U.S. bread, donut makers urge Biden to roll back biofuel requirements

FILE PHOTO: Corn is harvested at the Kenison Farms in Levan
Jarrett Renshaw, Chris Prentice and Stephanie Kelly
·3 min read

By Jarrett Renshaw, Chris Prentice and Stephanie Kelly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A trade group representing some of America's biggest baked goods companies is urging the Biden administration to ratchet back its biofuel ambitions, arguing that using fuel made from crops could raise the cost of donuts, bread and other foods.

The complaints mark an unusual entrance by the food industry into the U.S. energy policy debate, and puts it in an unwitting alliance with Big Oil, which has for years opposed regulations requiring that fuels made from corn, soybeans and other crops be added to the nation's gasoline and diesel.

The American Bakers Association, which represents companies like the grocer Kroger, donut maker Krispy Kreme and Tastykake parent company Flower Foods, told Reuters it met with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last week to urge reduced blending mandates, particularly for biodiesel.

The EPA administers the nation's biofuels laws.

The group has also met with lawmakers involved in the issue to press its case, according to its president Robb MacKie.

MacKie said the group held the meetings because its members are hearing from suppliers of soy and canola oil - staple ingredients in many foods - that they could run short of stocks by the end of the year as demand from the biofuels industry compounds already tight global markets.

"We are trying to ring the alarm without being alarmists," MacKie said.

Baked goods companies want the Biden administration to lower biodiesel blending mandates to 2019 levels or at least "hold the line" on any growth, he said.

It was unclear whether their demands would have any impact on EPA's decision-making.

The EPA is currently considering new biofuel volumes requirements for the coming year under the nation's biofuel law, the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), a process that has been delayed by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and by treacherous political considerations.

Nick Conger, an EPA spokesman, confirmed the agency met with the baker's trade group, but did not offer details.

"EPA always appreciates input from stakeholders, and we are taking their concerns into account along with those of the many other RFS stakeholders," Conger said.

Around 40% of soy oil consumed in the United States goes to producing fuel, with most of the rest going into food, according to U.S. government data.

BATTLE WIDENS

The RFS, adopted in 2005 to help farmers and reduce fuel dependence, has created a nearly 20 billion gallon per year market for the U.S. Farm Belt. But oil refiners say it has also created a costly regulatory burden that threatens to bankrupt smaller refining facilities.

Until now, the fight over the policy has been restricted mainly to those two constituencies.

Kurt Kovarik, Vice President of Federal Affairs for the National Biodiesel Board, said now is not the time to slow the progress of biodiesel, which he said is among the cleanest, low-carbon fuels available.

"America's agricultural sector is still emerging from years of disruptions due to trade wars and weather events. The COVID emergency continues to impact markets, including agriculture. Undercutting the Renewable Fuel Standard is not a solution," Kovarik said.

The average price of food in the United States climbed 2.4% in the 12 months ended June, rising from the previous 2.2% increase, according to the U.S. Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Domestic production of biodiesel is around 130,000 barrels per day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw, Chris Prentice and Stephanie Kelly; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden mask flip-flop could flush vaccine progress 'down the drain,' officials fear

    The Biden administration's rollout of the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control's latest mask guidance split senior officials into rival camps: those who encourage new action as the situation changes versus those worried about undermining the vaccines.

  • Biden administration wary of Supreme Court intervention on eviction rules, White House says

    The White House said some administration officials are concerned that challenging the Supreme Court's June ruling on the federal eviction moratorium could lead justices to strike down the use of emergency funds to keep people from getting kicked out of their homes.

  • Democrats aim to boost solar roof tiles in U.S. budget bill

    A pair of Democrats hope to expand a U.S. federal renewable energy tax credit to make it easier for consumers to install roofs with solar shingles like those made by Tesla Inc and GAF Energy, betting it will boost a nascent segment of the industry. The bill, introduced by New Jersey Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill and Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff, would expand the solar tax credit for residential consumers and small businesses to include entire roofing systems that integrate solar power technology.

  • Sierra Nevada red fox to be listed as federally endangered

    The slender, bushy-tailed Sierra Nevada red fox will be listed as an endangered species, federal wildlife officials announced Monday, saying its population has dipped to just 40 animals in area of California stretching from Lake Tahoe to south of Yosemite National Park. But it said in a listing rule to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday that the Sierra Nevada segment south of Tahoe “is in danger of extinction throughout all of its range.”

  • U.S. extends border policy allowing officials to expel migrants

    U.S. extends border policy allowing officials to expel migrants

  • Why this big donut chain is seeing a resurgence

    Restaurant Brands begins to see better fortunes for one of its key fast food brands.

