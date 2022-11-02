U.S. calls for expulsion of Iran from U.N. panel on women

Jose Luis Magana
Dan De Luce and Abigail Williams
·5 min read

The United States on Wednesday called for Iran to be expelled from a U.N. commission on women, citing the regime’s “systematic oppression” of women and its violent crackdown on street protests.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said it was not enough to condemn Iran’s “brutal acts of repression and violence” and that “we must back up our words with action.”

Speaking at the U.N., Thomas-Greenfield said the U.S. will work with other countries to remove Iran from the 45-member U.N. Commission on the Status of Women, saying the international community could not allow the commission’s work to be “undermined from within.”

“Iran’s membership is an ugly stain on the commission’s credibility. In our view, it cannot stand,” the ambassador told a U.N. meeting convened by the U.S. and Albania.

The move comes after Iranian activists abroad and human rights groups have urged the Biden administration to rally other countries to remove Iran from the U.N. commission, arguing Tehran should face international isolation over its response to the protests.

Iranian women have been at the forefront of protests across the country since a 22-year-old woman from the country’s Kurdish region, Mahsa Amini, died in police custody in September. Amini was arrested for allegedly failing to comply with Iran’s strict dress codes that require women to fully cover their hair and their bodies.

Thomas-Greenfield said the Biden administration will join forces with other countries to remove Iran from the commission and “will look for opportunities to raise this issue in every applicable U.N. forum.”

“Change in Iran should only come from within Iran. But that does not absolve the world of the obligation to stand with the Iranian people as they protest for women, for life, and for freedom,“ she said, echoing the slogan that has been the hallmark of more than six weeks of protests.

The U.S. also supports establishing a special U.N. commission to investigate Iran’s treatment of peaceful protesters and to hold responsible Iranian officials accountable, Thomas-Greenfield told reporters later.

Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement that “Iran has demonstrated through its denial of women’s rights and brutal crackdown on its own people that it is unfit to serve on this commission.”

At the U.N. meeting, Thomas-Greenfield said “while Iran’s systemic oppression of women is not new, thanks to the bravery of the Iranian people, the regime’s abuses have been brought to the fore. “

“Across Iran, security forces have detained and tortured peaceful protestors. They have killed hundreds of people — and badly injured many more — in bloody crackdowns. And they have tried to silence dissent by detaining dozens of civil society activists, journalists and lawyers,” the American diplomat said.

Human rights groups have made similar allegations and issued detailed accounts of the crackdown. Two rights groups, Norway-based group Iran Human Rights and the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, said last week that more than 250 protesters have been killed since the protests began. The death toll includes more than 20 protesters under the age of 18, according to Amnesty International.

The U.N. Commission on the Status of Women is designed to promote women’s rights and shape global standards on gender equality, according to the U.N. Iran, which ranks 143 among 146 on the World Economic Forum’s global gender gap index, was elected to the commission in May by secret ballot.

Iran has rejected international criticism of its response to the protests and denied it has violated the human rights of Iranian citizens or killed unarmed demonstrators.

Just as diplomats met at the U.N., Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, tweeted that the “riots” in recent weeks were the result of a plot by the country’s enemies.

“The enemy started a hybrid war. The U.S., Israel, some sly, vicious European powers, & certain groups used whatever they had to do this,” he tweeted.

Iran’s ambassador to the U.N., Amir Saeid Iravani, condemned the U.N. meeting hosted by the U.S. and Albania, saying it amounted to an attempt to meddle in his country’s political life.

“The objective of today’s meeting is clearly to interfere in the domestic affairs of a sovereign state,” Iravani said, calling it “a flagrant violation of the U.N. Charter and international law, upon which the international legal order is founded.”

Iravani said it was “ironic” that the U.S. was criticizing Iran’s human rights record because he said Washington had inflicted suffering on Iranians through “decadeslong brutal sanctions.”

The ambassador also said Iranian authorities had exercised restraint in their response to the protests, but that approach should not be seen as a sign of “weakness.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been and continues to be committed to the promotion and protection of human rights,” he said.

Iran’s Constitution respects the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly and the government has always upheld those rights, but “protests should not lead to violence and destruction, chaos, or instability,” he said.

At the meeting, which included U.N. Security Council members and other states, envoys from the U.K., Ireland, Norway and other countries joined the U.S. and Albania in condemning Iran’s treatment of women and its response to recent protests. Before the meeting, Canada and New Zealand called for Iran’s expulsion from the U.N. commission.

Javaid Rehman, the U.S. special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, British actress Nazanin Boniadi, who was born in Iran, and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi, an Iranian human rights lawyer who now lives outside of the country, also addressed the U.N. meeting.

“It’s time for us to stop abetting the Islamic Republic of Iran and start supporting the freedom-loving people of Iran,” said Boniadi.

Women in leadership positions from 13 countries and other prominent female figures, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; Oprah Winfrey; Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai; former first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush; and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad recently signed an open letter calling for governments to immediately remove Iran from the U.N. commission.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • G7 foreign ministers set to grapple with Ukraine war, China

    Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies will grapple with the implications of Russia’s war in Ukraine, China’s growing economic clout and aims on Taiwan and Iran’s treatment of anti-government protesters when they open two days of talks in Germany this week. Meeting in the western German city of Munster, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — will take stock of the situation in Ukraine nearly a year after they first banded together to warn Russia of “massive consequences” if it went ahead with plans to invade the former Soviet republic that some believed were exaggerated at the time.

