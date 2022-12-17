u-blox Holding (VTX:UBXN) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at u-blox Holding (VTX:UBXN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for u-blox Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = CHF73m ÷ (CHF566m - CHF152m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, u-blox Holding has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured u-blox Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering u-blox Holding here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

u-blox Holding's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 21% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 27% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, u-blox Holding has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 41% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

