U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 2% in January - ELFA

Illustration shows U.S. dollar banknotes
·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. companies borrowed 2% more in January to finance their investments in equipment compared to a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Wednesday, as firms ramp-up production to meet demand.

Companies signed up for $8.3 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, compared with $8.1 billion a year earlier. Borrowings rose 2% from December.

"Despite persistent supply chain disruptions in several collateral categories and nagging inflation, the equipment finance industry picks up in January where it left off last year," said Ralph Petta, ELFA's chief executive officer, in a statement.

ELFA, which reports economic activity for the nearly $1-trillion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals totaled 78.4%, marginally down from 78.6% in December.

The Washington-based body's leasing and finance index measures the volume of commercial equipment financed in the United States.

The index is based on a survey of 25 members, including Bank of America Corp, CIT Group Inc and financing affiliates or units of Caterpillar Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Siemens AG, Canon Inc and Volvo AB.

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's non-profit affiliate, said its confidence index for February was at 61.8%, down from 63.9% in January. A reading above 50 indicates a positive business outlook.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Louisiana deputies charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of unarmed man

    Two Louisiana deputies have been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting death of an unarmed man. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph P. Lopinto III said in a news conference on Monday that deputies Isaac Hughes and Johnathan Louis were arrested and fired from their positions for their involvement in the death of Daniel Vallee. Authorities said five officers responded to a call about a noise complaint from a local resident who lived next...

  • Jury begins deliberating case of three former officers in George Floyd killing

    Jurors began deliberations in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights.J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with denying Floyd medical care as another former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed a knee into the 46-year-old Black man's neck for more than nine minutes in May 2020. Thao and Kueng are additionally charged with failing to...

  • Former West Lafayette man pleads guilty to supporting terrorists in U.S. court

    Jonathan Allen Frost called Katy, Texas and West Lafayette home, and now is guilty of conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists.

  • Antisemitism, family, faith and love at the heart of this off-Broadway play

    Antisemitism is a focus of Joshua Harmon's powerful "Prayer for the French Republic," making its world premiere off-Broadway at City Center.

  • Ex-Louisville cop Brett Hankison's trial in Breonna Taylor shooting begins with key question

    Ex-Louisville police Detective Brett Hankison's lawyer says he was defending cops when he fired shots that entered the apartment by Breonna Taylor's

  • Citigroup asks U.S. employees to return to office from March 21 - memo

    Staff will be working from the office for at least two days a week, the memo said. "Although COVID-19 may never fully go away, we are seeing promising developments," Citi's head of human resources Sara Wechter said in the memo. The move builds on Citi's previous U.S. return to office efforts, which started last September.

  • Andrew Garfield Untangles a Crime in UNDER THE BANNER OF HEAVEN

    Andrew Garfield stars in the upcoming FX limited series, Under the Banner of Heaven. This true-crime show looks like it takes on a tangled mystery. The post Andrew Garfield Untangles a Crime in UNDER THE BANNER OF HEAVEN appeared first on Nerdist.

  • This 8.8%-Yielding Dividend Is About to Head Even Higher

    The master limited partnership (MLP) currently offers an 8.8% yield, multiples above the S&P 500's 1.4% dividend yield. While a dividend yield that high might seem to be at a high risk of a reduction, that's not the case with Crestwood's payout. Meanwhile, with a strong financial profile, it has the flexibility to continue expanding, which could fuel continued distribution growth.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • 3 Undervalued REITs You Should Buy Now

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) make it easier than ever to become a real estate investor. REITs acquire and rent out properties and pass the profits to shareholders as dividends. Investors can benefit from the cash flow that real estate produces without having to deal with the headaches of owning actual property, like maintenance or the inability to sell it quickly.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Stock With 481% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Matterport had a rough quarter, but the company still has the opportunity to capitalize on this massive market.

  • 3 REITs With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be great for generating passive income. Three of the safest in the sector are those paid by Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Camden Properties Trust (NYSE: CPT), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • How Dividends Can Help Boost You to Millionaire Status in Record Time

    A retirement rule of thumb is to aim to have at least 80% of your preretirement annual income to keep your current lifestyle. So, if you currently make $100,000, your goal should be at least $80,000 in yearly retirement income.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Largest cryptocurrencies climb on Cardano, Uniswap increases

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Wednesday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest change, climbing 5.51% to 92 cents. Uniswap (UNIUSD) rallied 4.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Stake in American Express Is Poised to Hit 20%. That Could Trigger an Accounting Change and Boost Berkshire’s Earnings.

    The rise could prompt an accounting change by Warren Buffett's conglomerate -- one that would boost annual profits by more than $1 billion.

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

    The company announced today that it plans to acquire the core processing company Technisys for $1.1 billion.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Plug Power (PLUG) This Earnings Season?

    Plug Power (PLUG) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.