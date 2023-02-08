U.S. briefed 40 nations on China spy balloon incident, diplomats and official say

FILE PHOTO: Sailors recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
73
Humeyra Pamuk, Yew Lun Tian and Michael Martina
·3 min read

By Humeyra Pamuk, Yew Lun Tian and Michael Martina

WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States held briefings in Washington and Beijing with foreign diplomats from 40 nations about the Chinese spy balloon that entered the U.S. airspace in late January, a senior administration official and diplomats said on Tuesday.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday briefed nearly 150 foreign diplomats across 40 embassies, the official said, while in Beijing the U.S. embassy gathered foreign diplomats on Monday and Tuesday to present U.S. findings about the balloon.

"We want to make sure that we are sharing as much as we can with countries around the world who may also be susceptible to these types of operations," the senior administration official said.

Sherman's briefing was first reported by the Washington Post. The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The appearance of the Chinese balloon over the United States last week caused political outrage in Washington and prompted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a trip to Beijing that both countries had hoped would patch their frayed relations. Blinken would have arrived in Beijing on Sunday.

A U.S. Air Force fighter jet shot down the balloon off the South Carolina coast on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace.

China has said it was a weather balloon that had blown off course into U.S. airspace and was an "unexpected, isolated incident". It condemned the shoot-down and accused the United States of overreacting.

The State Department also sent U.S. missions around the world information about the balloon incident to share with allies and partners, the official added.

In the briefings in Beijing, the United States presented information to demonstrate that the balloon, which entered U.S. airspace in the last days of January and flew over U.S. military sites, was not a weather research balloon as Beijing said but an airship that was used for espionage, said diplomats in Beijing who attended the discussions.

Washington said the balloon was controlled by the Chinese military, the People's Liberation Army.

The diplomats at the Beijing briefing said they were told that the solar panels on the balloon meant that it needed more power than a weather balloon, and that its flight path did not conform with natural wind patterns. U.S. officials have said the balloon was equipped with rudders and propellers.

"Based on the U.S. briefing, our own understanding about such balloons and the fact that China has so far refused to name the company or entity that owns this balloon, we find it hard to believe it is a civilian weather balloon," said a Beijing-based Asian defence diplomat.

The information was similar to what Pentagon has shared with reporters since the weekend, saying the balloons were part of a Chinese aerial fleet that has also violated the sovereignty of other countries.

The Washington Post reported that although analysts still don’t know the size of the balloon fleet, one U.S. official said there have been "dozens" of missions since 2018 and that the balloons use technology provided by a private Chinese company.

(Editing by Don Durfee and Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • White House on China balloon saga: Blinken to reschedule trip when time is right

    The White House on Monday said a suspected Chinese spy balloon's flight over the United States has done nothing to improve already tense relations with Beijing and that top diplomat Antony Blinken will seek to reschedule a postponed trip when the time is right. "Nobody wants to see conflict here," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters. U.S. Secretary of State Blinken postponed a planned Feb.5-6 visit to China because of the balloon's flight into U.S. airspace last week.

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders Says Biden ‘Surrendered His Presidency’ to Woke Left in GOP State of the Union Response

    In her Republican rebuttal to the State of the Union address Tuesday, newly elected Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the Biden administration has been hijacked by the woke left, fostering an absurd political environment in which "the choice is between normal or crazy."

  • China declined U.S. request for call between defense chiefs after balloon shootdown

    China declined a request for a phone call between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe after Washington brought down a Chinese spy balloon, a Pentagon spokesperson said on Tuesday. A U.S. Air Force fighter jet shot down the balloon off the South Carolina coast on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic - and public - spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. The Pentagon submitted the request for a secure call on Saturday after the balloon came down, Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement.

  • China's demand for Africa's donkeys is rising. Why it's time to control the trade

    Women walk with their donkeys in Ethiopia's Amhara region. Buena Vista Images/GettyImagesIn recent years, there’s been a huge, rising demand for donkey hides in China, where they are used to make an ancient health-related product called ejiao. Ejiao is made from collagen that’s been extracted from donkey hides mixed with herbs and other ingredients to create medicinal and health consumer products. It’s believed to have properties that strengthen the blood, stop bleeding and improve the quality o

  • George Santos grabbed an aisle seat at the State of the Union. Not everyone was eager to shake his hand.

