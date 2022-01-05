U.S. can't be complacent on Omicron despite reduced severity - Fauci

Fauci speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States cannot be complacent about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus despite signs of its lower severity compared to the Delta variant, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday.

The variant's reduced severity might be overridden by the volume of cases arising from its increased transmissibility, Fauci said at a White House briefing.

"(Omicron) could still stress our hospital system because a certain proportion of a large volume of cases, no matter what, are going to be severe," Fauci said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has no plans to change the definition of fully vaccinated, its Director Rochelle Walensky said at the briefing.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Christopher Gallagher)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories