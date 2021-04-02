Two U.S. Capitol police officers injured in apparent vehicle attack outside Capitol -police

  • U.S. Capitol Police investigate following a security threat at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • U.S. Capitol Police investigate following a security threat at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • U.S. Capitol Police investigate following a security threat at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
1 / 3

Two U.S. Capitol police officers injured in apparent vehicle attack outside Capitol -police

U.S. Capitol Police investigate following a security threat at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Idrees Ali
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Idrees Ali

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A motorist rammed a vehicle into two U.S. Capitol Police officers on Friday, injuring them in an apparent attack and forcing the Capitol and congressional office buildings onto high alert while law enforcement authorities investigated, Capitol Police said.

Capitol police said they responded to reports that someone rammed a vehicle into two officers and a suspect was in custody. "Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," their statement said.

Dozens of police cars, marked and unmarked, raced toward the iconic domed white building, in an unwelcome reminder of the complex being overrun three months ago by thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump on Jan 6.

All roads leading to the complex were blocked by police or police officers.

A helicopter was seen hovering overhead and observers were ordered to leave the area. Videos from the scene showed what appeared to be two people on stretchers being loaded into ambulances.

Authorities have begun only in the past couple of weeks to remove the outer ring of high, razor-wire-topped fencing erected around the sprawling Capitol complex after the Jan. 6 rampage.

That assault took place while the House of Representatives and Senate, with the Senate presided over by then-Vice President Mike Pence, was certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's November election victory over the Republican Trump.

At the time Trump's supporters shouted slogans including "Stop the Steal" and "Hang Mike Pence" as they attacked the Capitol and said they hoped to stop the election certification.

Biden took office on Jan. 20.

Members of Congress were not in Washington on Friday, with both the Senate and House of Representatives in recess for the Easter holiday.

Biden also was out of the city. He arrived at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland early on Friday afternoon.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Patricia ZengerleEditing by Chizu Nomiyama and Howard Goller)

Recommended Stories

  • Two Officers Injured In Apparent Vehicle Attack Outside U.S. Capitol

    A suspect is in custody and has been transported to the hospital, according to Capitol Police.

  • Two officers at Capitol building rammed by vehicle, injured

    The suspect in the incident is dead, two sources confirmed to CBS News.

  • Two US Capitol police officers injured in suspected car attack

    Two police officers were injured after a car was driven into them outside the US Capitol on Friday, officials said, sparking a major security lockdown. The driver is said to have emerged from the vehicle with a knife. He was shot and killed by police, according to US media. Capitol Police say that someone "rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers" and that at least one was in a serious condition. A video shared on social media appeared to show a stretcher removing the officers from the area and a helicopter landing in front of the east side of the Capitol building.

  • Capitol locked down after crash injures officers and driver shot

    Capitol Police said a suspect was in custody following reports of the car crash into two officers on the north side of the Capitol complex.

  • Western rivers face pinch as another dry year takes shape

    As several states in the American West face intense drought, it’s shaping up to be a very difficult year for New Mexico farmers because of limited irrigation supplies, with some saying conditions haven't been this dire since the 1950s. Snowpack and precipitation are below average, spring runoff is trailing, and New Mexico comes in last among nearly a dozen Western states for dismal reservoir storage levels. Along the Rio Grande, New Mexico's largest reservoir stands at less than 11% capacity, meaning the irrigation season for farmers in the southern part of the state will likely start late and include only small allotments.

  • U.S. Capitol on lockdown due to external security threat

    NBC's Pete Williams reports that the Capitol is on lockdown due to an external security threat.

  • Capitol stormer who wore 'I Was There' shirt to stay in jail

    A federal judge refused Thursday to set bail for a Texas man who was wearing a T-shirt that said, “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021,” when he was arrested on charges he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. U.S. Judge Carl Nichols ordered Garret Miller to remain jailed pending trial, concluding the Dallas man poses a danger to the community. Miller didn’t give a statement to the law enforcement officers who arrested him at his home two weeks after the riots, prosecutors said.

  • Warren Buffett’s firm is proposing an $8 billion boondoggle to prevent the next Texas blackout

    If you had to come up with a way to protect Texas from the next big freeze, this wouldn't be it.

  • U.S. Capitol on lockdown after car rams security barricade and driver stabs police officer

    A car slams into a security barricade near the U.S. Capitol, injuring two police officers. The driver used a knife to stab an officer and was shot, an official said.

  • Greensill administrator unable to verify invoices underpinning loans to Gupta: FT

    Greensill's administrator, Grant Thornton, has received denials from companies listed as debtors to the steel group stating that they had never done business with Gupta, the FT report added. Insolvent finance firm Greensill collapsed last month, days after losing investor funding and insurance coverage for its supply chain financing business. Liberty is part of the GFG Alliance, a conglomerate owned by the Gupta family and one of the biggest customers of Greensill Capital.

