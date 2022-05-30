U.S. braces for severe storms and extreme heat

Storyful
Heavy wind and rain swept across southern Mexico on Monday, May 30, as Hurricane Agatha moved into the region.According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the hurricane could produce winds up to 110 mph. The NHC forecasted between 10 to 16 inches of rainfall in Oaxaca, with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches. Life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides could also occur, the NHC said.This video captured by Twitter user @El_Reno88, who said he filmed it in the beach town of Mazunte, Oaxaca, shows heavy rainfall on Monday afternoon. Credit: @El_Reno88 via Storyful