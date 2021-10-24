U.S. calls on North Korea to stop missile tests, return to talks

Senior U.S. diplomat Sung Kim called on North Korea to stop missile tests and resume nuclear negotiations Sunday, AP reports.

Driving the news: Kim's remarks come on the heels of the country's submarine-fired missile launch last week, which violated multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Submarine missile fires are harder to detect and would ultimately provide North Korea with "a secondary, retaliatory attack capability," AP writes.

What he's saying: "We call on the [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] to cease these provocations and other destabilizing activities, and instead, engage in dialogue," Kim said, per the AP.

"We remain ready to meet with the DPRK without preconditions and we have made clear that the United States harbors no hostile intent towards the DPRK."

The backdrop: Earlier this month, North Korea accused the UN Security Council of applying a double standard over the country's missile program.

The country began resuming its missile tests in September, after a six-month hiatus, according to AP.