  • Texas man exchanged 7,700 texts in month with child he enticed for sex acts, feds say

    After a babysitter discovered texts he sent an 11-year-old, a Texas man is going to prison for life, officials say.

  • Two Cops Injured, Driver Shot After Ramming Into Capitol Building Barricade

    MSNBCA car rammed into two Capitol Police officers Friday afternoon, leading to the driver being fatally shot and the Capitol building going into lockdown just three months after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.After hitting the officers guarding a barricade outside the building, the driver jumped out of the car brandishing a knife, law enforcement sources told The Daily Beast. The suspect slashed an officer with the knife before he was shot, WNBC reported.He was taken into custody but later died from his injuries, NBC, CNN and ABC reported. The two officers are “seriously hurt,” two sources confirmed to The Daily Beast.“USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along [Constitution] Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers,” Capitol Police said in a statement at 1:30 p.m. before the suspect died.“A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.”The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department told The Daily Beast a call came in at about 1:05 p.m. to Constitution Ave, Northeast, for reports of a possible shooting.“We are currently transporting two patients,” a fire department spokesperson told The Daily Beast, though they declined to say whether the patients were officers or civilians.Several congressional reporters tweeted photos and videos of the scene unfolding in front of them. Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich said stretchers were being brought in for injured people. Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021 Chopper overhead, closer image of the car pic.twitter.com/jm0br9NIm7— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021 Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman said a helicopter landed on Capitol grounds.🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021 Those inside the Capitol were notified of the situation, getting an alert stating “no entry or exit is permitted” and to “stay away from exterior windows, doors.”Congress is on recess, meaning a majority of lawmakers are not near the building—though staffers and other personnel are inside. President Joe Biden left D.C. on Friday for Camp David.Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who did a live interview with CNN from his car Friday, said he had just stepped out of his Capitol Hill office and was going to get Chinese food when the area went into lockdown.“I had thought that once the barriers were removed, that we were moving back to some sense of normalcy. But this just shows the level of risk that there still is, and really sad that this is happening at the Capitol,” he said.The Capitol complex had been surrounded by fencing in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot however much of the outer perimeter was removed last week and some roads leading to the building were reopened.Lawmakers and staff were hopeful that the scaled-down security meant the Capitol was no longer under serious threat.“I can’t imagine, that going to the United States Capitol to represent your constituents is actually a dangerous thing in the United States of America,” Khanna said. “It’s just deeply sad.”National Guard and Metropolitan Police officers quickly locked down two long blocks along Constitution Ave. The FBI’s Washington Field Office has responded to the incident, a spokesperson told The Daily Beast.“Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tweeted. “We are still learning what’s taken place. Grateful to all the USCP and first responders who are on the scene.”“Please keep the Capitol Police and first responders in your prayers as we try to understand the situation unfolding at the Capitol right now,” Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) tweeted.More to comeRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • March hiring accelerated to 916K, yet many jobs remain lost

    America’s employers unleashed a burst of hiring in March, adding 916,000 jobs in a sign that a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession is taking hold as vaccinations accelerate, stimulus checks flow through the economy and businesses increasingly reopen. The March increase — the most since August — was nearly double February’s gain of 468,000, the Labor Department said Friday. “We can rejoice in these numbers, but we still have a lot of work to do," said Jane Oates, president of WorkingNation and a former Labor Department official.

  • Camera traps capture educational clips of Costa Rican wildlife

    Video shared on social media showed animals including a white-tailed deer, nine-banded armadillo, common black hawk, tamandua and an ocelot.The video is part of an ongoing project between Guanacaste Wildlife Monitoring and the local Matapalo School that began in 2019, Guanacaste Wildlife Monitoring told Reuters in an email.The students helped place camera traps in forests around the community to record wildlife and learn about the animals and how the camera traps work, Guanacaste Wildlife Monitoring added.

  • U.S. Capitol In Lockdown After Car Rams Into Two Officers

    The U.S. Capitol was on lockdown Friday after authorities said that someone rammed a vehicle into two officers and then crashed into a security barricade on the Senate side of the complex. Two officers were injured and a suspect is in custody, according to U.S. Capitol Police. All three were taken to the hospital. There […]

  • Pictures reveal Met police officer's hidden life as member of neo-Nazi group

    Ben Hannam became the first police officer to be convicted of being a member of a neo-nazi group on Thursday.

  • Beyoncé Shares Beachside Photos of Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir on Instagram

    The singer gave fans a rare glimpse into her life as a mom.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: New footage shows George Floyd pleading with officers

    George Floyd can be heard telling officers, "I'm not a bad guy" in newly revealed bodycam footage.

  • Two officers injured in car ramming at U.S. Capitol; suspect shot and in custody

    Capitol Police said two Capitol Police officers were taken to the hospital after the attack.

  • Hailey Baldwin’s Blazer-Turned-Dress & Glittering Pumps Perfect Date Night Style

    These crystal-strapped pumps are a celeb favorite.