U.S. and Canada investigating bridge explosion at Niagara Falls border crossing

U.S. and Canadian law enforcement are investigating a vehicle explosion that occurred on Wednesday at a bridge connecting the U.S. and Canada, and are tightening border security along the U.S. northern border.

Photos and video taken by bystanders and posted on social media showed thick smoke coming from the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the U.S. and Canada at Niagara Falls. They also showed flames on the pavement and a security booth that had been singed by flames. Videos showed that the fire was in a U.S. Customs and Border Protection area just east of the main vehicle checkpoint.

The FBI’s field office in Buffalo said in a statement that it was investigating the blast, and investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also responding to the scene.

The explosion at the Rainbow Bridge happened as many Americans are hitting the roads for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and will cause major disruptions for cross-border travelers. It also came as federal law enforcement officials warned of increased threats ahead of the holiday weekend.

The cause of the vehicle explosion is unclear. Canadian and American federal, state and local law enforcement have begun investigating the cause of the vehicle explosion.

Top leadership in both countries have also been looped in. John Kirby, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said on Wednesday that “the White House is closely monitoring the situation at the U.S.-Canada border crossing.” Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg posted on X on Wednesday that he had been “briefed by our staff in NY state and HQ on the explosion & related bridge closures on the US-Canada border.”

In Ottawa, meanwhile, Canada’s national security and intelligence adviser, Jody Thomas, has briefed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the situation in Niagara Falls, according to Trudeau’s office.

The prime minister’s office says it was in contact with U.S. officials, and that Canadian police and border officials were “fully engaged and providing all necessary support.”

Canada’s public safety minister, Dominic LeBlanc, told reporters in Ottawa on Wednesday afternoon that he would be speaking with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “shortly.” He also said that “the government of Canada is taking this situation extremely seriously” but did not offer a possible motive for the attack.

“Any time a piece of infrastructure as important to Canada and the United States, like a border crossing, sees this kind of violent circumstance, it’s a source of concern for the government of Canada and for the United States,” LeBlanc said, adding that Canadian law enforcement was working closely with its American counterparts.

Officials are tightening security at the U.S.-Canada border. In a statement, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that she was traveling to Buffalo and that the New York State Police and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force were “monitoring all ports of entry to New York” after the explosion. Three other bridges between western New York and Ontario were quickly closed as a precaution, and the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport began security checks on all cars and told passengers to expect additional screenings.

Eric Bazail-Eimil reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Kyle Duggan reported from Ottawa, Ontario. The Associated Press contributed to this report.