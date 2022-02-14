U.S. born Olympics star Nathan Chen called a 'traitor' on Chinese social media

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan General
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nathan Chen
    Nathan Chen
    American figure skater
  • Eileen Gu
    Eileen Gu
    American-Chinese freestyle skier and model

Social media users in China are blasting Chinese American figure skating star Nathan Chen, with many calling him a “traitor” for representing the United States at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Chen drew heavy criticism on Chinese social media platform Weibo after winning his first Olympic gold medal in the individual figure skating program and helping the U.S. team secure the silver medal in the team figure skating competition last week, reported Yahoo Sports.

Many Chinese fans unfavorably compared Chen to U.S. born athletes competing for Team China at the Winter Olympics, such as 18-year-old freestyle skier Eileen Gu and 19-year-old figure skater Zhu Yi.

Weibo users berated the 22-year-old athlete for his performance, with some calling his finals routine the “acrobatics of a circus monkey,” according to South China Morning Post.

Other users deemed Chen as “too white” and “Americanized” while also accusing him of “insulting China” due to his previous actions, reported CNN. Fans expressed their disappointment after Chen refused to speak in Mandarin during a recent post-game interview and claimed his command of the language “isn’t very good.”

Others noted how the athlete seemingly voiced his support for American ice dancer Evan Bates, who criticized Beijing for its alleged “awful” treatment of the Uyghur people during an interview late last year.

Chen also received online hate on Chinese social media back in 2018 following a performance at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in which he used a song from “Mao’s Last Dancer,” a movie about a dancer who defected to the United States from China in the 1980s


Chen revealed in a recent interview that his choreographer chose the song, and Chen himself did not know anything about the film prior to his routine.

“Maybe naively, I didn’t understand the whole system, the whole story behind it, just that the music was very beautiful,” he shared.

According to Chen, his lack of access to social media in China has shielded him from online backlash.

Highlighting the significance of Beijing in his life, Chen shared, “It means the world to be able to be here. My mom grew up in Beijing… And of course, my dad spent a lot of time in Beijing as well.”

Zhu has been subjected to similar criticism on Chinese social media despite choosing to represent Team China, as NextShark previously reported.

While Zhu moved from California to Beijing and renounced her U.S. citizenship to represent China at the Olympics, many still called her “too American” for not being fluent in Mandarin.

Zhu was also heavily mocked online for falling twice during her routine in the women’s single free skating event, thereby causing China to drop from third to fifth place in the team event. She has been told to “go back to America” for reportedly bringing “shame” to China.

Chinese users have a completely different view of Gu, who won gold for China in the women’s big air competition. She is beloved and widely praised on Chinese social media platforms for her success in her sport, budding modeling career, frequent and fluent use of Mandarin and stance on certain political issues.

Unlike Chen, Gu has so far avoided commenting on China’s alleged human rights issues in interviews. And while her defense of China’s internet censorship may have earned criticism on Twitter and Instagram, it appears to have endeared her to many Chinese fans.

Featured Image via NBC Sports

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Korean celebrities face anger from Chinese, South Korean netizens over their Olympic athlete support

‘Thank you, Mama’ baby Grey is making videos on his own, and viewers are stunned by how much he’s grown

'It’s about morals, principles and values': Enes Kanter Freedom willing to 'educate' Lebron James

Jeremy Lin Leaves CBA, Seeks Return to NBA

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Eileen Gu's China choice pays off for now

    Olympic skier Eileen Gu has become China's golden girl. And the San Francisco-born skier's closely scrutinized decision to compete for the host nation appears to be paying off - commercially at least.Sales of her red Chinese sportswear Anta ski suit, complete with slipdrag reduction technology, surged 20-fold on Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com.And Luckin Coffee sold out of Gu-endorsed drinks, with a spike in cup-holders bearing her image, with the Chinese chain immediately saying it would launch more Gu-linked products throughout the year. Already Team China's most popular athlete, the fashion model and incoming Stanford student is sponsored by two dozen brands, including Estee Lauder, Victoria's Secret, and Tiffany & Co.Chinese media has buzzed with speculation over Gu's endorsements. News outlet Tianxiashangwang estimated that Gu's earnings since the start of 2021 exceeded 200 million yuan - that's $31.5 million. Michael Payne, former marketing chief of the International Olympic Committee, cited China's aim to get 300 million people involved in winter sports when he described the opportunity for Gu as unprecedented."Coming out of the Summer Games, if you look at the most successful athletes like Michael Phelps, I think we were talking about earning up to $100 million, I think there's no question that if she continues to bring in the golds, she will be in the same league as the likes of Phelps."Gu has so far managed to sidestep controversy during the Games.Despite some online grumbling that she lives a life of privilege unattainable to most. She has avoided directly addressing questions about her citizenship. Her public persona is also low-risk: she supports Black Lives Matter but avoids questions about human rights in China. Instead presenting herself as a bridge-builder and global ambassador for skiing.But there are also potential pitfalls to her success. Bryce Whiteham is an advertising expert: "She is the face on Tiffany, Louis Vuitton, Luckin Coffee and Bank of China. These brands are all over the shops. As we know in marketing there is reach and frequency and there is point in time when you see an advertisement too many times, you start to get burnt out by it."Her decision to compete for China has drawn criticism in the United States.While in China she must navigate what has been tightening oversight over celebrities, after many stars were canceled by the authorities after missteps.

