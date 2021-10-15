U.S. business inventories rise solidly, but auto stocks fall

FILE PHOTO: Automobiles are shown for sale at a car dealership in Carlsbad, California
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. business inventory accumulation increased solidly in August, though motor vehicle retailers continued to struggle to restock amid an ongoing global semiconductor shortage, which is forcing automobile manufacturers to cut production.

Business inventories rose 0.6% after a similar gain in July, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product. August's increase was in line with economists' expectations.

Inventories increased 7.4% on a year-on-year basis in August. Retail inventories gained 0.1% in August as estimated in an advance report published last month. That followed a 0.4% rise in July. Motor vehicle inventories dropped 1.4% instead of 1.5% as estimated last month.

Retail inventories excluding autos, which go into the calculation of GDP, rose 0.6% as estimated last month.

Business inventories were depleted in the first half of the year, but shortages amid persistent supply bottlenecks because of the COVID-19 pandemic and congestion at ports in the United States and China are making it difficult to rebuild stocks.

That has contributed to third-quarter GDP growth estimates being slashed to as low as a 1.3% annualized rate from as high as a 7% pace. The economy grew at a 6.7% pace in the second quarter.

Wholesale inventories increased 1.2% in August. Stocks at manufacturers rose 0.6%.

Business sales dipped 0.1% in August after increasing 0.5% in July. At August's sales pace, it would take 1.26 months for businesses to clear shelves, up from 1.25 months in July.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Retail Sales Jump as Delta Shifts Spending Back to Goods

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. retail sales unexpectedly increased last month in a broad advance, suggesting resilient demand for merchandise even as production constraints limit supply. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is

  • Pinterest Co-Founder Steps Down to Join Jony Ive’s Design Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Pinterest Inc. co-founder Evan Sharp is stepping down from the company and plans to join LoveFrom, the design firm founded by former Apple Inc. executive Jony Ive.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home

  • Newborn Town's 3-tier Pyramid Team Structure Makes Roads into A Wider Global Market

    It might seem unlikely that Chinese companies would excel at playing matchmaker for young people in the Middle East looking for dates and friendship. While countries in MENA (which refers to Muslim countries in the Middle East and North Africa) have rules and customs that are difficult for outsiders to fully understand, that’s exactly what Chinese app companies, such as Newborn Town, have done, growing to dominate the region’s social media and dating app market. At present, the three major marke

  • Tobacco Maker BAT Is Hardly Flaming Out. New Products Will Help Boost the Stock.

    Cigarette maker British American Tobacco has new products that include e-cigarette Vuse, glo tobacco heating device, and Velo nicotine pouches.

  • VW's 9-month electric vehicle deliveries to China more than triple

    Volkswagen's deliveries of battery-powered electric vehicles to China more than tripled in the first nine months of the year, the carmaker said on Friday, less than two months after it flagged the need to change its e-car strategy there. Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess in July said the carmaker had to change its approach to how it markets its BEVs in China after first-half deliveries stood at just 18,285.

  • Ex-Boeing 737 MAX chief technical pilot indicted for fraud

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A former chief technical pilot for Boeing Co was charged with fraud on Thursday for deceiving federal regulators evaluating the company's 737 MAX jet, hindering the ability to protect airline passengers and leaving "pilots in the lurch," the U.S. Justice Department said. Mark Forkner, 49, was indicted by a grand jury in Texas on six counts of scheming to defraud Boeing's U.S.-based airline customers to obtain tens of millions of dollars for Boeing, the government said. Boeing declined to comment.

  • Germany's Merkel to hold farewell talks with China's Li on Monday

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold virtual farewell talks on Monday with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and will also receive European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a German government spokesperson said on Friday. Merkel and Li will discuss bilateral and international relations, economic issues, climate change and preparations for the G20 summit, the spokesperson told a regular government news conference. The announcement follows a report in Britain's The Times newspaper that Chinese President Xi Jinping will not travel to Scotland next month to attend the COP26 climate summit in person.

  • Brent Rises to $85 as Energy Crisis Stokes Demand Before Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude climbed above $85 a barrel in London for the first time since 2018, the latest milestone in a global energy crisis that has seen prices soar.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becomin

  • Cathie Wood Says Meme Stocks Are ‘Dinosaurs’ and Not Her Thing

    (Bloomberg) -- Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood may be associated with the idea of high-flying shares, but that doesn’t mean she likes so-called meme stocks. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming M

  • Caribou Coffee CEO on U.S. franchise program, competing with bigger chains

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman speak with Caribou Coffee CEO & President, John Butcher, about the company’s U.S. franchise program, the state of the coffee industry, and outlook.

  • Boeing Has Yet Another Plane Problem. Yes, the Stock Is Dropping.

    Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported Boeing has another quality issue impacting its twin-aisle 787 jets. Shareholders aren't going to like the news.

  • When will soaring oil prices put a pinch on the stock market? Here’s what history says

    The U.S. stock market should be feeling a pinch from soaring oil prices, according to history. So far, that hasn't been the case, note analysts at Renaissance Macro Research, in a chart.

  • Fertilizer Price Shock Threatens Crop of World's Key Corn Supplier

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian farmer Antonio Carlos Jacobsen usually buys fertilizer a few weeks before planting his corn fields. Soaring fertilizer prices are pushing him to move up purchases for the March seeding -- although it may already be too late.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like Now“We were caught by surprise with

  • Ethereum could soon hit a record high of $4,900 thanks to its growing power in the crypto market, Fundstrat says

    Research house Fundstrat reckons the signs look good for ether, the cryptocurrency of the ethereum network.

  • The Natural Gas Outlook Is Scary. Coal’s Is Even Scarier.

    A recent boom in oil and gas prices, along with severe weather, is making the mix of energy sources in the U.S. more expensive, volatile, and pollution-heavy.

  • Hungry for fuel, China looks to the U.S., Europe eyes relief plans

    China's energy crisis deepened on Friday with coal prices hitting a record high as cold weather sweeps in and soaring gas prices prompting major energy companies to seek long-term deals with U.S. suppliers, sources told Reuters. Energy security has shot to the top of government agendas in Asia and Europe as shortages of coal and rocketing gas prices have triggered power outages and choked up factories supplying big name brands such as Apple, just as the global economy reawakens from coronavirus restrictions. China, the world's top exporter, has been particularly hard hit and major energy companies such as Sinopec Corp and China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) are in advanced talks about long-term contracts with U.S. exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), sources told Reuters.

  • P&G changes deadline for new Covid-19 vaccination rules

    Cincinnati consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble is shifting its deadline to implement new vaccination rules for its 26,000 domestic employees.

  • Australia open to China investors but security issues crucial - FIRB

    Australia is not shut to Chinese investors but national security concerns and the protection of critical infrastructure are now key factors determining deal approvals, the head of its Foreign Investment and Review Board (FIRB) said on Thursday. Chinese investment in Australia has fallen https://www.reuters.com/article/australia-china-investment-idUSL4N2CP1M1 by over 50% to about A$12 billion ($8.86 billion) over the past four years, driven by stricter capital controls by Beijing, and by a deterioration of the relationship between the countries. "We run a non-discriminatory investment policy... both in terms of areas in which you can invest ... (and) in terms of the provenance, the country from which the investment comes," said FIRB Chair David Irvine at the Citi Investment Conference.

  • Third energy supplier collapses this week

    Rishi Sunak delays business rates reform Bank of England official urges against ‘self-defeating’ rate rises FTSE 100 rises 0.8pc; Wall Street rallies 1pc on strong bank profits Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Britain’s Covid record is not the global horror story some wish to believe Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • As Biden ponders more regulations on energy producers, gas prices reach new heights

    Gas prices nationwide have skyrocketed even as the Biden administration considers new energy regulations, raising questions about the energy markets and the federal government’s role in protecting consumer costs.