless rate between whites and Blacks widened for a third straight month in July, making the gulf between the races the widest in more than five years, Labor Department data released on Friday showed.

The rate for both races fell in July, but the rate for whites dropped more, by 0.9 percentage point to 9.2%. The rate for Blacks dropped by 0.8 percentage point to 14.6%, widening the gap to 5.4 points.

The average unemployment rate for all demographic groups fell to 10.2% from 11.1%.





(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Kevin Liffey)