  • Olympic champion Nathan Chen opens up about winning gold

    Chen won the gold medal in the free skate competition at the Beijing Olympics.

  • Twitter Users Mock New York Post's Non-News Story About Snoop Dogg Smoking Pot At Super Bowl

    The paper's Snoop "scoop" may be the most shocking news story since the one about that dog that bit that guy.

  • Levi’s president quit and walked away from $1 million in severance so she could ‘be free’ to speak out against school closures

    Levi’s president Jennifer Sey quit and walked away from $1 million in severance so she could “be free” to tweet against school closures.

  • Armed robbery of $500,000 watch at Beverly Hills restaurant gets two men 12 years in prison

    A judge called the crime at Il Pastaio restaurant — in which another diner was shot — 'outrageous and unacceptable.'

  • Ukraine president walks back statement that Russia will attack Wednesday

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that his government has been told that Wednesday, Feb. 16, will be "the day of attack" when Russia invades Ukraine.

  • A veteran MMA fighter scored a spinning back-fist KO so fast you have to watch it twice to see what happened

    35-year-old MMA fighter Renato Gomes pulled off one of the sickest moves of the weekend when he flattened his opponent with a lightning-quick strike.

  • Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes Eyed to Host Oscars (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are finalizing details to host this year’s Academy Awards, multiple sources told Variety. The three comic forces appear to be the only emcees in the mix for the March awards show, despite several scenarios that telecast creatives have been weighing. Producer Will Packer has been in meetings for weeks […]

  • SoFi CEO says he owns bitcoin and ether — and warns that companies who don't take advantage of crypto will be 'left behind'

    "If you don't innovate and you don't use cryptocurrency as a technology platform, you'll get left behind," he told CNBC. "You'll be less competitive."

  • Judge says he will throw out Sarah Palin's libel suit against New York Times

    A federal judge said Monday he will dismiss the libel lawsuit filed by the former Alaskan governor against the Times because her lawyers failed to produce evidence that the newspaper acted out of malice.

  • Bride-to-be sparks controversy after buying her friend’s ‘dream’ dress: ‘[It’s] ridiculous to call dibs on a dress’

    The bride-to-be's choice had a polarizing response.

  • Connecticut judge seals Greenwich woman's voyeurism case

    A judge has sealed the criminal case file of a wealthy Connecticut woman who secretly recorded three people, including a child, in a manner involving sexual desire — a move called unusual by open government advocates and defense lawyers. Hadley Palmer, 53, who lives in a multimillion-dollar, seaside mansion in Greenwich, pleaded guilty Jan. 19 to three counts of voyeurism and risk of injury to a minor — all felonies committed in 2017. As part of her plea deal, prosecutor Daniel Cummings dropped the two most serious charges — employing a minor in an obscene performance, a Class A felony, and possession of child pornography.

  • Chris Crouch was anti-vaccine. Now his pregnant wife had COVID, and he faced a terrible choice.

    KINGWOOD, Texas - Chris Crouch had had low expectations for online dating. He was a police officer in his 30s, almost a year out from a painful divorce and, he said, the women he had met had been "playing games" in ways that left him dispirited. Then he met her.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Diana Garcia Martinez was 24 and a busy single mom whose sister had set up her profile without her knowing. She was intelligent

  • New Yorkers Gathered To Protest After An Asian Woman Was Stabbed To Death In Her Apartment

    "The question many were asking today was 'Who will be next?'" one protester said.View Entire Post ›

  • Watch: Eileen Gu Qualifies for Finals, Enjoys a Sandwich While Awaiting Results

    The big air gold medalist finished third in slopestyle after two qualifying runs

  • Amy Coney Barrett: Being in public eye as Supreme Court justice is 'a lot to get used to'

    Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett said in a Notre Dame lecture if people think laws are unjust, Congress should act to change them.

  • As U.S. inflation roars higher, this chart shows borrowing costs on Wall Street are nothing like the 1980s

    Consumers are feeling the squeeze as U.S. inflation reaches 40-year highs, but on Wall Street it's rarely been cheaper to borrow.

  • U.S. moving Ukraine embassy from Kyiv to Lviv amid Russian buildup

    The United States is relocating its Ukraine embassy operations from the capital Kyiv to the western city of Lviv, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, citing a "dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces." The move comes as U.S. officials warned that Moscow was continuing to amass more than 100,000 troops near Russia's border with Ukraine and in neighboring Belarus, and could at any time launch a devastating attack, including on Kyiv.

  • Exclusive-Russian mercenaries with spy links increasing presence in Ukraine – Western sources

    Russian mercenaries with ties to Moscow's spies have increased their presence in Ukraine in recent weeks, stoking fears among some NATO members that Russia could try to engineer a pretext for an invasion, three senior Western security sources said. They said their concerns had strengthened in recent weeks that a Russian incursion into Ukraine could be preceded by an information war, and cyber attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure such as electricity and gas networks. Russia could also use the mercenaries to sow discord and paralyse Ukraine through targeted assassinations and the use of specialised weaponry, the sources said.

  • China orders athlete to delete photos that showed flooding in Olympic Village

    Katri Lylynpera claims officials ordered her to delete a number of photos she'd posted from the athlete's village.