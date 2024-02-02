U.S., Britain, Australia mark 3rd anniversary of Myanmar coup with sanctions

The United States, Britain and Australia have imposed sanctions against Myanmar as they stand in solidarity with the people of the country who oppose the military coup that ousted their democratically elected government three years ago Thursday. File Photo by Xiao Long/UPI

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- To mark the third anniversary of the military coup in Myanmar, the United States, Britain and Australia separately leveled sanctions against entities linked to the Tatmadaw.

London unveiled its sanctions Thursday, blacklisting two identified entities tied to the Myanmar Security Forces on accusations of repressing the Myanmar citizenry.

Two light infantry divisions accused of being behind serious human rights violations were also sanctioned by Britain.

Light Division 77 had allegedly used lethal force to crack down on protesters, resulting in deaths in Bago. And Light Infantry Division 101 was sanctioned on accusations of being behind arbitrary arrests, detentions and enforced disappearances as well as torture and cruel treatment of political opponents. Britain added that it was involved in sexual and gender-based violence.

"Three years after its coup, we are increasing our pressure on the Myanmar military to stop its brutal repression of the Myanmar people," Foreign secretary David Cameron said in a statement.

"That's why the U.K. is imposing new sanctions to help stop the military's access to resources. We are joining with international partners to call for renewed efforts to secure a peaceful and democratic future for Myanmar."

Australia on Thursday sanctioned five entities with direct links to the Myanmar military regime, including two banks -- the Myanma Foreign Trade Bank and Myanma Investment and Commercial Bank.

The three other entities of the Asia Sun Group, Asia Sun Trading Co. and Cargo Link Petroleum Logistics Co. were sanctioned for providing the military with jet fuel, Australia's foreign ministry said.

"These sanctions are a response to the regime's ongoing repression of the people of Myanmar, escalating violence, and the continuing deterioration of the political, humanitarian and security situation," Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.

"We remain resolute in our support for the people of Myanmar. They have demonstrated their courage and commitment to democracy, with determined resilience in the face of unspeakable atrocities. We will continue to ensure our humanitarian and development assistance reaches the most vulnerable.

The United States on Wednesday sanctioned two companies closely tied to the Tatmadaw as well as four people the U.S. Treasury described as "cronies."

The companies hit were Shwe Byain Phyu Group of Companies, a holding firm that operates at least nine subsidiaries involved in petroleum, manufacturing and logistics activities, and Myanma Five Star Line Company Limited, a shipping company.

Both companies have links to Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Limited, which the United States and Britain both sanctioned in March of 2021.

Thein Win Zaw, 60, was blacklisted for having founded SBPG in 2000 and having provided Myanmar's navy with fuel through his companies that share profits with MEHL.

His 55-year-old wife, Tin Latt Min, and their children Theint Win Htet, 24, and Win Paing Kyaw, 29, were also sanctioned for owning and operating various companies related to the military regime.

"Today's action emphasizes our commitment to deprive Burma's military regime of the resources it needs to conduct its attacks against its own people," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said Wednesday in a statement, while referring to Myanmar by its older name.

"The United States, along with our allies and partners, will continue to hold accountable those who seek to profit from, and provide support for, the violent oppression of the people of Burma."

The United States, Britain, Australia and other democratic allies have repeatedly slapped sanctions on Myanmar since Feb. 1, 2021, when the military ousted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and installed the ruling junta regime of the State Administrative Council.

Protests that erupted in response have been met with a violent and brutal crackdown that has resulted in 4,474 people killed, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

The AAPP also states nearly 26,000 people have also been arrested since the coup.

According to the U.N. Refuge Agency, some 1.95 million people have become internally displaced.