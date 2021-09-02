U.S. blocking Chinese acquisitions of global tech firms a "red flag" - Chinese state-backed tabloid

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a meeting at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing
·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese state-backed tabloid the Global Times called U.S. efforts to block cross-border acquisitions of tech companies a "red flag" that impedes China's tech sector and disrupts the growth of the global tech sector.

The outlet, which is published by the People's Daily, China's official newspaper for the ruling Communist Party, argued a recent attempt to block a Chinese purchase of a Korean chip company "represents a dangerous precedent for the industry as a whole."

"If the US succeeds in blocking the deal this time, it could set a very bad precedent for global high-tech mergers and acquisitions, further consolidating the industrial concentration in the US," the op-ed read.

In March, China-based private equity group Wise Road Capital announced it would purchase Korea's Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for $1.4 billion.

On Monday, Magnachip said in an SEC filing that the U.S. Department of Treasury, in a letter to the company's legal counsel last Friday, said the acquisition posed "risks to the national security of the United States."

The chip sector has become a hotbed for tensions between the U.S. and China.

Both countries are pouring billions of into their domestic industries, with the recognition that semiconductors are critical to national security and economic development.

Cross-border acquisitions, which require approval from regulatory bodies, have at times fallen apart because of government objections.

In 2018, Qualcomm Inc's planned $44 billion acquisition of Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV failed after China's anti-monopoly regulator signaled it would not approve the deal.

That same year, Singapore's Broadcom Inc withdrew its $117 billion bid to acquire Qualcomm after Washington's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) said the purchase could endanger the U.S' national security by aiding China.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Steps Up Monetary Support as Economy Takes Hit from Virus

    (Bloomberg) -- China ramped up financial support for small businesses and pledged better use of local government bonds as the economy showed further signs of a slowdown because of tight property controls and fresh virus outbreaks.The People’s Bank of China will provide 300 billion yuan ($46.4 billion) of low-cost funding to banks so they can lend to small and medium-sized companies, according to a statement released after a Wednesday meeting of the State Council, China’s equivalent of a governme

  • Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Microsoft (MSFT) closed at $301.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.02% move from the prior day.

  • A Snake, A Hawk And A Fox

    Check out this amazing video showing a snake, a hawk and a fox from Colorado Ranger Tiffany.

  • Apple announces new settlement with Japan allowing developers to link to external websites  

    Apple has made a settlement with Japanese regulator that it will allow developers of “reader” apps link to their own website for managing users account. This settlement comes after the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has forced Apple to make a change its polices on the reader apps, like Netflix, Spotify, Audible and Dropbox, that provide purchased content or content subscriptions for digital magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, and video. “We have great respect for the Japan Fair Trade Commission and appreciate the work we’ve done together, which will help developers of reader apps make it easier for users to set up an manage their apps and service, while protecting their privacy and maintaining their trust,” Phill Schiller, who oversees the App Stores at Apple.

  • Japan's defence ministry seeks fresh hike in military spending

    Japan's defence ministry is seeking an annual budget increase that will add to past hikes to expand military spending over a decade by almost a sixth, as it looks to counter the growing strength of neighbouring China. Since last year, Japan has identified China as its main national security threat, pointing in a July policy paper to a "sense of crisis" over Beijing's threat to Taiwan, which lies close to Japanese islands along the edge of the East China Sea.

  • Helped by TSMC and Foxconn, BioNTech vaccines finally reach Taiwan

    Taiwan has blamed China, which claims the island as its own territory, for nixing an original order from the German firm this year - charges Beijing has angrily denied. Taiwan's government then allowed major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn - formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd - as well as its high-profile billionaire founder, Terry Gou, along with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, to negotiate on its behalf for the doses. A cargo flight from Luxembourg carrying the vaccines landed at Taiwan's main international airport at Taoyuan, outside of Taipei, at 7 a.m. (2300 GMT), and was met on the tarmac by Health Minister Chen Shih-chung and Sophie Chang, the TSMC Charity Foundation's chairwoman and Gou's cousin.

  • Taiwan gets first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines after long delay

    Taiwan received its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines Thursday after a prolonged purchasing process that gave rise to a political blame game with China. Taiwan had been unable to buy the vaccine itself directly from BioNTech, the German company that had partnered with U.S.-based Pfizer to develop the mRNA vaccine. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen earlier accused China of blocking Taiwan from getting the Pfizer vaccine through BioNTech, saying that they had all but signed the contracts when the deal was delayed indefinitely.

