U.S. cannabis firm PharmaCann plans IPO as New York weed legalization lifts demand -sources

Cannabis stickers on a Weed World store window are pictured the day New York State legalized recreational marijuana use in New York City
Shariq Khan
·2 min read

By Shariq Khan

(Reuters) - PharmaCann, one of the 10 original cannabis licensees in New York, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering that could value it at well over $1 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The planned IPO would help PharmaCann raise funds before New York state begins recreational weed sales, expected sometime next year. The IPO could take place this fall, one of the sources said.

PharmaCann, which operates in five other U.S. states, is likely to seek to dual-list its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange and for over-the-counter trading in the United States, one of the sources said.

PharmaCann has tapped Canadian investment bank Canaccord Genuity for the offering. Canaccord is expected to be the lead underwriter, while more banks are likely to be hired, the sources said. Canaccord did not offer an immediate comment.

A PharmaCann spokesperson declined to comment.

Sources declined to be identified as the information is not public.

New York in March became the 16th U.S. state to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana, kickstarting a race from companies to secure a position in a market expected to be among the world's biggest.

Cresco Labs, one of the most valued U.S. weed producers with a market capitalization of $5.6 billion, took a 10.5% stake in PharmaCann for $110.4 million in June. That deal valued PharmaCann at $1.1 billion, and the IPO would likely be a higher valuation, the sources said.

PharmaCann, which currently operates four medical cannabis retail stores and a cultivation facility in New York, submitted paperwork for its IPO to U.S. and Canadian regulators during the past 30 to 45 days, two of the sources said.

PharmaCann rival AWH Holdings Inc listed in May, and the shares have climbed 38% since, giving it a market value of $1.9 billion

Despite growing state-level legalization of marijuana, it remains federally illegal and companies like PharmaCann, which grow or sell the plant, are prohibited from listing on the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange.

Some 18 U.S. states have now legalized recreational use of weed, while 36 allow medical use. U.S. legal cannabis sales could reach $45 billion in 2025, according to analysts at JMP Securities.

PharmaCann has received multiple takeover offers in the last few months, including from blank-check firms, the sources added. Despite the confidential filing, PharmaCann could still decide to scrap the IPO and stay private or take a different route to go public, the sources said.

PharmaCann had agreed to be taken over by New York rival MedMen Enterprises Inc in 2018 for around $700 million, but that deal fell apart the following year.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Denny Thomas and Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Siemens Smart Infrastructure targets acquisitions to speed growth

    Siemens is considering acquisitions in building management software and electric vehicle charging to accelerate growth at its Smart Infrastructure (SI) division, managing board member Matthias Rebellius told Reuters. The German company wants to expand its offering and grow faster than rivals as office blocks and apartments become more connected and drivers switch to e-vehicles, Rebellius said. "Smart building software is becoming more important with the higher integration needed to manage, operate and maintain buildings," said Rebellius, who is also chief executive of SI.

  • Airlines reroute flights from Afghan airspace

    United Airlines and British Airways have stopped using airspace after the Taliban swept into Kabul.

  • Record high aluminium prices likely to spur destocking

    Record aluminium prices in the United States and Europe will be sustained by Russia's mining tax for some months, but attempts to push prices even higher are likely to face headwinds from traders cashing in their stocks, analysts said. Russia has imposed a 15% tax or a minimum of $254 a tonne on aluminium exports between August and December.

  • Protesters in France denounce COVID health pass rules for fifth weekend

    PARIS (Reuters) -Protesters have marched in cities across France for a fifth consecutive weekend against rules compelling them to show a COVID-19 health pass for daily activities, but in lesser numbers than a week ago. After a week of leniency from the police, the government has vowed to get tougher on health pass checks, and testing, unless prescribed by a doctor, will no longer be free from October. The protests have united a disparate group against President Emmanuel Macron's legislation, which is meant to help contain a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections spreading across France and help safeguard the country's economic recovery.

  • Cryptocurrency Market Tops $2T for First Time Since May

    Bitcoin climbed to its highest level since May 17, taking the total crypto market above $2 trillion.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's certainly a risk of analysis paralysis when it comes to choosing which dividend stocks to buy. The good news is that there are some dividend stocks that are so good that the decision is virtually a slam dunk. Here are three no-brainer dividend stocks to buy right now.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Analysis-Valuing China assets no easy task after $1 trillion wipeout

    Any veteran investor will tell you that financial markets overshoot when trouble hits, but what if that market is the world's second-largest economy and the government has decided the rules of the game have changed? China's months-long regulatory crackdown https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27 has included big names in e-commerce, the gig economy, exam cramming and most recently online insurance. Close to $1 trillion in market value has been wiped off China Inc since February.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Resist This Urge Amid Choppy Market Rally; Nvidia, DocuSign, Robinhood Are Near Buy Points

    The market rally is holding at highs, but buying opportunities are running dry. Pay attention to Nvidia and DocuSign.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • Investors five-year losses grow to 78% as the stock sheds US$16m this past week

    Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see...

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • 3 Life Science Stocks Cathy Wood's Buying Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Cathy Wood did a lot of shopping last week for life science stocks. There aren't any guarantees that these three will help ARK Invest ETFs more than double in value again this year, but they could. On multiple days last week, Wood added heavily to a handful of different life science positions.

  • Covid-19 Cases Are Surging. When Will This Wave Peak?

    New cases of Covid-19 are climbing fast in the U.S., yet in the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the numbers have dropped sharply from their late-July peak. The July producer price index, however, blew past estimates, with a whopping 7.8% year-over-year rise.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • 4 Solid Stock Picks for Value Investors

    These companies meet key criteria of Benjamin Graham

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • How Long To Keep Tax Records: Can You Ever Throw Them Away?

    Once you've submitted your tax return to the Internal Revenue Service each year, the last thing you probably want to think about is how to store your tax records. But making these arrangements is...