🌱 U Bus Crashes Into Cafe + Mayor Prohibits No-Knock Warrants

First, today's weather: Cloudy and mild. High: 53 Low: 34.

Here are the top 5 stories in Minneapolis today:

1. A University of Minnesota Campus Connector bus crashed into the Acadia Cafe on Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured and authorities are investigating what led to the crash, which happened around noon in the West Bank neighborhood. (Patch)

2. Mayor Jacob Frey announced a new warrant and entry policy for Minneapolis police Tuesday. No-knock warrants will be prohibited and “MPD will no longer request or respond to requests on behalf of other jurisdictions,” according to a city press release. (Patch)

3. The Minnesota Senate voted this week to approve an audit of the $2 billion light rail line, CBS reports. The Legislative Auditor's office will conduct a special review of the Southwest Light Rail Transit project. (CBS)

4. Some Minneapolis parents are concerned about make-up days as the fifth day of school was canceled due to the ongoing teachers strike. Union officials say “some progress” was made in district negotiations over the weekend. (CBS)

5. The school district’s food service workers also officially filed to strike Tuesday, the Star Tribune reports. Workers will begin picketing if they do not reach a deal with Minneapolis Public Schools officials in the next 10 days. (Paid source: Star Tribune)

Today in Minneapolis:

Join a free Zumba class with the Cultural Wellness Center . (7 p.m.)

The Timberwolves take on the Lakers. (7 p.m.)

Bingo Wednesday at Lakes & Legends. (7 p.m.)

From my notebook:

More than 480 Minnesotans tested positive for COVID-19 . Nine people died after contracting the virus. ( KARE11 )

OpenTable ranked the top 10 restaurants in the Twin Cities , including Rincon 38 and Murray's Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge. ( BMTN )

The Cities topped 50-degree temperatures this week for the first time this year. (FOX)

Events:

American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk (March 22)

