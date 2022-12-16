U.S. blacklists Chinese firm selling video surveillance tech to Iran

Giulia Marchi
Dan De Luce
·5 min read

The Biden administration on Thursday blacklisted a Chinese video surveillance company that officials say is implicated in the repression of Uyghurs in China and that provided U.S.-made technology to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The blacklisted firm, Tiandy Technologies, has touted its facial recognition software as designed to help Chinese authorities identify Uyghurs or other ethnic minorities, as well as “smart” interrogation tables, NBC News previously reported.

The Commerce Department sanctions against Tiandy restrict U.S. firms from exporting components to the company.

California-based semiconductor giant Intel Corp. has provided processors for Tiandy’s networked video recording systems. But before the sanctions decision was announced, Intel Corp. removed references to Tiandy from its website.

Intel Corp. spokesperson Penny Bruce told NBC News on Thursday that the company “ceased doing business with Tiandy following an internal review.”

Tiandy Technologies did not respond to a request for comment.

Losing Intel’s business marks a potentially serious setback for Tiandy, a privately owned firm based in the northern city of Tianjin, which ranks among the top video surveillance companies in China and the world. The company had annual sales revenue of more than $800 million in 2021, according to an industry survey, and the firm says it has branches in more than 60 countries.

NBC News reported earlier this month that Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, of Florida, urged the Biden administration in a letter to review Tiandy’s operations and consider whether the firm should be sanctioned under U.S. laws, citing the company’s activities in China and Iran.

On Thursday, Rubio called the imposition of sanctions “the right thing to do” but said more action was needed.

“The Chinese Communist Party is weaponizing technology companies to further its geopolitical goals,” Rubio said in an email. “The Department of Commerce needs to be more aggressive in using all available tools to identify and punish bad actors.”

In announcing the sanctions, the Commerce Department said Tiandy “has been implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.”

By selling products that include U.S.-made parts, the company enabled Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to acquire U.S.-manufactured technology, which is prohibited under U.S. sanctions, according to the Commerce Department.

Human rights advocates and lawmakers are concerned Iranian authorities could use Tiandy’s video surveillance technology to help squelch a wave of anti-regime protests in the country.

It remains unclear how Iran is using Tiandy’s technology, precisely what equipment Tiandy is providing and how the company may be advising the government on its use. But experts say the Iranian government has sought to emulate China’s use of digital technology to tighten its grip and counter critics and dissent.

Tiandy was one of 36 companies and organizations added Thursday to the Commerce Department’s “entity list,” which blacklists firms engaged in activity deemed contrary to U.S. national security interests.

Tiandy has posted about the company’s “interrogation table” for Chinese authorities that offers “one-click interrogation” and transcript “proofreading,” which it says “greatly improves the efficiency of interrogation.”

The company also has posted photos of the interrogation table in front of “tiger chairs,” which have leg irons and handcuffs. Human Rights Watch, citing accounts from former detainees, has accused Chinese police of strapping Uyghurs into the chairs for hours and even days to immobilize them during interrogations. China has denied the allegations.

A U.S.-based security industry research firm and trade publication, the Internet Protocol Video Market (IPVM), first reported Tiandy’s work with Iran in 2021, including its five-year contract with the government.

“Today’s Commerce Department sanctions on Tiandy are not a surprise given its role in rights abuses. This is a company that trained computers to detect Uyghurs, and offers PRC (People’s Republic of China) authorities ‘smart’ interrogation solutions integrated with torture devices,” said Conor Healy, director of government research at IPVM.

Craig Singleton, senior China fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, who wrote a report about Tiandy earlier this month, said the blacklisting of the firm “sends a clear message that Washington takes Chinese techno-authoritarianism seriously and will hold accountable those who facilitate Beijing’s human rights atrocities.”

He added, “For far too long, Chinese companies supporting China’s surveillance state have operated with near impunity.”

Under the blacklisting by the Commerce Department, a U.S. firm now would have to obtain a special license to export products to Tiandy.

But Tiandy and other Chinese tech companies could face tougher sanctions under a bill proposed Thursday by Rubio and Republican Rep. August Pfluger, of Texas.

The bill mandates that the executive branch report details about individuals and entities involved in carrying out human rights abuses in China, and that President Joe Biden impose property-blocking sanctions and visa-blocking sanctions against violators.

The U.S. already has imposed numerous sanctions on other Chinese tech companies and has accused telecom giant Huawei and other firms of exporting technology abroad that could be used as tools for domestic surveillance, including in Iran.

Huawei has rejected the accusations.

The Biden administration last month effectively banned the sale or import of new equipment from a number of Chinese surveillance firms.

China has strongly rejected U.S. criticism of Chinese tech companies and of its treatment of Uyghurs or other Muslim minorities in the country.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, told NBC News that the embassy could not speak on behalf of Chinese private companies. But he said it was “absurd” to portray Chinese technology as a security threat.

“As we all know, harnessing modern scientific and technological development, like using big data and camera surveillance, to improve social governance is a common practice of the international community, and the United States is no exception,” the spokesperson said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Pressed on Warehouse-Rebuilding Plan After Deadly 2021 Tornado

    (Bloomberg) -- Three US lawmakers questioned Amazon.com Inc.’s plans for rebuilding an Illinois warehouse that collapsed in a tornado last year, killing six workers and prompting an investigation by workplace safety regulators. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapTh

  • California Slashes Rooftop Solar Incentives in Blow to Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- California will sharply reduce the incentive that encouraged more than a million homeowners and businesses to install rooftop solar panels and cemented the Golden State as a green energy pioneer.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapState regulators una

  • 2022 Notebook: Protests, strict COVID lockdowns tested China

    THE BACKGROUND: After beginning 2022 by hosting a Winter Olympics inside a COVID bubble, China faced a tough year. It was filled with economic challenges, maintaining and then loosening its zero-COVID policy, fending off claims of human rights abuses and — in the latter part of 2022 — dealing with unusual and widespread protests related to its approach to the pandemic. Perhaps most significantly in the long term, it held a Communist Party congress that ended with Xi Jinping securing another term as leader, even as a previous top leader died and his era of China faded into history.

