Two U.S. Capitol police officers injured in apparent vehicle attack outside Capitol -police

MSNBCA car rammed into two Capitol Police officers Friday afternoon, leading to the driver being fatally shot and the Capitol building going into lockdown just three months after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.After hitting the officers guarding a barricade outside the building, the driver jumped out of the car brandishing a knife, law enforcement sources told The Daily Beast. The suspect slashed an officer with the knife before he was shot, WNBC reported.He was taken into custody but later died from his injuries, NBC, CNN and ABC reported. The two officers are "seriously hurt," two sources confirmed to The Daily Beast."USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along [Constitution] Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers," Capitol Police said in a statement at 1:30 p.m. before the suspect died."A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital."The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department told The Daily Beast a call came in at about 1:05 p.m. to Constitution Ave, Northeast, for reports of a possible shooting."We are currently transporting two patients," a fire department spokesperson told The Daily Beast, though they declined to say whether the patients were officers or civilians.Several congressional reporters tweeted photos and videos of the scene unfolding in front of them. Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich said stretchers were being brought in for injured people. Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021 Chopper overhead, closer image of the car pic.twitter.com/jm0br9NIm7— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021 Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman said a helicopter landed on Capitol grounds.🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I've never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021 Those inside the Capitol were notified of the situation, getting an alert stating "no entry or exit is permitted" and to "stay away from exterior windows, doors."Congress is on recess, meaning a majority of lawmakers are not near the building—though staffers and other personnel are inside. President Joe Biden left D.C. on Friday for Camp David.Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who did a live interview with CNN from his car Friday, said he had just stepped out of his Capitol Hill office and was going to get Chinese food when the area went into lockdown."I had thought that once the barriers were removed, that we were moving back to some sense of normalcy. But this just shows the level of risk that there still is, and really sad that this is happening at the Capitol," he said.The Capitol complex had been surrounded by fencing in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot however much of the outer perimeter was removed last week and some roads leading to the building were reopened.Lawmakers and staff were hopeful that the scaled-down security meant the Capitol was no longer under serious threat."I can't imagine, that going to the United States Capitol to represent your constituents is actually a dangerous thing in the United States of America," Khanna said. "It's just deeply sad."National Guard and Metropolitan Police officers quickly locked down two long blocks along Constitution Ave. The FBI's Washington Field Office has responded to the incident, a spokesperson told The Daily Beast."Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tweeted. "We are still learning what's taken place. Grateful to all the USCP and first responders who are on the scene.""Please keep the Capitol Police and first responders in your prayers as we try to understand the situation unfolding at the Capitol right now," Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) tweeted.More to come