    Seated beside GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Santos soon discovered that not everyone, including some Republicans, was interested in seeing him.

  • After bloody failures in Ukraine, Russians are reconsidering the role of their military's 'elite' paratroopers

    The debate about the value of airborne forces isn't unique to Russia, but it's grown more intense there after VDV troops took heavy losses in Ukraine.

  • Germany, Denmark, Netherlands to provide at least 100 Leopard 1 tanks for Kyiv

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands will pool funds to restore at least 100 old Leopard 1 tanks from industry stocks and supply them to Ukraine, according to a joint statement published on Tuesday. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, on a surprise visit to Kyiv, said between 20 and 25 of the tanks would arrive by summer, about 80 by the end of the year and another 100 in 2024, according to a statement by Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov's office after the counterparts met.

  • Large numbers of Americans want a strong, rough, anti-democratic leader

    Many Americans, many of them Republicans, seek leaders who would violate basic principles of democracy. AP Photo/Ben GrayIt might be comforting to think that American democracy has made it past the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. But our research shows that a wide range of the American people, of all political stripes, seek leaders who are fundamentally anti-democratic. It’s true that many who participated in the insurrection are facing consequences, including prison time. Many candidates for state

  • Delta passenger says flight attendant told his wife, 'Don't look at me with that stupid face'

    A Delta Air Lines passenger said he and his family were treated rudely by a flight attendant who asked his wife not to look at her with "her stupid face." Here's what happened.

  • Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he'd do it again

    A 24-year-old man now linked to an unusual string of crimes that kept the Dallas Zoo on the lookout for missing animals told police that after he swiped two monkeys from their enclosure, he took them onto the city's light rail system to make his getaway, court records show. Davion Irvin also said he loves animals and that if he's released from jail, he would steal more, the documents said. Irvin, who remained jailed Tuesday on $25,000 bond, was arrested last week after asking questions at a downtown Dallas aquarium about animals there.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz quietly appointed to committee investigating government 'weaponization'

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy quietly appointed Rep. Matt Gaetz to the select committee investigating the so-called weaponization of the federal government.

  • Porn star Ron Jeremy committed to state mental hospital

    Porn star Ron Jeremy was committed to a state mental health hospital after being found incompetent to stand trial on rape and other charges, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney said on Tuesday. Jeremy can be held for up to two years, said Greg Risling, spokesperson for the district attorney's office. A hearing on Jeremy's progress is scheduled for May 8.

  • Democrats win special elections and control of Pennsylvania House

    Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania House in special elections Tuesday, wresting partial power from Republicans for the first time in a dozen years in the competitive swing state.

  • Mattress Mack exposes himself as hypocrite as Texas moves to legalize sports betting

    A new bill was introduced in Texas, and Mattress Mack had some thoughts.

  • Vladimir Putin is about to make shock gains

    With Russia back on the offensive after significant Ukrainian combat successes around Kharkiv and Kherson in the second half of 2022, the past few weeks have been the bloodiest so far of an already bloody war, with both sides taking extraordinarily heavy casualties. Expect it to get worse.

  • Balloon bursts hopes for end to spiraling US-China tensions

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken was going to be in Beijing, meeting with President Xi Jinping in a high-stakes bid to ease ever-rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies. Instead, Blinken was spending the day in Washington after abruptly cancelling his visit late last week as the U.S. and China exchanged angry words about a suspected Chinese spy balloon the U.S. shot down. As fraught as the US-China relationship had been ahead of Blinken’s planned trip, it’s even worse now and there’s little hope for it improving anytime soon.

  • Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation

    The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore reports that the Saints and Raiders have already agreed on trade compensation for quarterback Derek Carr, but no deal is imminent:

  • Fans enraged over Manila airport staff seen giggling while frisking ENHYPEN members

    An airport employee in the Philippines has earned the ire of ENHYPEN fans after a video of her giggling while conducting a security check on the group members emerged online. A video showing the ENHYPEN members going through airport security at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) was posted to TikTok and soon reposted on other platforms.

  • Plaschke: Scoring record clinches it. LeBron James, not Michael Jordan, is basketball's GOAT

    By becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James has dethroned Michael Jordan as the greatest player in basketball history.

  • Kevin McCarthy Repeatedly Shushes Marjorie Taylor Greene During State Of The Union Speech

    The House speaker was unable to control the most extreme members of his caucus on Tuesday night.