  • Biden blacklists China's YMTC, crackdowns on AI chip sector

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Thursday added Chinese memory chipmaker YMTC and 21 "major" Chinese players in the artificial intelligence chip sector to a trade blacklist, broadening its crackdown on China's chip industry. YMTC, long in the crosshairs of the U.S. government, was added to the list over fears it could divert American technology to previously blacklisted Chinese tech giants Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and Hikvision. The move, laid out in the Federal Register, will bar YMTC's suppliers from shipping U.S. goods to it without a difficult-to-obtain license.

  • U.S., UK export controls hit China's access to Arm's chip designs -FT

    This is the first known time that Arm has decided it could not export its most cutting-edge designs to China, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Arm said it was fully-compliant with the latest export controls, and "for Alibaba and other China partners, we have a process in place to deliver optimized solutions that address their performance requirements".

  • Port Royal Club in Naples to operate out of tents and trailers as it recovers from Ian

    The Port Royal Club will operate out of tents and trailers for now, as its membership mulls whether to repair or rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

  • Ukraine Latest: US Is Expanding Its Training for Kyiv’s Forces

    (Bloomberg) -- The US sanctioned Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s richest tycoon but left his company, mining giant MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, untouched as it tries to maintain stability in the metals market. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapA top Ukrainian army commande

  • Ben Affleck bonds with son in rare public appearance

    Ben Affleck and son, Samuel, hit the town December 13 for a little father-son bonding time in a rare public appearance for the duo at the LA Lakers game.

  • How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Plan to Spend Their First Christmas Together as a Blended Family

    J.Lo reportedly wants to "spoil" Affleck.

  • Netanyahu, set to return to office, eyes deal with Saudis

    Israel’s designated prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday vowed to seek full diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia once he takes office, claiming that doing so would also promote peace with the Palestinians. Netanyahu also said he would be open to restarting behind-the-scenes peace talks with the Palestinians. The comments, made in a rare interview with an Arab news outlet, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya news channel, appeared to be aimed at easing concerns over the far-right makeup of the government that Netanyahu is forming.

  • 4 Malaysian tourists in Dublin beaten by group of teens in 'racist attack'

    Four Malaysian tourists were victims of an alleged "racist attack" in Dublin. According to a Facebook post by former newscaster Norzie Pak Wan Chek, her niece was doing some last-minute shopping on Dec. 4 with a friend and her younger brother and sister before their early-morning flight back to Malaysia.

  • Young voters turned away from Democrats in midterm elections, analysis shows

    Democrats saw had the weakest support among young voters since at least 2018 in this years midterm elections, with Republicans enjoying more support from the demographic.

  • Hungary drops veto threat on Ukraine aid, but Viktor Orbán remains a thorn in EU's side

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the most pro-Russian leader in the EU and an ally of Donald Trump, has been accused of destroying Hungary’s democracy due to his government’s lack of transparency and checks against his power.

  • NATO Eyes Boosting Air Defenses to Repel Drone, Missile Strikes

    (Bloomberg) -- NATO is weighing how to bolster its air and missile defenses to combat threats like the commercially available drones and cruise missiles Russia has used in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Apple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With

  • Aaron Rodgers says psychedelics helped alleviate his fear of death and see 'the other side'

    Aaron Rodgers offered more details on how his experience with psychedelics has helped inform his life while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show."

  • FTX bankruptcy lawyers say they 'do not trust' Bahamas government

    (Reuters) -Lawyers for the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX on Wednesday opposed a demand for internal records from an insolvent affiliate based in the Bahamas, saying they "do not trust" the Bahamian government with data that could be used to siphon off assets from the bankrupt company. Liquidators of FTX's Bahamian business, FTX Digital Markets, had asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey to give them access to the U.S. unit's Slack, Google and Amazon Web Services accounts and data. At a court hearing in Delaware, lawyers for FTX asked Dorsey to deny the request.

  • More young adults 18-29 are living at home, contributing to luxury goods purchases

    Yahoo Finance checks out generational trends and how young adults still living at home correlates with their luxury good expenditures.

  • New York to ban animal sales at pet stores in 2024

    Pet retailers are set to be barred from selling dogs, cats and rabbits in the state of New York come December 2024 under a new law, signed by Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday, designed to stop the supply of animals from so-called puppy mills. Hochul, a Democrat, said banning pet stores from selling pets will help protect animal welfare and clamp down on abusive, wholesale breeders. New York will join a small group of other states, including California, Illinois and Maryland, that have instituted similar bans on such sales.

  • Bears' Justin Fields on illness: 'I could’ve played a game today'

    Justin Fields returned to practice on Thursday after missing on Wednesday because he was sick.

  • Far-right troll and Capitol rioter 'Baked Alaska' tweets that he can't believe he's 'going to jail for an nft salesman' after Trump announces digital trading card series

    "Baked Alaska," who livestreamed himself storming the Capitol on January 6, faces a sentence of up to 6 months after pleading guilty to one count.