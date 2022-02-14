U.S.-Canada border crossing reopens after protests forced dayslong closure

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tanya Rivero
    American journalist

The busiest trade corridor between the United States and Canada reopened late Sunday after demonstrators protesting against vaccine mandates in Canada forced its closure for nearly a week. CBS News' Tanya Rivero discusses the economic ramifications of the closure and the emergence of similar demonstrations around the globe with reporter Cryss Walker for CBS News' Detroit station, WWJ.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories