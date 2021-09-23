U.S. business optimism in China rebounds to pre-trade war levels -survey

FILE PHOTO: People walk past an office compound in Beijing's Central Business District (CBD),
·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - U.S. companies' optimism about business conditions in China has recovered to hit three-year highs even though the firms have reservations about Beijing's COVID-19 policy, an annual survey showed on Thursday.

Beijing's wide-ranging crackdown on companies has also unnerved U.S. firms, an American industry lobby executive said.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, which conducted the survey with consultancy PwC China, attributed the renewed optimism to rising revenues as well as ebbing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic in China, which has largely gotten control over its spread with a zero-tolerance policy.

U.S.-China relations reached a nadir in 2019 during the Trump administration, which launched a bruising trade war with China and also floated sanctions toward some of China's highest-profile tech companies.

The Biden administration, however, has shown more reservation towards taking direct action against Beijing, though relations remain tense.

“Business in China recovered quickly from last year’s lockdown," said Ker Gibbs, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai which published the survey that was conducted between mid-June and mid-July.

"However, we are still feeling the pandemic’s effects, with members continuing to be negatively impacted by China’s travel restrictions. Overall business performance is good but there are signs of nervousness."

Of the 338 respondent companies, 78% described themselves as "optimistic or slightly optimistic" about their five-year business outlook in 2021, nearly 20 percentage points more from 2020 and a return toward 2018 levels, the survey said.

By contrast, in 2021, 10% of respondent companies described themselves as "pessimistic" about their five-year outlook, compared to 18% and 21% of respondents in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

But firms expressed reservations toward some Chinese policy in the aftermath of COVID-19, especially with respect to hiring labour, the survey said.

About two-thirds of respondents said they plan to increase their China headcount this year, a 31.4 percentage point increase from 2020, but 62.3% of respondents described workforce availability as posing some hindrance or a serious hindrance to operations.

China's borders remained closed to most visitors without proper work and residence permits, and all entrants must complete at least two-week quarantine upon arrival.

Companies also reported a slight dip in policy transparency. In 2021, 46.7% of respondents called the regulatory environment transparent, down from 51.4% the year prior.

Those figures come during a year of ongoing regulatory tightening from Chinese authorities targeting a range of industries, as well as the implementation of new laws governing data privacy and data security.

“Further hindering our members, many regulatory changes were enacted after our survey closed. While well-intentioned, they were announced with little or no warning, which has unsettled companies," Gibbs added.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • United employees sue the airline over exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, as the company announces 97% of workers have gotten the shot

    United was the fist major US airline to require its employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to keep working.

  • Here's Why Companies Aren't Fighting Biden's Employee Vaccine Mandate

    President Biden met last week with business leaders to inspire others to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate would potentially affect 80 million private-sector workers. While the $14,000 penalty for companies that don’t comply, along with the requirement to provide paid time off for employees to get vaccinated or tested regularly, place a burden on companies, few so far have refused to participate.

  • A chef who offers health benefits, paid vacation, and a 401(k) plan raised base pay to $18 to $24 per hour and said he's not struggling to hire workers

    "The pandemic gave me an opportunity to start with a blank slate and say, let's rebuild the model and the way we've always done things," he said.

  • This Is the No. 1 Reason I'm Planning to Claim Social Security at 62

    When I make plans for my retirement, I always operate under the assumption that I'll claim Social Security benefits at 62. When I estimate what Social Security will do for me as a senior, I assume I'll start my checks at 62 for one simple reason: Because that's the earliest age they become available. Since claiming Social Security at 62 instead of starting benefits later means taking a significant hit to benefits, I don't want to overestimate how much money I'll get.

  • Wormhole 2.0 ETH-SOL bridge latest in cross-chain boom

    The Solana network’s leading interoperability protocol – Wormhole 2.0 – has officially launched a cross-chain bridge between Solana and Ethereum (ETH). The bridge will enable the transfer of digital assets between ERC-20 and SPL blockchains.

  • Apple Store Workers to Get Bonuses of Up to $1,000 in Rare Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will give store employees as much as $1,000 in one-time bonuses next month, a rare move that follows a tumultuous effort to get its retail operations back on track after pandemic shutdowns. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic Fias

  • Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery reserve

    Australian Energy Regulator (AER) has filed a lawsuit against Neoen SA, saying the French firm's Tesla "Big Battery" in South Australia did not provide backup power during four months in 2019 for which it had received payment. Neoen said it was disappointed with AER's decision. On-demand power from storage is critical for preventing blackouts in Australia which is increasingly dependent on wind and solar farms from which energy is not always available.

