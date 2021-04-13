U.S. calls for Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause after 6 blood clotting cases

Brendan Morrow
·2 min read

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are calling for a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials from the two agencies on Tuesday said that "out of an abundance of caution," they're recommending the U.S. pause the use of the single-shot vaccine while they review "six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving" it.

The six cases, officials said, were all in women who were between 18 and 48, with their symptoms having occurred between six and 13 days after they were vaccinated. Over 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which comes with the key benefit of only requiring one dose, have been administered in the United States, and the agencies noted that "right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare."

On Wednesday, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is set to hold an emergency meeting to review the clotting cases. The federal government will also stop administering the vaccine at federally run vaccination sites, The New York Times reported. This pause, the Times noted, "could substantially complicate" the United States' vaccination efforts.

The decision drew some immediate criticism given the small number of blood clotting cases, with FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver raising concerns that it's "going to create more vaccine hesitancy." But the FDA's Dr. Peter Marks and the CDC's Dr. Anne Schuchat said the step is "important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot."

More stories from theweek.com
Trump finally jumps the shark
7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy
Retired Navy admiral says U.S. looks either 'complicit' or 'ignorant' in Iran nuclear facility blackout

Recommended Stories

  • What can hackers do with my email address? A lot. Here's how to protect your identity

    Once this is on a scammer's radar, they could steal everything from your own identity to the identities of everyone in your contact list.

  • Fauci Says J&J Shots Paused Out of Abundance of Caution

    Apr.13 -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, says those who recently got the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine should not be anxious about this pause. He notes there were only six reports of potentially dangerous blood clots, among more than 6.8 million doses administered.

  • Buy, Sell or Avoid Alibaba After Its Record $2.8 Billion Fine?

    Alibaba is enjoying its best day in months. Is it time to take profits, get long or avoid altogether? Let's look at the chart.

  • Surreal Destinations You Wouldn’t Think Are in America

    At first glance, seeing photos of these unreal destinations makes you wonder where in the world you can visit them IRL. Think again, because all of these destinations are right here in America. From ice caves in Alaska to curvy, colorful lines in the sands in Arizona, each of these places are truly an adventure of their own.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow ease from record levels; earnings, data in focus

    The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes retreated from record levels on Monday, as investors geared up for the start of the corporate reporting season and a key inflation report later this week. A pullback in the benchmark 10-year bond yield from 14-month highs in April eased worries about higher borrowing costs, helping richly valued technology stocks gain ground and drive the S&P 500 and the Dow to record levels.

  • Fox News Host Tries and Fails to Bait Jon Stewart Into Attacking Biden

    After decades of mercilessly “eviscerating” Fox News during his time as host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart has made a surprising number of appearances on that network in years, almost exclusively to promote his activism around issues like medical benefits for 9/11 first responders and now veterans who were exposed to “burn pits” in Iraq and Afghanistan.The comedian remained dead serious on Tuesday when he joined Fox host Martha MacCallum to explain why he was in Washington lobbying for a bill that would provide aid to veterans who were impacted by that toxic exposure.“If a senator or a representative is unsure of the science, let’s go dig a 10-acre burn pit in their town, light it on fire with jet fuel and see how quickly the health effects come to the forefront,” Stewart said at one point, as the Fox host nodded along sympathetically.But before their time was up, MacCallum just couldn’t help but try to goad Stewart into playing into the Fox News narrative about the Biden administration’s proposed spending. “You know, you see the trillions that we’re talking about spending for a lot of different things right now, for COVID, for infrastructure,” she said. “How does that make you feel about what you’re pushing for here?”Instead of taking the bait, Stewart completely turned the argument back around, pointing out that the money it would take to handle the burn pit problem is “dwarfed” by these other concerns, essentially making it a no-brainer.“Listen, just even at the Pentagon, you’re talking about $750 billion, $800 billion a year,” he explained, adding that what he and his fellow advocates are asking for is a “fraction of that to implement the card and benefits that these folks have already earned.”“Very true,” MacCallum, replied before thanking Stewart for his work and inviting him to come back on Fox News when the time comes to promote his upcoming AppleTV+ show The Problem with Jon Stewart. He didn’t make any promises.Lewis Black Sounds Off on Trump, Jon Stewart, and Almost Getting Pushed Out of ‘The Daily Show’Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Defense use of force expert testifies Derek Chauvin's treatment of George Floyd was 'objectively reasonable'

    Barry Brodd said Chauvin's actions were justified and in line with police training. Previous law enforcement witnesses had said the opposite.

  • Former 76ers GM says Allen Iverson could 'easily' score nearly 40 points per game in today's NBA

    Between rule changes that benefit offensive players and more efficient offenses, many former NBA players would thrive in today's game.

  • Companies that have containers on the Ever Given could have to help pay the up to $1 billion Egyptian authorities are demanding before the ship leaves the Suez Canal

    Three weeks after getting stuck, the Ever Given is still anchored in the Great Bitter Lake at the Suez Canal.

  • Russia says troop buildup near Ukraine is a response to NATO

    Russia's defense minister said Tuesday that the country's massive military buildup in the west was part of readiness drills amid what he described as threats from NATO. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the maneuvers in western Russia that have worried neighboring Ukraine and brought warnings from NATO would last for another two weeks. Speaking at a meeting with the top military brass, Shoigu said the ongoing exercise was a response to what he claimed were continuous efforts by the United States and its NATO allies to beef up their forces near Russia's borders.

  • Mitch McConnell dodged a question about Trump calling him a 'dumb son of a b----'

    "What I'm concentrating on is the future. What we are confronting here is a totally left-wing administration," McConnell said instead.

  • A venomous snake — with no known antivenom — bites San Diego Zoo employee

    The snake involved was an African bush viper. There is no known antivenom for their bites.

  • John Oliver jokes about the reaction to Prince Philip's death and calls out the royal's 'checkered moral history'

    The British comedian told late-night host Seth Meyers that "it's hard to know exactly how to feel" about the royal's death.

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite comes within 60m of crash with another owned by British-backed firm

    Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite prompted a 'red alert' warning after coming within 60m of smashing into another satellite owned by a British-backed firm. Engineers at OneWeb and SpaceX scrambled to avoid what could have been a disastrous collision last month after the United States Space Force sent multiple "red alert" warnings that the two companies' satellites were about to crash. Both SpaceX and OneWeb are in direct competition to establish an infrastructure of satellites that can provide high-speed and low-latency internet access to remote or rural locations around the world that were left behind by traditional cable-based providers. OneWeb, which was founded in 2012, was bought out of bankruptcy in late 2020 for $1 billion in a joint investment by the UK government and Bharti Global, an Indian telecoms company. SpaceX, which was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, the world's second-richest man and chief executive of Tesla Motors, has already started providing broadband for customers in Britain using its Starlink network of satellites. Starlink has a network of 1,378 satellites operating in low-Earth orbit at an altitude of 550km. By comparison, OneWeb's 148 satellites in orbit operate at a higher altitude of around 1,200km, and as a result have to pass through Starlink's constellation on their way up.

  • Cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist's death

    A white police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb resigned Tuesday, as did the city's police chief — moves that the mayor said he hoped would help heal the community and lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests and unrest. The resignations from Officer Kim Potter and Police Chief Tim Gannon came two days after the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center. Potter, a 26-year veteran, had been on administrative leave following Sunday’s shooting, which happened as the Minneapolis area was already on edge over the trial of the first of four police officers in George Floyd’s death.

  • Trump skewers FDA's Johnson & Johnson decision — then casually invents conspiracy theory blaming Pfizer

    Former President Donald Trump released a statement Tuesday criticizing the Food and Drug Administration's recommendation to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, baselessly suggesting the decision was politically motivated. "The results of this vaccine have been extraordinary, but now it's [sic] reputation will be permanently challenged," Trump said. He then floated, without any evidence, that the FDA may have been playing favorites. "[The FDA] should not be able to do such damage for possibly political reasons, or maybe because their friends at Pfizer have suggested it," he said. He also didn't lose an opportunity to bring up his favorite subject: his loss in the 2020 presidential election, which he has blamed on everyone from the Supreme Court to other Republican politicians to the pharmaceutical companies that worked with his administration to craft a vaccine. "Remember, it was the FDA working with Pfizer, who announced the vaccine approval two days after the 2020 presidential election," he said in his Tuesday statement. He then finished off the statement by boasting about vaccine development under his administration, and called for the Johnson & Johnson shot to be back in action quickly. Former President Donald Trump comes out with a statement on J&J attacking the Biden administration for the pause and suggesting a conspiracy from Pfizer to do so pic.twitter.com/cnF2Ef7bjN — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 13, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyRetired Navy admiral says U.S. looks either 'complicit' or 'ignorant' in Iran nuclear facility blackout

  • A 'Simpsons' episode comically predicts bitcoin's price will surge to infinity - and GameStop's stock will fluctuate ridiculously in the future

    Bitcoin priced at infinity seems to indicate that the show's creators are either very bullish on digital assets, or believe the system will crumble.

  • Zack Snyder's first zombie movie in 17 years is a Vegas heist with Dave Bautista squaring off against an undead tiger

    Zack Snyder directed, wrote, and produced the upcoming zombie film for Netflix, which will be part of a larger universe. It debuts on May 21.

  • Analysis: Iran's powerful Guard faces scrutiny after attacks

    The recent sabotage at Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility is just the latest setback for the country's Revolutionary Guard, though the paramilitary force is rarely publicly criticized due to its power. Its forces failed to stop both an earlier attack at Iran's Natanz facility and the assassination of a top scientist who started a military nuclear program decades earlier. Then on Sunday, the nuclear facility, of which the Guard is the chief protector, experienced a blackout that damaged some of its centrifuges.