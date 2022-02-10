U.S. Border Patrol agents rescue 132 migrants in tractor-trailer rig

U.S. Border Patrol agents of the El Paso Sector discovered 132 migrants inside a commercial trailer during a human smuggling attempt in far east El Paso, Feb. 7.

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents of the El Paso Sector discovered 132 migrants inside a commercial trailer during a human smuggling attempt in far east El Paso, Feb. 7. The incident began late Sunday night, when Ysleta Border Patrol agents assigned to the Anti-Smuggling (ASU) unit received information regarding suspected smuggling activity taking place at a vacant building located near Pellicano Drive.

Information received by Santa Teresa Anti-Smuggling (ASU) unit also led Ysleta agents to another location in far east El Paso that was being utilized as part of the smuggling scheme. As part of the investigation, Ysleta ASU agents identified a tractor trailer involved in the potential smuggling of migrants in the early hours on Monday.

Subsequently, an immigration vehicle stop was conducted on the tractor trailer, by agents, discovering 132 migrants crammed inside the trailer. The group of rescued migrants included two unaccompanied children from Guatemala, and 130 adults from Guatemala, Honduran, Mexico, and Ecuador. All migrants were medically screened and processed accordingly.

Subjects amenable to Title 42 were expelled to Mexico. Others were transported to the Centralized Processing Center. The driver and the and passenger will face charges under title 8 USC 1324, Conspiracy to Transport.

This incident is under investigation. No other information regarding this case is available at this time.

“Human smugglers continue to have no regard for the health and safety of the people they exploit for profit.” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “These dangerous smuggling tactics endanger migrant lives and exposed the ruthless and careless methods Transnational Criminal Organizations use to carry out their illicit activities.

“I am extremely grateful and proud of the Santa Teresa and Ysleta Anti-Smuggling Units working together which led Ysleta Station agents to safely rescue 132 migrants.”

This article originally appeared on Deming Headlight: U.S. Border Patrol agents rescue 132 migrants in tractor-trailer rig