U.S. to brief Japan, South Korea on North Korea review

FILE PHOTO: Press briefing at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve Holland and David Brunnstrom
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Steve Holland and David Brunnstrom

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will brief South Korea and Japan on Friday on President Joe Biden's long-awaited review of North Korea policy in talks on Friday that will also cover concerns about a shortage of semi-conductor chips, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, will hold a full day of talks with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Kitamura, and South Korea's national security adviser, Suh Hoon, at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

It will be the most senior-level meeting between the three allies since Biden took power on Jan. 20 and comes against a backdrop of rising tensions after North Korean missile launches last week.

Biden said last week the United States remained open to diplomacy with North Korea despite its ballistic missile tests, but warned there would be responses if North Korea escalates matters.

The senior administration official said the Annapolis talks would include discussion of the missile launches, the extent of coronavirus infections within North Korea, and recent diplomacy between Pyongyang and its main ally, China.

"The primary goal is to ensure that we have a deep, shared understanding of circumstances that are taking place on the peninsula, in North Korea," he told reporters, noting that some reports indicated North Korea has been on a total lockdown due to the pandemic.

The White House has shared little about its review of policy toward North Korea and whether it will offer concessions to get Pyongyang to the negotiating table to discuss giving up its nuclear weapons.

However, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday that denuclearization would remain at the center of policy and any approach to Pyongyang will have to be done in "lockstep" with close allies, including Japan and South Korea.

Biden's predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, held three meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but achieved no breakthrough other than a pause in nuclear and intercontinental ballistic tests. Biden, a Democrat, has sought to engage North Korea in dialogue but has been rebuffed so far.

Pyongyang, which has long sought a lifting of international sanctions over its weapons programs, said last week the Biden administration had taken a wrong first step and revealed "deep-seated hostility" by criticizing what it called self-defensive missile tests.

The U.S. official said the North Korea review was in its final stages and "we’re prepared now to have some final consultations with Japan and South Korea as we go forward."

Joseph Yun, who was the U.S. special envoy for North Korea under both former President Barack Obama and under Trump, said the policy options were obvious: "You want denuclearization and you want to use your sanctions to get to denuclearization."

"But how to make the first step, so that at least North Korea is persuaded not to do anything provocative. That's the challenge." he said.

Some proponents of dialogue are concerned that the Biden administration has not highlighted a broad agreement between Trump and Kim at their first meeting in Singapore in 2018, and warn this could make it difficult to build trust.

Asked whether that agreement still stood, the official said: "I understand the significance of the Singapore agreement, and we'll have more to say in the next couple of days."

The three officials are also expected to discuss a global shortage of semi-conductor chips that has forced U.S. automakers and other manufacturers to cut production.

The shortage stems from a confluence of factors as carmakers, which shut plants during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, compete against the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip supplies.

"It would be fair to say our three countries hold many of the keys to the future of semi-conductors manufacturing technology and we will seek to affirm the importance of keeping these sensitive supply chains secure," the official said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Cuomo's COVID book effort may have flouted NY ethics rules, state law. Here's how.

    A state ethics attorney laid out nine rules Andrew Cuomo had to follow as he wrote his book on the COVID-19 pandemic. His actions toed the line.

  • A ghostly set of images, and a glimpse of border danger

    Small children being dropped into America in the darkness. A grainy video released Wednesday by authorities — its figures visible only in ghostly white outline, its stark storyline dramatic and obvious — captures, in mere seconds, the dangers for migrant children at the southern U.S. border. A man straddling a 14-foot barrier near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, lowers a toddler while holding onto one arm.

  • Russia: Navalny on hunger strike to protest prison treatment

    Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Wednesday he has started a hunger strike to protest authorities’ failure to provide proper treatment for his back and leg pains. In a statement posted on Instagram, Navalny complained about prison officials’ refusal to give him the right medicines and to allow his doctor to visit him behind bars. The 44-year-old Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin’s most outspoken domestic opponent, was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

  • DC Films Shelving ‘New Gods’ With Ava DuVernay, ‘The Trench’ With James Wan

    The DC movie-verse is getting a little bit smaller. Long gestating DC Comics adaptations “New Gods” with director Ava DuVernay and screenwriter Tom King, and “The Trench” with director James Wan and producer Peter Safran are not moving forward at Warner Bros., the studio announced on Thursday. “As part of our DC slate, some legacy […]

  • 100,000 More Hyundai, Genesis Vehicles Added to Fire Recall List

    Hyundai Genesis and Genesis G70/G80 vehicles, plus Hyundai Kona and Ioniq EVs, are being recalled, although no fires have been confirmed in the U.S. so far.

