U.S board: 'Unlawful' for Tesla to prevent employees from wearing union shirts

FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen in Bern
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on Monday said it was unlawful for Tesla to prohibit employees from wearing shirts bearing union insignia.

In a 3-2 decision, the NLRB said that when companies interfere with employees' rights to display union insignia the employer "has the burden to establish special circumstances that make the rule necessary to maintain production or discipline. The majority then found that Tesla failed to establish special circumstances in this case."

The NLRB said some Tesla employees assembling EVs at its Fremont, California, plant wore shirts with union logos during a 2017 union organizing campaign.

(Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo; Writing by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Extends Post-Split Retreat; BYD Earnings Triple

    TSLA hit resistance after a 3-for-1 split. BYD earnings nearly tripled in Q2, with a huge expansion just getting underway.

  • Europe may be forced to ration energy for years and it's a 'fantasy' to think it will be easy, Shell CEO says

    The worsening energy crisis may result in "a number of winters" where rationing and finding alternative solutions may be necessary, he told the FT.

  • C-Suite Rides: Toyota’s new Tundra — no V8 but plenty of oomph

    The first half of this year hasn’t been good for sales of full-sized pickup trucks. It reported that first-half sales of its big Tundra pickup truck were actually up slightly this year from a year earlier. Sure, manufacturers are slowly recovering from supply-chain issues and a computer-chip shortage, but something’s stirring at Toyota.

  • Zelenskiy blames Russia as Europe counts cost of gas crisis

    STAVANGER, Norway/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of economic terrorism on Monday as the cost of Europe's energy crisis spiralled with Germany on the hook for at least 19 billion euros to bail out its biggest importer of Russian gas. A surge in gas prices as top exporter Russia cuts supplies has squeezed German utility company Uniper, prompting it to seek an extra 4 billion euros ($4 billion) in credit lines from Berlin, on top of a 15 billion euro bailout deal agreed last month.

  • Elizabeth Warren says she is ‘worried’ the ‘Fed is going to tip this economy into recession’

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren criticized Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's Friday speech in Jackson Hole, Wyo., telling CNN Sunday that she is worried that the central banker's planned interest rate hikes will cause unnecessary economic suffering for average Americans.

  • Netflix Could Offer Ad-Supported Plan at $7 to $9 a Month. What It Means.

    The amount Netflix is charging for what has historically been a premium product signals management is taking a cautious approach in the face of competition.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Israel Englander’s Millennium Management

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks to buy according to Israel Englander’s Millennium Management. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund’s returns and its investment strategy, and instead go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Israel Englander’s Millennium Management. Israel Englander founded Millennium […]

  • Oil Rises to Highest in a Month Amidst Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to the highest since late July as fears of production outages in Libya that would exacerbate a global energy crunch. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality’ Names for AR/VR HeadsetSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchTreasuries Slump as Traders Rethink Rate Bets: Ma

  • When Should We Push the Button on This 'Nuclear' Option?

    Uranium is blowing higher Monday. All the miners are up: Cameco Corp , Uranium Energy Corp. , and Denison Mines . But we could see more upside here. DNN was over $2.00 at one point in 2021, and it appears the European push to keep Nuclear power going could be a nice catalyst for these names.

  • Tesla stock is set to rip higher, analyst says after visiting Germany Gigafactory

    Tesla stock gets a bullish call from one Wall Street analyst after they spent time with the EV maker's management. Here are the details.

  • Columbus teachers union returning to class after approving contract with 4% annual raises

    Columbus Education Association has approved a new 3-year contract. Columbus City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday to ratify the agreement.

  • Columbus teachers’ union accepts new deal, Columbus students return to classroom Monday

    The Columbus Education Association voted to accept the contract the union’s bargaining team and Columbus Board of Education agreed to last week.

  • Iowa-based union's history-making president leads influential organization with tumultuous past

    With deeper pockets than most Iowa unions, Local 431 leaders have a complicated history in the state's labor movement, historians say.

  • Strike cancels 60 flights at Portugal's Lisbon airport

    Around 60 flights were cancelled at Lisbon airport on Sunday, the last day of a strike by handling workers that has brought more disruption to summer travel at Portugal's main airports since Friday, data from national airports operator ANA showed. Employees of handling company Portway are demanding better holiday pay and more career progression. ANA's website showed 31 arrivals and 28 departures had been cancelled on Sunday at Lisbon, Portugal's busiest airport.

  • Wage hikes for some workers, not others. Why are city leaders picking winners and losers?

    Government shouldn't be setting pay willy-nilly just for some workers in some facilities without at least considering or debating the repercussions.

  • How did this Columbus Education Association strike compare to the last one in 1975?

    Columbus teachers went on strike for the first time in 1975. How did last week's Columbus Education Association strike compare?

  • Australia to probe 'broken' industrial relations at jobs summit

    Australia's new government will consider reforms to the country's "broken" industrial bargaining system at a jobs summit this week, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Sunday. The centre-left Labor government, unions and employers will consider key economic challenges like rising inflation and interest rates, and stagnant wages at the two-day meeting from Thursday, to be helmed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Chalmers and the head of the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) said they aim to address ways to accelerate pay increases as Australia's surging inflation is forecast to rise three times as fast as wages.

  • Why do we celebrate Labor Day? The history of the holiday

    Labor Day was born in the 19th century by labor activists pushing for recognition of the American worker. It become a national holiday in 1894.

  • Columbus students returning after striking teachers ink deal

    Students in Ohio's largest school district returned Monday to classrooms after members of the union representing teachers and other employees approved a contract, ending a strike that began a week ago. The Columbus Education Association's nearly 4,500 teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists and other education professionals on Sunday voted 71% to 29% to approve the new three-year contract with Columbus City Schools. “More than 4,000 of our members stood strong on the picket line, our community joined the fight, and we won victories on all three of these issues that will impact every one of the nearly 50,000 students in Columbus City Schools,” union spokesperson Regina Fuentes said in a statement.