  • COVID-19 in Colorado update: Dr. Rachel Herlihy says hospitalizations across the state are plateauing

    Gov. Jared Polis and Dr. Rachel Herlihy provided an update on the state's response to COVID-19. During the news conference, Herlihy said hospitalizations for COVID-19 appear to be plateauing, though there is that possibility that we could be looking at potential increase in cases again.

  • European business group calls for China to end self-reliance strategy

    China should abandon a top-level strategy promoted by President Xi Jinping to increase self-reliance, or risk harming innovation and growth prospects, said a European business group on Thursday. "There are troubling signs that China is increasingly turning inwards ... and this tendency is casting considerable doubts over the country's future growth trajectory," the report from the European Chamber of Commerce said. China has been trying to cut its dependence on overseas markets and technology in its long-term development, a shift brought on by a deepening rift with the United States, in a so-called "dual-circulation" strategy.

  • McDonald's pledged to phase out its plastic Happy Meal Toys, but environmental experts say the company's real problem is its use of beef

    This means that plastic figurines could be replaced by items like 3D paper figurines or game pieces made from recycled materials.

  • Activision Blizzard Chief Legal Officer Quits as Company Battles Misconduct and Discrimination Claims

    Chief legal officer Claire Hart is the latest executive to leave embattled video game company

  • Auto industry outlook continues to worsen

    The outlook for global automakers and suppliers continues to worsen, amid heightened risk from supply chain disruptions, including the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage.Driving the news: IHS Markit slashed its forecast for global light-vehicle production in 2021 by 6.2% — about 5 million vehicles. It's cutting even deeper — 9.3% or about 8.45 million vehicles — for 2022.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's unusual for IHS Markit to whack its forecast

  • The anti-abortion group that championed Texas' vigilante law is upset 2 people suing over abortion aren't making 'valid attempts to save innocent human lives'

    "Both cases are self-serving legal stunts," said John Seago, the legislative director of Texas Right to Life, to the New York Times.

  • U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better

    The U.S. has plenty to improve upon when it comes retirement. While Iceland is rated as the top country for retirement security for the third year in a row, the U.S. dropped to No. 17 in the 2021 Global Retirement Index … Continue reading → The post U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Activision Blizzard confirms SEC investigation, loses chief legal officer

    The consequences are mounting for gaming giant Activision Blizzard after the company became the subject of a landmark state investigation into discriminatory workplace practices and sexual harassment this summer. Now, Activision Blizzard confirms that it is the subject of a federal investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has been ramping up enforcement efforts against tech companies in recent months. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the SEC has subpoenaed Activision Blizzard and a number of the company's key executives, including CEO Bobby Kotick.

  • California Department of Justice investigating Kern County

    The California Department of Justice is investigating Kern County for alleged discrimination and civil rights violations.

  • Lawsuit: Teenager Was Sexually Assaulted By McDonald's Manager

    The family of a 14-year-old girl filed suit against the McDonald’s Corporation, claiming her manager sexually assaulted and sexually harassed her.

  • China's high-tech push seeks to reassert global factory dominance

    At a factory in China's north, workers are busy testing an automated vehicle designed to move bulky items around industrial spaces, one of a new generation of robots Beijing wants to shift the country's manufacturing up the value chain. The robot's Tianjin-based maker has received tax breaks and government-guaranteed loans to build products that modernise China's vast factory sector and advance its technological expertise. "The government is paying great attention to the manufacturing sector and the real economy - we can feel that," said Ren Zhiyong, general manager of Tianjin Langyu Robot Co, as he gave Reuters a guided tour of his plant.

  • The U.S. Is On Track to Bring a Record Number of Jobs Back to the Country

    The U.S. is on track to add 220,000 jobs from reshoring or foreign direct investment in 2021, a new report says.

  • Stellantis Chairman says Turin, Italy key to group's production

    TURIN (Reuters) -Stellantis Chairman John Elkann said on Wednesday an investment in a historical production plant in Italy showed manufacturing in the country remained key to the carmaker, in response to criticism that it was losing its importance after the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA that created the group. Elkann said Stellantis had invested 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion) in Turin to produce full-electric cars - including the battery-electric (BEV) Fiat 500 - and hybrid ones along with innovative projects, such as smart-grid recharging infrastructure. Group executives presented a red-coloured version of its 500 electric model to be produced in the Turin site, in partnership with RED, the charity group co-founded by U2 frontman Bono.