  • Black adviser quits UK government in wake of racism report

    The most senior Black adviser to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned, the government said Thursday, the day after a report on racial disparities concluded that Britain does not have a systemic problem with racism. The government denied any link between the departure of Samuel Kasumu and the much-criticized report, which activists and academics have accused of ignoring the experiences of ethnic-minority Britons. The prime minister’s office said Kasumu would leave his job as a special adviser for civil society and communities in May, as had “been his plan for several months.”

  • Allen Lazard has been NFL’s best blocking WR over last 2 years

    There's a reason Matt LaFleur calls WR Allen Lazard his "enforcer" in the run game.

  • The BBC moved its China correspondent to Taiwan after Beijing attacked him for reporting on Uyghurs

    China attacked both the reporter and broadcaster for its coverage of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, as it denies mistreating the Muslim group.

  • Canadiens shut down Senators for 4-1 win

    Jake Allen made 22 saves, Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist, and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday night for their third consecutive win. Paul Byron and Corey Perry provided the rest of the offense for Montreal, which blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 some 48 hours earlier in the Canadiens’ return to action after a week off with two players in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • COVID deaths plummet in nursing homes. New report reveals the dramatic fall

    “We are not out of the woods yet, but these numbers are incredibly encouraging.”

  • All-Clad cookware is nearly 40% off right now at Macy's

    All-Clad makes some of our favorite cookware—and it's all on sale at Macy's.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Paramedics say Floyd had no pulse when they arrived

    Moving testimony at the trial of ex-policeman Derek Chauvin charged with killing George Floyd.

  • Canucks sign G Thatcher Demko to 5-year extension

    The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Thatcher Demko to a five-year contract extension. Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini confirmed the deal on Twitter on Wednesday. No financial terms have been released.

  • People with intellectual disabilities can get COVID vaccination help from new website

    People with intellectual and developmental disabilities have been mostly absent from vaccination priority lists.

  • Matthews scores 24th goal as Leafs earn 3-1 win over Jets

    Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 24th goal and goaltender Jack Campbell stayed unbeaten this season and the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Wednesday to extend their lead atop the North Division to three points. Adding to the Jets woes, captain Blake Wheeler did not play after the first period. The teams meet again Friday at Bell MTS Place as Toronto continues its four-game road trip.

  • Every customer must sign in when pubs reopen

    New rules to help venues reopen outdoors safely this month have sparked anger from industry groups.

  • Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley facing jail after smuggling £110m haul of cocaine

    As a double Olympic-medal winning kayaker, Nathan Baggaley was always good at outpacing the competition. His drug smuggling gang, however, was no match for the Australian Federal Police when they were caught carrying out a multi-million-pound drug deal at sea. Spotted by surveillance planes as they picked up more than half a ton of cocaine off the New South Wales coast, two of Baggaley's accomplices attempted a high-speed getaway in their speedboat, hurling their cargo into the ocean as they did so. But after a dramatic two-hour pursuit, they were eventually stopped by a boatload of armed officers from Queensland Police. Nathan Baggaley, whom prosecutors said was planning to meet the pair at a boat ramp and take storage of the drugs, was also arrested. On Thursday, Baggaley, 45, who won two kayaking silver medals in the 2004 Athens Olympics, was found guilty of attempting to smuggle cocaine worth nearly £110 million into Australia. His younger brother, Dru, 39, who was in the boat along with accomplice Anthony Draper, was also found guilty at the same hearing. The Supreme Court in Brisbane heard that after the bust in July 2018, police fished numerous large packages of the drug from the sea. Others washed up along the east coast in New South Wales and Queensland in the months that followed.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz reportedly showed nude photos of women to lawmakers and bragged about his sexual exploits

    CNN reported that Gaetz showed lawmakers, both in private and on the House floor, nude photos of women he said he slept with.

  • Derek Chauvin trial live: Police supervisor tells court that officers 'could have ended' restraint of George Floyd

    Jurors have heard from 17 witnesses and seen police and surveillance videos of George Floyd's arrest in the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin.