U.S. calls for diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine crisis

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today in an effort to find a common ground amid tensions over Ukraine. CBS News' Skyler Henry has more on the diplomatic efforts, and then CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams joins us from Kharkiv, Ukraine for the latest from the region.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories