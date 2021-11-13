U of C graduate ‘minding his own business,’ tried to escape and struggled with suspect before being fatally shot, prosecutors said

A Chicago man was denied bail Saturday in the slaying of Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng, a recent University of Chicago graduate who was fatally shot Tuesday.

Alton Spann, 19, of the 6500 block of South Maryland Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said earlier.

Saturday afternoon, Cook County Judge Barbara Dawkins ordered Spann held without bail during a hearing broadcast live on Youtube after prosecutors detailed Zheng’s last moments.

On Nov. 9, at about 1:50 p.m., Zheng was walking home from campus “minding his own business,” in the 900 block of East 54th Place when he was confronted by Spann, who arrived in a stolen Ford Mustang, Asst. State’s Atty. Ashley Romito said in court.

That Mustang was reported stolen from Markham on Nov. 3, according to police. It was tracked by POD cameras, license plate readers, and private video surveillance cameras.

Zheng, who was carrying a bag, later determined to be holding a laptop computer, refused to give up his belongings when Spann, who grabbed the “larger of two guns,” demanded them, said Romito.

“The victim struggled with the offender and tried to escape,” Romito said.

Witnesses peering out of windows near the scene, saw Zheng fall to the ground as Spann stood over him, pointing a gun.

Zheng died of a gunshot wound to the arm, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which said Zheng was pronounced dead less than an hour after the shooting, at 2:13 p.m. at the University of Chicago Medical Center. His death was ruled a homicide.

Video captured Spann leaving the Mustang that was parked in a lot on Nov. 10, according to police. Romito said he ordered food at a Subway restaurant where a weapon was visible on video surveillance in his waistband.

Spann also pawned the victim’s computer and iPhone for money, said Romito.

When Spann was located and stopped in the vicinity of North Avenue and Sedgwick Street at the Marshall Field Garden Apartments, he had a 9mm and Glock handgun in his possession, one of which was used in the victim’s slaying, and a Ford Mustang key fob, Romito said.

Spann is on parole and has an “extensive” juvenile record including aggravated battery, carjacking and fleeing police, according to Romito.

Spann’s public defender said he is a lifelong Cook County resident who lives with his mother and stepfather, and stopped working to pursue his GED, also mentioning he was an active church member.

Before Judge Dawkins denied bail, she said Spann was in a stolen car and targeted the victim who was on the street.

“When he didn’t willingly give (Spann) his things he shot him,” Dawkins said, adding that global positioning software linked Spann to the crime.

Spann is due back in court on Nov. 19.