U.S.-Canada border crossing reopens after protests forced dayslong closure
- Tanya RiveroAmerican journalist
The busiest trade corridor between the United States and Canada reopened late Sunday after demonstrators protesting against vaccine mandates in Canada forced its closure for nearly a week. CBS News' Tanya Rivero discusses the economic ramifications of the closure and the emergence of similar demonstrations around the globe with reporter Cryss Walker for CBS News' Detroit station, WWJ.