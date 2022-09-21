Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, to answer Jan. 6 committee questions - lawyer

(Reuters) -The U.S. congressional panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol reached an agreement to interview Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, in the coming weeks, her lawyer told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Washington Post has previously reported the committee obtained emails between Ginni Thomas and attorney John Eastman, who advised Donald Trump that then-Vice President Mike Pence could thwart formal congressional certification of Trump's 2020 election loss.

"I can confirm that Ginni Thomas has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the Committee," Mark Paoletta, an attorney for Thomas, said in an email, confirming an earlier CNN report.

"As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election," he wrote.

A lawyer for Thomas has said previously Thomas had no role in the Jan. 6 attack and never discussed election litigation strategy with Eastman.

