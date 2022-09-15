U.S. BNPL consumer debt set to hit $15 billion by 2025 - study

Manya Saini
·2 min read

By Manya Saini

(Reuters) - U.S. buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) customers' outstanding debt is estimated to hit $15 billion by 2025, a report by management consultancy firm cg42 said on Thursday.

The industry saw a huge boost during the COVID-19 pandemic as homebound consumers opted for online shopping, a trend that urged digital payments giants such as Block Inc and PayPal Holdings Inc to expand further in the sector.

However, the current uncertainty in macroeconomic outlook due to the geopolitical turmoil, rapidly rising interest rates and red-hot inflation has hit the once high-flying sector.

Valuations of some of the biggest players in the space tumbled this year after a stellar 2021. Shares in Affirm Holdings Inc have plunged over 70%, while Swedish rival Klarna cut its valuation by over 80% to $6.7 billion from $46 billion last year.

But U.S. BNPL customer base is expected to grow by 27% between 2022 and 2025, the study showed.

About 84% of more than 2,000 people surveyed said the BNPL model allows them to purchase items they otherwise would not be able to, while 39% said they "regularly" pay late fees due to missed payments.

"Users also put their BNPL payments on their credit cards, setting up a very scary double whammy effect in which individuals who are laid off will get hit with double the fees and have no path to paying off their debts," said Hugh Tallents, senior partner and financial services practice lead at cg42.

"BNPL operates outside of the traditional credit system right now. People don't think of it as debt and they can't track how much they hold in aggregate."

The BNPL industry remains popular among younger consumers, many of who are struggling to save and meet their financial goals, and largely unregulated in the United States, one of its biggest markets.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Recommended Stories

  • Diesel Margins Tank as Market Weighs Possible China Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of diesel is plunging around the world as traders weigh the impact of a potential new quota for Chinese fuel exports.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeXi Unlikely to Throw Putin a Lifeline as Ukraine Struggles MountEurope’

  • Porsche IPO Draws Commitment From Norwegian Wealth Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG has lined up commitments from anchor investors including the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund as it pushes ahead with a listing of its Porsche AG unit, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceStocks Bounce

  • Record Chinese Cyber Breach Spurs Eruption in Data for Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Since the data of about roughly 1 billion Chinese citizens appeared for sale on a popular dark web forum in June, researchers have observed a surge in other kinds of personal records from China appearing on cybercriminal marketplaces. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops For

  • Analysis-European governments defy market volatility with green bond bonanza

    Euro zone governments have raised 15 billion euros ($15 billion) from green bonds over the last two weeks, pushing volumes above a year ago even as heightened volatility cuts issuance in the broader market. High inflation and rapidly rising interest rates have injected a level of turbulence into world markets not seen for years, leading to caution generally among borrowers. But this does not seem to have dented demand for green government bonds that fund environmentally beneficial projects.

  • As 'buy now, pay later' plans grow, so do delinquencies

    A growing number of American shoppers have jumped at the chance to use “buy now, pay later” loans to pay for new sneakers, electronics, or luxury goods in installments

  • Indian shares slip as IT gloom offsets gains from autos

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares retreated from a five-month peak on Thursday, as banks slipped from record highs and technology stocks extended a decline, outweighing sharp advances in automakers. The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.36% at 17,938.35, as of 0513 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.32% to 60,153.9. Markets were on edge, as investors assessed the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve going for a 100-basis-point interest rate hike next week to tackle elevated inflation.

  • Berkshire’s Auto Insurer Geico Shunned Technology. It’s Paying the Price.

    Geico was late to telematics, the use of real-time driving information to price policies, while rival Progressive has embraced it and scored.

  • Should Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

    Style Box ETF report for VOOV

  • Trump ally wins bid to bar photos of 'lavish properties' from foreign agent trial

    A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled that prosecutors cannot show pictures of "lavish properties" owned by Tom Barrack, a former top fundraiser for Donald Trump, at Barrack's upcoming trial on charges of acting as an illegal foreign agent. Barrack, a former private equity executive who prosecutors say acted as an agent of the United Arab Emirates, asked U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan last week to exclude evidence of his wealth, spending and lifestyle, arguing prosecutors were seeking to appeal to jurors' "class bias" against wealthy people. In a written order, the Brooklyn judge said "generic photographs of three lavish properties does not provide any helpful context," and federal prosecutors had no need to show a picture of Barrack's plane.

  • This is How Much Money You Should Have at Your Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and 8 other billionaires saw $50 billion wiped from their fortunes by the stock market's tumble

    10 of the world's wealthiest people have seen their combined net worth shrink by nearly $300 billion or 20% this year, reflecting a slump in stocks.

  • Student-loan borrowers will automatically receive refunds on pandemic-era payments if they qualify for Biden's debt relief

    In new Education Department guidance, student-loan borrowers will automatically be refunded if they apply for and receive Biden's debt cancellation.

  • Peloton went from a pandemic-era success story worth $50 billion to laying off more than 4,000 workers. Here's how the company's meteoric rise turned into an equally swift fall.

    Peloton was at the top of the connected-fitness food chain during the pandemic. Now, it has replaced its CEO and is laying off over 4,000 workers.

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • Disney May Launch Its Biggest and Best Rewards Program Yet

    Any Disney fan knows that the Walt Disney Co. has a lot of amazing services to offer. Disney's proposed loyalty program would likely do the same, providing savings for members on streaming, merchandise, resorts, and even potentially Disney shows on Broadway. Best of all, the program wouldn't just be catered to Disney superfans, but would be targeted to more casual customers as well.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Down 85% From Its High, This Top Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    To that end, BMO Capital Markets estimates CTV ad spend in the U.S. will reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2021. Few companies are better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku connects consumers with content publishers, allowing users to manage all of their streaming channels from a single platform.

  • Millions of student loan borrowers will automatically get a refund for payments made during the pandemic

    Paid off your student loans during the pandemic? You could get a refund when you apply for forgiveness.

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.