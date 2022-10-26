U.S., Brazil boost Iberdrola's profit, offset Spanish woes

An electric vehicle is plugged into an Iberdrola charging station in Bilbao
·1 min read

MADRID (Reuters) - Europe's biggest utility Iberdrola posted a 29% rise in nine-month net profit on Wednesday as a strong performance in the U.S. and Brazilian markets and bigger investments in renewables offset a fall at home in Spain.

The company reported a net profit of 3.1 billion euros ($3.09 billion) for the January-September period and said geographical diversification allowed it to maximise growth and benefit from positive currency swings.

In Spain, however, net profit fell by 14%, hampered by summer droughts, Iberdrola said.

The company's investments were 14.2% higher than in the same period last year, with 90% allocated to renewables and smart grids to accelerate electrification and energy independence from fossil fuels, it said.

Energy prices in Europe have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, which has hit markets that were still reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with additional uncertainty and supply disruptions.

"Accelerating investments in electrification will allow us to be less dependent on the volatility of oil and gas and generate more growth and more jobs, as this set of results show," Executive Chairman Jose Ignacio Sanchez Galan said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped by 17% to 9.53 billion euros.

Iberdrola reiterated a forecast for an annual net profit of between 4 billion and 4.2 billion euros.

It also said it had approved an interim dividend, payable in January 2023, of 0.18 euros per share.

($1 = 1.0033 euros)

(Reporting by David Latona; editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Iberdrola backs profit guidance after 9 month earnings rise

    The Spanish energy company said net profit rose to 3.10 billion euros ($3.07 billion) in the period driven by a strong performance in the U.S. and Brazil.

  • Barclays tops profit forecast on trading boom

    LONDON (Reuters) -Barclays beat forecasts with a small rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as a strong performance in fixed income trading alleviated loan loss charges and helped it bounce back from a costly trading error. The British bank made a profit before tax of 2 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) in July-September, up from 1.9 billion pounds in the same period a year ago and above analysts' average forecast of 1.8 billion pounds compiled by the bank. Income in the fixed income, currencies and commodities business (FICC) doubled to 1.6 billion pounds from a year earlier as volatile markets saw heavy trading by clients.

  • China Stock Rally Fizzles as Covid Spurs Wuhan District Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks in Hong Kong pared gains as the city of Wuhan locked down one of its central districts after Covid cases were found.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnThe Hang Seng China Enterprises In

  • Another EV Price Cut In China. This Is Getting Real.

    Prices for the electric Aito M5 sedan and M7 SUV are coming down in China. EV price cuts might trouble investors.

  • Puma confirms operating profit, sales outlook after Q3 results

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German sportswear maker Puma reiterated its full-year operating result and currency-adjusted sales outlook on Wednesday, despite uncertainty on the global market, after what it said was its best third quarter in the company's history. Despite continued effects of COVID-19-related lockdown measures in China, Puma saw sales growth in the Asia/Pacific region for the first time this year in the third quarter, it said. "Improved product availability due to a more stable supply chain, better than expected sell-through and Puma's continued global brand momentum overcompensated all the negative external factors," said Gulden.

  • The 3.3% return this week takes NatWest Group's (LON:NWG) shareholders five-year gains to 5.3%

    Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results...

  • Reckitt upbeat on sales outlook as prices rise

    Britain's Reckitt Benckiser on Wednesday said its full-year sales would be at the upper end of previous guidance and reported better than expected quarterly sales, helped by sweeping price rises. Reckitt and other consumer goods companies, from Procter & Gamble to Nestle, are raising prices sharply this year, enabling them to pass record energy and supply chain cost increases on to consumers. Reckitt, whose products also include Lysol cleaning products and Strepsils throat lozenges, said it continues to target growth in adjusted operating margins.

  • Tod’s buyout won’t go forward after offer misses threshold

    In August, the Della Valle family announced plans to take the company private as part of a strategy to boost growth.

  • Snap’s Evan Spiegel Slams the Metaverse, Touts Own AR Vision

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Snap Inc. founder Evan Spiegel rubbished the idea that future computing will migrate into a virtual world dubbed the metaverse, arguing most people prefer a lighter touch known as augmented reality.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayToo Much Gas.

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With High Yields; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Markets are volatile, with an overall bear trend combining with short rallies to confuse investors. Economic headwinds are piling up, in the form of stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates and tighter money from the Federal Reserve, growing evidence of a slowing economy, and an increased potential for a deep recession in the next few months. For investors focused on defense, blue chip dividend stocks are natural plays. The blue chips are stocks with reputations for high quality, capable

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Considering the tough macro environment and its impact on the markets, investors can be forgiven for some indecision when it comes to choosing stocks right now. But there are clues, hints that will point out the right stocks, even in an unsettled market. The simplest move, of course, is to look for quality stocks that have fallen sharply in recent months, down to bargain-level prices. The adage is 'buy low and sell high,' and fundamentally sound stocks that have fallen 50% or more in less than a

  • What Warren Buffett Said 20 Years Ago Still Holds True With the Market Down 23% Again

    The S&P 500 is down 22% year to date, as of this writing -- one of the worst one-year performances in many investors' lifetimes. Investors love a good quote from investing great Warren Buffett. Back then, Buffett said he had an "aversion" to buying stocks and he consequently bought very little.

  • Want $1,000 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $31,300 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Every so often, the stock market presents investors with what can be best described as a "buckle up and hold on" sort of year. All three major U.S. stock indexes have plummeted firmly into a bear market in 2022, with the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite losing as much as 38% of its value from its all-time high set in November. Dividend stocks might be the answer.

  • The Fed is slammed with a 'trilemma' of problems and will slow rate hikes to prevent something breaking in the financial system, Mohamed El-Erian says

    The Fed will slow its pace of rate hikes to prevent something breaking in the financial system, Mohamed El-Erian said.

  • Microsoft stock slammed by cloud-growth fears, taking Amazon down with it

    Microsoft Corp. shares fell more than 6% in after-hours trading Tuesday as the company's cloud-computing growth hit a sudden deceleration and executives guided for holiday-season revenue to come in more than $2 billion lower than expectations.

  • The Fed is realizing that inflation is a smaller 'black hole of pain' than previously thought, and stocks could rally 16% by year-end, Fundstrat says

    A pause in rate hikes could lead stocks exceed the rally seen in July, when investors had first started hoping the Fed would pivot from its rate hikes.

  • 4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

    Given the positive dynamics in the energy sector and the income potential, investing in energy stocks is a no-brainer.

  • Microsoft, Alphabet Send New Warnings About the Economy

    Microsoft and Alphabet confirm fears that the economy is not doing well. Alphabet has indeed confirmed that inflation, the main threat to the economy, and the interest rate hikes to combat it are affecting the online advertising sector, the main source of income for Google Services, which includes products and services such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

  • ‘Who Doesn’t Like a Bargain?’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    This year we saw declines pretty much across the board, with the S&P 500 tumbling ~20%. But last week was the index’s best week since June – the S&P had a weekly gain of about 4.7%. We’ve seen several of these bounces this year, and the question is, are they bullish indicators or merely 'dead cats'? According to Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, it shouldn't really make a difference whether we’re looking at bullish indicators or bear market rallies. The key here is simply