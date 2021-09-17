U.S. to buy millions of Pfizer vaccine doses to donate to world -Washington Post

FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of a vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States plans to buy hundreds of millions of additional doses of the Pfizer Inc COVID-19 vaccine to donate around the world, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing two unidentified people familiar with the deal.

The purchase was to be announced early next week to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

President Joe Biden has stressed the importance of a global vaccination campaign as a way to defeat the virus and the United States has planned a virtual COVID-19 summit on the sidelines of the General Assembly meeting.

The United States is pushing global leaders to endorse its targets for ending the COVID-19 pandemic, including ensuring 70% of the world's population is vaccinated by the 2022, according to a draft U.S. document viewed by Reuters.

Details of the deal were not final, the Post reported.

Comment from the White House and Pfizer were not immediately available.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu;Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. administers 382.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The United States has administered 382,294,795 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 461,117,525 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 381,453,265 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 14 out of 458,771,465 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

  • U.S. administers 383 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The United States has administered 383,038,403 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 462,384,885 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 382,294,795 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 15 out of 461,117,525 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

  • Trial over COVID-19 outbreak in Austria's 'Ibiza of the Alps' begins

    VIENNA (Reuters) -A Vienna court on Friday heard the first of more than a dozen lawsuits being brought against Austria over an outbreak of the coronavirus at the ski resort of Ischgl in early 2020, where COVID-19 found a breeding ground in crowded bars. The outbreak at Ischgl, which branded itself "the Ibiza of the Alps", was Austria's biggest and helped spread the virus across Europe. Ischgl's first case was detected on March 7, days after Iceland announced that tourists had been infected there and 11 days after Austria's first infections were confirmed.

  • England simplifies COVID-19 travel rules bashed as confusing

    The British government announced a major simplification of its rules for international travel on Friday, heeding complaints from travelers and businesses that its regulations aimed at staving off the spread of COVID-19 were cumbersome and ineffective. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the “simpler, more straightforward system” would allow “more people to travel, see loved ones or conduct business around the world while providing a boost for the travel industry.” Shapps said the U.K. is scrapping its "traffic light” system that ranks countries as red, amber or green — high, medium or low risk from the coronavirus.

  • Ireland raises privacy question over Facebook smart glasses

    Ireland's data privacy regulator on Friday said it had asked Facebook to demonstrate that an LED indicator light on the social media giant's newly launched smart glasses is "an effective means" to let people know they are being filmed or photographed. Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC) is the lead regulator of Facebook under the European Union's strict data privacy laws as the firm's European headquarters are based in Dublin.

  • Analysis-Torrid Moderna stock rally cools over booster shot doubts

    Debate over the need for COVID-19 booster shots is clouding the outlook for Moderna Inc's high-flying shares after the U.S. biotechnology company's stock price soared as much as 360% this year, making it the best performer in the S&P 500. Investors on Friday were awaiting comments from a panel of outside experts, which is weighing whether to recommend https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-covid-19-booster-debate-moves-fda-vaccine-advisory-committee-2021-09-17 if U.S regulators should approve Pfizer and partner BioNTech's application for an extra round of shots for their vaccine. Moderna, whose vaccine is based on a similar messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, applied earlier this month https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-submits-initial-data-covid-19-vaccine-booster-us-fda-2021-09-01 to allow use of a booster dose, but that is not expected to be taken up in Friday's meeting.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • U.S. shipping 2.58 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government will begin shipping 2.58 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines on Thursday through the COVAX global distribution program, a White House official said on Thursday. The latest shipments of vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech, bring the total number of vaccines sent to the Philippines to just over 9 million, the official said. Scientific teams and legal and regulatory authorities from both countries worked together to ensure prompt delivery of safe and effective vaccine lots to the Asian nation, the official added.

  • Blowers, mowers and more: American yards quietly go electric

    For Jared Anderman, of Croton-on-Hudson, New York, switching from gasoline-powered tools to electric ones for lawn care was a no-brainer. With electric tools, they boot right up and there’s really no maintenance at all. First, he bought an electric lawnmower.

  • Sinopharm's COVID booster reverses antibody decline, enhances cell-based responses - study

    A third shot of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine leads to a rebound in antibody levels that drop months after a second dose, a small-scale Chinese study showed. The findings https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.09.12.21263373v1?, yet to undergo peer review, come as China starts to give a third COVID-19 shot to higher risk members of the population, as concerns grow that waning antibody levels over time could weaken protection against the virus. The Sinopharm vaccine is among China's major inoculation tools and is also used in countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Cambodia.

  • Analysis-Investors brace for a great fall in China

    International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer's woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion yuan ($305 billion) of liabilities have wiped nearly 80% off its stock and bond prices and an $80 million bond coupon payment now looms next week. "We will have to see what happens," said Sid Dahiya, head of EM corporate bonds at abrdn, formerly Aberdeen Standard, in London, which holds a small sliver of the bonds.

  • Democrats smell blood on the politics of the pandemic

    They're looking to apply the California victory formula to the rest of the country — and it just might work

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and dings...

  • Abbott says Biden reversed course and refused to allow closure of Texas border crossings

    AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the unprecedented move of shutting down six ports of entry with Mexico on Thursday following a surge of migrants crossing illegally into the United States. However, he reversed course an hour later, saying the Biden administration changed course and refused to shut the crossings.

  • Rising numbers of migrants risk lives crossing Darien Gap

    It was 5 a.m. and in dozens of small tents around 500 migrants began showing signs of life, rising, packing their bags and preparing to cross the Darien Gap, the thick jungle teeming with snakes, bandits and treacherous rivers that separates Colombia from Panama. The men declined to provide their last names because they had entered Colombia illegally and feared being fined. Residents of Acandi served as guides, charging the migrants $50 each to show them the way toward Panama.

  • Thousands of Haitian migrants held under Texas bridge after crossing border

    More than 10,000 migrants — mostly from Haiti — have formed a makeshift camp under a bridge that connects Texas and Mexico after crossing the southern border.Why it matters: Several government officials have referred to the situation in Del Rio, Texas, as "unprecedented," the Washington Post writes. The migrants represent a new border emergency for the Biden administration, which is already struggling to welcome tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees.Stay on top of the latest market trends and eco

  • White House makes economic case for pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants

    The White House Council of Economic Advisors (CEA) is promoting the economic benefits and costs of providing green cards to millions of unauthorized immigrants in a blogpost being released on Friday, according to a draft provided to Axios.Why it matters: The post comes as the fate of millions of immigrants, including those with Temporary Protected Status or DACA protections, rests with Congress — and the Senate parliamentarian. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with A

  • Thousands of Migrants Camp Under Texas Bridge as Border Patrol ‘Overwhelmed’

    Thousands of migrants have arrived at the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas, over the past week, with Border Patrol agents struggling to process new arrivals.

  • Sens. Padilla and Paul introduce bipartisan bill to protect 200,000 "Documented Dreamers"

    Sens. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Wednesday introduced a bill that seeks to provide a pathway to citizenship for the country's 200,000 "Documented Dreamers."Why it matters: Documented Dreamers are children of long-term visa holders who often wait years for a green card and face deportation if they don't receive legal immigration status after turning 21, when they lose dependent status. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • Federal Judge Blocks Biden Administration from Expelling Migrants under COVID Public Health Order

    A federal judge ruled on Thursday that the Biden administration may not expel migrants under a Title 42 public health order.