U.S. calls on Iraq to hold early elections -statement

BAGHDAD, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The United States has called on Iraq's government to stop using violence against protesters, reform its electoral system and hold early elections, the White House press secretary said in a statement.

"The United States joins the UN Assistance Mission to Iraq in calling on the Iraqi government to halt the violence against protesters and fulfil President Salih's promise to pass electoral reform and hold early elections," the statement, posted by the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Monday, said. (Reporting by Raya Jalabi and Ahmed Abouleneinl Editing by Catherine Evans)