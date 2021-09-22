U.S.' Blinken to convene foreign ministers on COVID-19 commitments before year's end

FILE PHOTO: Blinken testifies before Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he would personally convene world foreign ministers before the end of the year to follow up on commitments made toward fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

At a virtual COVID-19 summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, President Joe Biden earlier promised to buy 500 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to donate to other countries as the United States comes under increasing pressure to share its supply with the rest of the world.

Blinken said he would convene foreign ministers to follow up on commitments made at the virtual summit and at an upcoming G20 meeting, ahead of a meeting of heads of state led by Biden to be held in the first quarter of 2022.

"We have to have the sustained engagement, continuing to hold ourselves accountable, for real progress," Blinken said.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • At UN, Moon pushes peace with NKorea after missile tests

    Never once mentioning missiles, South Korean President Moon Jae-in again pushed for peace and reconciliation with North Korea at the United Nations on Tuesday, a week after recent missile testing on both ends of the peninsula renewed tensions between the two rivals. Addressing the U.N. General Assembly in person in New York on Tuesday, Moon reiterated his push for a denuclearized coexistence and “co-prosperity” for the two countries that ended the three-year Korean War in a 1953 armistice that halted the fighting but never led to a formal declaration of peace. “North Korea, for its part, must brace for changes that benefit the era of global community,” Moon said in his address at the largest gathering of world leaders.

  • U.S. to donate 500 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to other countries -Biden

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Wednesday promised to buy 500 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to donate to other countries as it comes under increasing pressure to share its supply with the rest of the world. The White House is hosting a four-hour virtual summit aimed at boosting global vaccination rates and the administration of President Joe Biden wants to show it is leading by example. "To beat the pandemic here we need to beat it everywhere," Biden said, kicking off the summit, which includes leaders from Canada, Indonesia, South Africa and Britain, as well as World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

  • Biden addresses images of Border Patrol agents chasing migrants: 'We'll get it under control'

    The photos have prompted an internal investigation by the Department of Homeland Security.

  • Biden commits to donating an additional 500 million vaccine doses

    During a virtual summit Wednesday on COVID-19, President Biden announced a commitment to buying an additional 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, doubling the administration’s previous purchase, to donate to countries in need.

  • New information released about Gabby Petito's trip

    New information released about Gabby Petito's trip

  • Expect lower growth expectations and higher inflation forecast from the Fed: Strategist

    Brian Nick, Nuveen Chief Investment Strategist joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest market action.

  • Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns

    A European Union-funded project to build a genomic map of Poland plans to drop gene-sequencing technology from China's BGI Group over concerns about data security, one of the project's leaders told Reuters. The Genomic Map of Poland's concerns stem from questions over how Polish genomic data may be used that relate to national security, said Marek Figlerowicz, a Professor at the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry at the Polish Academy of Sciences who steers the project.

  • Germany's diversity shows as immigrants run for parliament

    Ana-Maria Trasnea was 13 when she emigrated from Romania because her single, working mother believed she would have a better future in Germany. “It was hard in Germany in the beginning,” Trasnea said in an interview with The Associated Press. Trasnea, who is running for the center-left Social Democrats in Sunday's election, is one of hundreds of candidates with immigrant roots who are seeking a seat in Germany's lower house of parliament, or Bundestag.

  • Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. In a concrete signal of the bloc's outrage, EU ambassadors postponed preparations for an inaugural trade and technology council on Sept. 29 with the United States, a gathering that was trumpeted as a major advance in the transatlantic alliance. "One of our member states has been treated in a way that is not acceptable, so we need to know what happened and why," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in defence of France.

  • U.S. VP Harris to announce $10 billion global fund to prepare for future pandemics

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday will call on countries and companies around the world to create a $10 billion global health fund to prepare for future pandemics, and announce a $250 million contribution from the United States to jumpstart the effort, a White House official said. Harris will make the announcement during a virtual COVID-19 summit being held on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly. It is aimed at boosting vaccinations worldwide with the goal of ending the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of 2022.

  • France's US ambassador set to return to DC after 5-day submarine deal protest

    French officials chastised the US for striking a nuclear submarine deal with Australia after France already agreed to sell the Aussies diesel models.

  • Panic or Patience: DJ Uiagalelei, Oklahoma offense, OSU defense | College Football Enquirer

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde debate whether it’s time for patience or panic with Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei, the stagnant Oklahoma offense, and Ohio State’s bottom level defense.

  • Mexican government cracks down on Haitian migrants in Ciudad Acuña

    Mexican authorities have begun rounding up migrants from Haiti near the border in a crackdown involving law enforcement at every level of government.

  • ‘I Just Couldn’t Say No,’ Says Meghan McCain About Joining ‘DailyMailTV’

    Meghan McCain is the newest addition to "DailyMailTV," the Emmy-winning news and entertainment program and website, fresh off her departure from “The View.” “Being able to have that kind of platform – I just couldn’t say no,” McCain told host Thomas Roberts in a recent interview. Watch the video above to hear more, then check your local listing to find out when “DailyMailTV” is on in your area. Executive Producers for “DailyMailTV” include Dr. Phil, his son, Jay McGraw, and “Dr. Phil” Executive Producer Carla Pennington.

  • Crystal Kung Minkoff Shares Her Best Cocktail Recipes

    As Crystal Kung Minkoff kicked off her debut season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards quickly realized that she was quite the mixologist. After Crystal made Kyle a margarita on the show's May 26 episode, Kyle exclaimed, "That's so good...Oh my god, I'm impressed." From that point on, Kyle declared to Crystal, "You're the bartender." While the show has given peeks at some of Crystal's gorgeous homemade cocktails, she shares even more drink details on her Instagram account. Fr

  • Feds Order Border Warehouse To Pay $235K In Back Wages

    A federal court in California has approved a judgment ordering a customs warehouse logistics company to pay $235,000 in back wages and penalties after an investigation found the employer illegally paid warehouse workers as little as $3.38 per hour. Premar Global Warehouse Logistics employed 16 Mexican nationals to work as merchandise checkers in San Diego in a facility just minutes from the U.S.-Mexico border, according to investigators from the U.S. Department of Labor. The workers were paid th

  • Four Marines remain at Walter Reed nearly a month after Kabul airport blast

    Four of the Marines injured in the bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport last month remain in the hospital.

  • DeChambeau's drive, Spieth's putting and Poulter's heart: Building the perfect Ryder Cup player

    Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington do not have the time amid the usual chaotic Ryder Cup build-up to sit down and fantasise about their perfect player for this event.

  • Top US general holds 'productive' talks with Russian officer

    The top American military officer held talks Wednesday with his Russian counterpart as the United States struggles to secure basing rights and other counterterrorism support in countries bordering Afghanistan — an effort Moscow has opposed. The six-hour meeting in Finland's capital between Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff, came at a crucial time after the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Without troops on the ground, the U.S. needs to reach more basing, intelligence sharing and other agreements to help monitor al-Qaida and Islamic State militants in Afghanistan.

  • Dysfunction Junction: Where Mexico meets Texas

    To accuse a senior government official in Washington of lying is a rare&nbsp;occurrence. More common is the&nbsp;accusation that some&nbsp;official&nbsp;“obfuscated” or&nbsp;“spun” or was&nbsp;“loose&nbsp;with the facts.” But &nbsp; &nbsp;Department of&nbsp;Homeland&nbsp;Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has repeatedly denied that the southern U.S. border is wide open to illegal immigration. It appears from all available&nbsp;evidence the Secretary is either denying reality, or as Doug McKelway reports, is lying.