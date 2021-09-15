U.S. buys additional doses of Eli Lilly, Regeneron COVID-19 therapy

FILE PHOTO: An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured in Branchburg, New Jersey
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Eli Lilly and Company said on Wednesday the U.S. government bought 388,000 additional doses of its COVID-19 antibody therapy, as infections surge due to the fast-spreading Delta variant.

The news comes after Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said late on Tuesday the U.S. government was buying 1.4 million additional doses of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, REGEN-COV.

Lilly said its deal with the U.S government is expected to generate approximately $330 million in revenue in the second half of 2021, with about 200,000 doses expected to be shipped in the third quarter this year and the remaining in fourth.

"The recent increase in COVID-19 cases has caused a substantial rise in the utilization of monoclonal antibody drugs, particularly in areas of the country with low vaccination rates," Lilly's chief scientific and medical officer Daniel Skovronsky said.

The drugmaker will supply additional doses of etesevimab to be paired with doses of its other COVID-19 antibody therapy, bamlanivimab, previously purchased by the U.S. government.

Bamlanivimab and etesevimab are authorized for use in people 12 years and above with mild-to-moderate infection and at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The J&J Conundrum

    We’ve heard the question from friends, family members and dozens of readers: Should people who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine be getting a booster shot? Karen, a reader in Michigan, wrote to us: “Since receiving mine in March, I am wondering what the facts are. I am frightened.” Leah in California wrote: “Information about J&J is not communicated at all!” Lauren from Nashville, Tennessee, asked: “What’s the guidance for us?” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the N

  • Moderna Stock Is Tanking After a Review Arguing That Covid Vaccine Boosters Aren’t Needed

    An article in the Lancet suggested that a booster shot wouldn't be necessary for most people after a review of data from clinical trials, as well as efficacy in the real world.

  • When can kids under 12 get a COVID-19 vaccine? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has an answer

    The FDA has said it will 'follow the science' when evaluating shots for children under 12, most of whom have now gone back to school after the summer vacation.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    Investing is all about profits, and part of generating profits is knowing when to start the game. The old adage says to buy low and sell high, and while it’s tempting just to discount cliches like that, they’ve passed into common currency because they embody a fundamental truth. Buying low is always a good start in building a portfolio. The trick, however, is recognizing the right stocks to buy low. Prices fall for a reason, and sometimes that reason is fundamental unsoundness. Fortunately, Wall

  • I'm an immunologist. Here's why I enrolled my baby and toddler in Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial.

    An immunologist shares her experience with having her children in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial.

  • A Pfizer COVID Vaccine May Soon Be Approved for Children Under the Age of 12

    The two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. that has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Exclusive: WHO-backed vaccine hub for Africa to copy Moderna COVID-19 shot

    Efforts to develop an African base for COVID-19 vaccine production will focus on trying to replicate Moderna's shot, but a lack of progress in talks with the U.S. company mean the project will take time, a senior WHO official told Reuters. The drive to produce vaccines in Africa is designed to help more developing countries access COVID-19 shots after rich nations bought up most of this year's supply. Moderna said last October it would not enforce patents related to its shot during the pandemic, raising hopes that other companies might be able to copy it and help boost COVID-19 vaccine production.

  • Universities to study if irregular menstrual cycles and COVID vaccines are correlated

    Five teams will begin investigating a possible link between irregular menstrual cycles and the COVID-19 vaccine later this year due to reports of irregular periods after taking the vaccine.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Stock Surges YTD as COVID Vaccine Advances Well

    Upon approval and successful commercialization, Novavax's (NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine should reap huge revenues. The company's other pipeline candidates also show promise.

  • Here's Some Good News for Vaccine Stock Investors

    For instance, Vaxart, a company working on an oral vaccine candidate, soared 1,500% in 2020. Vaccine makers would have loved to see their products immediately put it to an end. For example, Canada recently signed a supply agreement with Moderna for the delivery of vaccine and booster doses through 2024.

  • Why Do People Want to Take Ivermectin for COVID?

    It won’t help with COVID, but experts explain why it might seem like it should.

  • Unwilling to Wait for Approval, Some Healthy Americans Seek Booster Shots

    Amy Piccioni is not a doctor or a scientist, but as word of breakthrough coronavirus infections in vaccinated people started spreading this summer, she waded through an array of technical and often contradictory information about the need for coronavirus booster shots. Then she decided for herself: She would not wait for federal regulators to clear them before finding one. “It takes a long time for scientists to admit that some people need a booster,” said Piccioni, 55, who received the one-dose

  • Alpha Cognition Attracts New Investors as Future Leader in Growing Alzheimer's Disease Market

    Image Provided By Unsplash The premier marketplace for early stage and developing companies approved the clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTCQB: ACOGF) to begin trading on its market in August. The new entry to OTCQB is gaining momentum as investors interested in the biopharmaceutical space are optimistic about its leading drug candidate, Alpha 1062. It is on track to potentially become a safe and effective treatment for Alzheimer’s disease dementia. The promising

  • CureVac Stock Falls as Company Cancels Vaccine Manufacturing Contracts

    CureVac said it is canceling deals with two companies it had contracted to manufacture its experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

  • After long delay, Congo's Tshisekedi receives COVID-19 vaccine

    Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has received his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the government said on Monday, after a six-month wait caused by his unwillingness to take the AstraZeneca shot. Democratic Republic of Congo has officially reported 56,000 cases and 1,066 deaths from the coronavirus, though test rates are low in the country of 90 million. Help came in March with delivery of 1.7 million AstraZeneca doses from the COVAX vaccine sharing scheme co-run by the World Health Organization (WHO).

  • Will COVID-19 Vaccines for Children be Available by Year-End?

    The FDA is trying to make available a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for use in children below 12 years of age as soon as possible.

  • Why Shares of Cardiff Oncology Rose on Monday

    Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF) , a clinical-stage biotech company specializing in new cancer treatments, saw its share price rise as high as $7.18 on Monday. Over the past year, the stock's per-share price has ranged from $4.88 to as high as $25.50. On Friday, investors learned that the company's CFO, James E. Levine, bought 30,000 shares of the stock at $6.47 a share.

  • Can You Get the Flu Shot and COVID Vaccine or Booster at the Same Time?

    It might be efficient, but here’s what experts say about safety and side effects.

  • Pfizer CEO Expects Covid Vaccine Data In Babies, Young Children Next Month

    Pfizer stock inched higher Tuesday on expectations for the firm could release results for its Covid vaccine in young children next month.

  • AbbVie Nabs Eye Disease Gene Therapy From Regenxbio for Up to $1.8 Billion

    AbbVie will pay Regenxbio up to $1.8 billion for a share of the potential profits from sales of the company's experimental gene therapy to treat a variety of eye diseases.