  • U.S. wants to oust Iran from U.N. women's body

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States will try to remove Iran from the 45-member U.N. Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) over the government's denial of women's rights and brutal crackdown on protests, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday. Iran is just starting a four-year term on the commission, which meets annually every March and aims to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women.

  • North Korea continues missile barrage with test over Japan

    Japan says missiles fired by North Korea flew over northern Japan on Thursday, the latest in a series of weapons tests that have raised tensions in the region. The announcement by Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office came shortly after South Korea’s military said it detected North Korea launching at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea. Japan said more than one missile was fired, although it didn’t immediately say how many.

  • Public Mass Trials For Around 1,000 Detained In Mahsa Amini Protests

    Since the death of Mahsa Amini, Iran has charged around 1,000 detained people in Tehran and around the same amount beyond the capital.

  • Harris calls for Iran’s ouster from UN group charged with protecting women’s rights

    Vice President Harris on Wednesday called for Iran to be removed from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, the body charged with promoting gender equality and addressing issues related to women’s rights. “Iran has demonstrated through its denial of women’s rights and brutal crackdown on its own people that it is unfit to…

  • Ukrainian volunteers make 'trench candles' for troops from tin cans

    A group of Ukrainian volunteers has been making "trench candles" from tin cans for troops serving on the frontline as an energy crisis triggered by the war takes its toll on both the armed forces and civilians. Russian forces have increasingly targeted Ukraine's infrastructure including power stations and the electricity grid, causing regular blackouts and disrupting heating and water supplies. The trench candles consist of empty enamel paint cans and pet-food tins stuffed with corrugated cardboard and paraffin wax - and crucially they provide warmth as well as light.

  • Candlelit dinners and grocery shopping in the dark: Life goes on for Ukrainians amid Russian-triggered power outages

    Some 20,000 apartments in the Kyiv region were without power this week after Russia continued to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Truce agreed

    Both sides agree to stop their conflict which has led to a humanitarian crisis and warnings of a famine.

  • Germany's Scholz set for high-stakes China visit

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes a high-stakes trip to China this week, walking a tightrope between shoring up a key economic relationship and facing heightened concerns about over-reliance on authoritarian Beijing.

  • Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports

    Russia agreed Wednesday to resume its participation in a deal brokered by Turkey and the U.N. to keep grain and other commodities moving out of Ukraine's ports during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Turkey's president said.

  • Ukraine lacks effective means to counteract Iranian missiles, says Ukrainian Air Force spokesman

    Ukraine lacks effective means to counter the Iranian ballistic missiles that Russia is likely to use to attack Ukraine soon, Yuriy Ihnat, Ukrainian Air Forces command spokesman, said on Ukrainian national television on Nov. 2.

  • Hillicon Valley — Pelosi attack raises risks of online misogyny

    The attack at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) home that left her husband with serious injuries is amplifying concerns experts raised about the threat of real-world harm from the online abuse women in politics face. We’ll also break down the latest on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, including when to expect deplatformed users to be back…

  • 10 Best Stocks To Buy For A Weak US Dollar

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best stocks to buy for a weak U.S. dollar. If you want to skip our background of why the dollar has been on the rampage this year, and take a look at the top stocks in today’s list, head on over to 5 Best […]

  • Iran to hold public trials for 1,000 protesters accused of 'subversive actions' amid Mahsa Amini unrest

    Iran announced it will hold public trials for 1,000 protesters detained by the government amid the unrest caused by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

  • Russia claims it returns to Black Sea Grain Initiative because it received "guarantees" from Ukraine

    The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has announced that Russia is resuming the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was suspended after the explosions in Sevastopol. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti; European Pravda, citing Bloomberg News Details: The Russian Ministry of Defence stated that Russia has received "written guarantees" from Ukraine that the grain corridor will not be used for military operations against the Russian Federation.

  • Worries over Germany's China dependency overshadow Scholz trip

    Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes an inaugural visit to China on Friday that will be closely watched for clues on how serious Germany is about reducing its economic reliance on Asia's rising superpower and confronting its Communist leadership. His one-day visit on Nov. 4, will make Scholz the first G7 leader to visit China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the first to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping since he consolidated his grip on power at a Communist Party Congress. Deep trade ties bind Asia and Europe's biggest economies, with rapid Chinese expansion and demand for Germany's cars and machinery fueling its own growth over the past two decades.

  • China, Pakistan Agree to Launch $10 Billion Railroad Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif agreed in a meeting in Beijing to launch a high-speed rail project that could cost $9.85 billion, a move that comes as the world’s No. 2 economy moves to slow some of its lending due to growth concerns.Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and Chi

  • North Korea covertly sending artillery to Russia, White House says

    The White House did not provide evidence to support the new accusations or answer questions about how many weapons were involved.

  • Reaction to the agreement for a cessation of hostilities in Tigray

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -The Ethiopian government and regional forces from Tigray agreed on Wednesday to cease hostilities, a surprise diplomatic breakthrough after nearly two years of war. Following are reactions to the agreement.

  • Combatants in Ethiopia's Tigray war agree to stop fighting

    PRETORIA (Reuters) -The Ethiopian government and regional forces from Tigray agreed on Wednesday to cease hostilities, a dramatic diplomatic breakthrough two years into a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands facing famine. Just over a week after formal peace talks mediated by the African Union (AU) began in the South African capital Pretoria, delegates from both sides signed an agreement on a "permanent cessation of hostilities". "The two parties in the Ethiopian conflict have formally agreed to the cessation of hostilities as well as to systematic, orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament," said Olusegun Obasanjo, head of the AU mediation team, at a ceremony.