  • Tougher terms: why the EU is paying more for new COVID shots

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union has agreed to pay a premium on new orders of COVID-19 vaccines because it is requiring tougher terms to be met, European officials said, as the bloc tries to protect supplies after a rocky start to its vaccination campaign. On Sunday, the Financial Times reported the EU has agreed to pay Pfizer and BioNTech 19.5 euros ($23.1) for each of their COVID-19 shots under a contract signed in May for up to 1.8 billion doses, up from the 15.5 euros per dose under two initial supply contracts for a total of 600 million vaccines. The price for Moderna shots went up to $25.5 a dose, the newspaper said, referring to a 300 million vaccine deal, up from $22.6 in its initial deal for 160 million jabs.

  • Electrification Of The US Is Harder Than It Seems

    President Biden is determined in electrifying America's auto fleet electric. But the math behind a greener future is harder than it seems as it involves half of all vehicles sold in 2030 to be electric. The President will attempt to get carmakers to commit to reaching at least 40 percent by then, with the potential to rise to 50 percent with the help of generous federal investment. A Battle On Every Front The voluntary pledge that is being negotiated highlights the challenge the White House face

  • California finds LA Unified School District illegally kept millions in funds from Catholic schools

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Unified School District has yet another scandal on its plate after the state of California determined it broke federal law in keeping more than $5 million in funds meant to help low-income students at private Catholic schools.

  • Toyota could add a diesel-electric system to its arsenal of hybrid tech

    Toyota will electrify its global range of off-roaders and commercial vehicles by developing a diesel-electric hybrid powertrain, according to a recent report. The system will power bigger, heavier vehicles like the Land Cruiser. Combining a turbodiesel engine and an electric motor is a match made in heaven for users who need as much torque as possible, like motorists who regularly tow, haul or drive off-road.

  • Average daily COVID infections now surpassing last summer's peak

    ABC News' Andrea Fujii looks at the hotspots, and has the latest on booster shots.

  • Got next: US draws Australia in women's hoops quarterfinals

    The next challenge for the U.S. in its quest to win a seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal is Australia as the Americans Monday night drew their rival in the quarterfinals of the women’s basketball tournament. The Opals beat the U.S. in an exhibition last month in Las Vegas and will be the latest test for a U.S. team that has been challenged at the Tokyo Games unlike any other time during its gold medal run.

  • China announces fresh mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan

    Chinese authorities announced Tuesday mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan as an unusually wide series of COVID-19 outbreaks reached the city where the disease was first detected in late 2019.

  • 70% U.S. adults have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine - CDC

    Nearly three out of four Americans above the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). President Joe Biden had originally aimed to administer at least one dose to 70% of U.S. adults by July 4. The agency said 180,762,301 people, or 70% of all U.S. adults, had received at least one dose, while 164,919,666 people, or 49.7% of the total population, were fully vaccinated.

  • Do you need your vaccine card to travel in the U.S.? It depends.

    There's no doubt you need it for international travel, but there are several situations where it will come in handy if you're traveling domestically.

  • India's worst-hit Maharashtra eases COVID curbs as infections abate

    India's industrial hub of Maharashtra state eased COVID-19 restrictions in most districts on Tuesday, including in the financial capital of Mumbai, after a steady decline in new cases. Maharashtra has been the worst-affected state in India's COVID outbreak, accounting for more than 6 million of the 31.7 million cases. At the peak of a second wave of infections driven by the Delta variant of the virus in April and May, state authorities imposed restrictions on movements and only let essential shops open.

  • Seoul: North Korea releases army rice reserves amid shortage

    North Korea is releasing emergency military rice reserves as its food shortage worsens, South Korea’s spy agency said Tuesday, with a heat wave and drought reducing the country's supply. The country's moribund economy is continuously being battered by the protracted COVID-19 pandemic, and while mass starvation and social chaos have not been reported, observers expect further deterioration of North Korea's food situation until the autumn harvest. Seoul's National Intelligence Service told a closed-door parliamentary committee meeting that North Korea is supplying rice reserved for wartime uses to citizens left with little food, other laborers and rural state agencies, according to Ha Tae-keung, one of the lawmakers who attended the session.

  • Banged-up US women's volleyball team heads to quarters

    Coach Karch Kiraly knew there would be challenges and adversity to overcome if the U.S. women's volleyball team wanted to achieve its goals at the Tokyo Olympics. Two key starters have gone down with ankle injuries, an assistant coach spent two weeks in quarantine as a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and the Americans dealt with a straight-set loss to the team known as the Russia Olympic Committee. “We have had our share and our team handled it superbly,” Kiraly said about the adversity.

  • Massive debris flows after monsoon rain in Colorado

    Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer captures massive debris flows along the Pine Gulch Fire burn scar after monsoon rain in De Beque, Colorado, on July 31.

  • Healthcare workers protest in Charlotte over Atrium Health’s COVID vaccine policy

    The hospital system said the COVID-19 vaccine should not be viewed any differently than its requirements for employees to get an annual flu shot, as well as be vaccinated for measles, chicken pox and other infectious diseases.