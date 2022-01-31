U.S. calls Russian actions on Ukraine border ‘provocative’

At a U.N. Security Council meeting on Monday, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called Russian threats of aggression on the border of Ukraine "provocative.” Thomas-Greenfield added that she hoped Russia would proceed with diplomacy.

Video Transcript

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD: I can't say that I am surprised by my Russian colleague's comments, but I am disappointed. Madam President, I cannot let the false equivalency go unchecked. So I-- I feel I must respond.

Let me be clear. There are no plans to weaken Russia as claimed by our Russian colleague today. On the contrary, we welcome Russia as a responsible member of the International community. But its actions on the border of Ukraine are not responsible. The threats of aggression on the border of Ukraine, yes, on its border, is provocative. Our recognition of the facts on the ground is not provocative. The threats of action if Russia's security demands aren't met is provocative. Our encouraging diplomacy is not provocative, the provocations from Russia, not from us or other members of this council.

We have made clear our commitment to the path of diplomacy. I hope our Russian colleagues will also choose this path and engage peacefully with the international community, including Ukraine. I say to Russia simply this. Your actions will speak for themselves, and we hope and encourage that you make the right choices before this council today. Thank you very much.