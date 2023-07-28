U.S. blacklists Somalian ISIS financier for fueling terrorism in Africa

The Treasury under Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday blacklisted Abdiweli Mohamed Yusuf, a man accused of being a financier for ISIS-Somalia. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

July 28 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned a Somali man accused of being the financier of his nation's branch of the Islamic State, as the Biden administration cracks down on the terrorist organization's ability to distribute funds to African affiliates.

The U.S. departments of State and Treasury announced Thursday they were blacklisting Abdiweli Mohamed Yusuf -- a man the Biden administration accuses of heading ISIS-Somalia's finance office since at least late 2019 -- as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

Biden administration officials said ISIS-Somalia supports terrorism throughout Africa with money it generates through extorting Somali financial institutions, mobile money service providers and other local businesses, and that Yusuf plays a key role in managing that money and transferring it to branches throughout the continent.

"Terrorist groups, and ISIS-Somalia specifically, seek to exploit institutional vulnerabilities to finance their activities," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said Thursday in a statement.

"The sanctions imposed today demonstrate the U.S. commitment to leveraging our authorities in support to our partners, including the federal government of Somalia, in their efforts to counter terrorist financing and strengthen national and regional stability and security."

Yusuf, who is believed to be in his early 40s, is also accused of delivering foreign fighters, supplies and ammunition on behalf of his terrorist organization, which generated $2 million last year through collecting extortion payments, the Treasury said.

The sanctions freezes all U.S. property in Yusuf's name while blocking U.S. citizens from doing business with him.

ISIS-Somalia operates primarily in the Golis Mountains of the Bari region of the country and consists of between 100 and 400 members, according to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.