  • The Morning After: China slashes kids’ gaming time to three hours a week,

    Today’s headlines: Apple is building a classical music streaming app, China further slashes kids’ gaming time to just three hours a week, Jon Stewart's Apple TV+ show premieres on September 30th.

  • How One Covid Case Upended Toyota’s Just-in-Time Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The plant is operated by a key Toyota supplier and is one of

  • Covid vaccine: More than half of Indian adults have had first jab

    Some 502 million adults have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine so far.

  • Didi and JD.com workers get unions in watershed moment for China's tech sector

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc has set up a union for its staff while e-commerce powerhouse JD.com has also established one - landmark moves in the country's tech sector where organised labour is extremely rare. Regulators in China have come down hard on its biggest technology firms this year, criticising them for policies that exploit workers and infringe on consumer rights in addition to unleashing a slew of anti-trust probes and fines. The government is also encouraging companies to implement initiatives to share wealth as part of a recent "common prosperity" drive laid out by President Xi Jinping to ease inequality in the world's second-largest economy.

  • Chinese teens feel like they’re in the crosshairs of Beijing’s tech crackdown

    How kids spend their free time has become a matter of national importance, and an opportunity for Xi Jinping to mold his ideal youth.

  • Chinese media defends wave of industry regulation, says reforms in West 'stuck in silence'

    "For the moment, reforms in the West are stuck in silence while public opinion there is busy pointing fingers at China, while China is the true doer who is slow in speech yet quick in action," the editorial reads. The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist party. "Such economic governance is not new to the world, but Western media outlets have kept pinning political labels on China's relevant practices, cursing China to fail," the op-ed read.

  • House Republicans' Afghanistan accountability bill blocked in pro forma session

    A symbolic attempt by House Republicans to bring forward a bill to demand answers of President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was blocked in the House on Tuesday.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Bitcoin vs. Ethereum vs. Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Is a Buy?

    Cryptocurrencies have experienced waves of volatility over the past year, but they're steadily gaining traction among investors. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) are three of the biggest names in the crypto space, and they've all experienced explosive growth. The price of Bitcoin is up by more than 300% over the past 12 months, Ethereum has soared by roughly 700%, and Cardano has increased by a whopping 2,350% in that time period.

  • China moves to cap the cost of renting a home in cities

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The Chinese government has said the cost of renting a home in cities should not rise by more than 5% a year - its first move to cap rental prices and part of efforts to provide more affordable housing. President Xi Jinping's pledges to narrow wealth disparities with the goal of achieving so called "common prosperity" has put the plight of low income households and individuals at the forefront of policymaking. Demand for rental housing has concentrated mainly in China's largest cities, which offer better-paying jobs and the most employment opportunities, especially to fresh college graduates.

  • Stocks Steady as Traders Gauge Economic Recovery: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady Thursday as investors await key U.S. employment data to assess when the Federal Reserve may start paring the substantial stimulus that has bolstered financial markets.Equities rallied in Hong Kong amid a continuing rebound in Chinese technology stocks on bets that the pressure from Beijing’s regulatory crackdown has peaked. China’s market climbed, with traders assessing a central bank step to cushion the economy by helping smaller firms. Commodity-reliant

  • Amazon's Unique Solution To Delivery Driver Crisis - Pros And Cons

    The acute driver crisis has prompted Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) to recommend its delivery partners to ignore applicants' marijuana usage, Bloomberg reports. Amazon said that the step could boost the job applicants by up to 400%, as screening for marijuana cuts the prospective worker pool by 30%. It would prove to be immensely beneficial considering the upcoming holiday shopping season. However, other delivery companies are continuing to screen applicants due to insurance and liability implica

  • White House tackles housing shortage with plan for 100,000 affordable homes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is taking steps to address a severe housing shortage in the United States by creating and selling 100,000 affordable homes over the next three years using existing funds, the White House said on Wednesday. The moves will focus on boosting home sales to individuals and non-profit organizations, while limiting sales to large investors, who scooped up one in six homes sold in the second quarter, according to a White House statement. Demand for housing soared early in the pandemic as Americans sought more spacious accommodations for home offices and home schooling, but a shortage of homes for sale and supply chain bottlenecks have driven housing prices sharply higher.