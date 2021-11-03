U.S. blacklists four companies from Israel, Russia, Singapore, citing spyware

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department added four companies from Israel, Russia and Singapore to its "entity list" on Wednesday, saying they engaged in "activities that are contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States."

They are the NSO Group and Candiru of Israel, Positive Technologies of Russia, and Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE. LTD, from Singapore, the department said in a statement.

