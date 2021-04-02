U.S. Capitol police officer dies in vehicle attack at security barricade; suspect shot and killed

Jennifer Haberkorn, Sarah D. Wire, Del Quentin Wilber
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday. (Associated Press)

The U.S. Capitol was on lockdown Friday after a car rammed into two police officers protecting the complex, killing one officer and reigniting tensions in a city still struggling to return to normalcy after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

According to U.S. Capitol Police, after a male driver hit the officers, he crashed into a security barricade. The driver exited the vehicle with a knife, "lunged" at one of the officers and was shot by police, officials said.

The suspect was taken into custody. He and the officers were transported to a hospital, where one officer died.

"It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to injuries," said Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of U.S. Capitol Police. Law enforcement did not release further information about the officer. "This has been an extremely difficult time for the U.S. Capitol police."

The suspect also died, Pittman said.

The incident does not appear to be related to terrorism, according to Robert Contee, acting chief of D.C. Metropolitan Police.

“We need to understand the motivation," he said.

Pittman said U.S. Capitol Police did not have the suspect on file and there were no early indications that the incident was related to a threat to any specific member of Congress.

The blue sedan appeared to hit a barrier that is raised while Capitol Police verify occupants' identities and search the vehicle.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., Capitol staff were instructed by Capitol Police to remain indoors and away from external windows due to an "external security threat."

Video shot by reporters on the scene shows at least two dozen National Guardsman running in a line toward the intersection as people trying to enter the building are directed away. Other uniformed security forces were deployed around the area.

One video appeared to show a Park Service helicopter landing on the lawn on the East Front of the Capitol.

Tensions have been high in Washington since the Jan. 6 insurrection, when mobs of violent supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol.

"It did bring back memories of Jan. 6," Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont) told CNN.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff.

The large black fencing and enhanced security that enclosed the sprawling Capitol complex in the wake of that attack had started to come down in recent weeks. The security perimeter shrunk, although the fencing is still at the intersection on the north side of the complex where the incident took place Friday afternoon.

Security recommendations have called for additional permanent fencing at the Capitol, but lawmakers of both parties have been hesitant to embrace it, worried about the optics of Congress walling itself off from the public. The incident is likely to reignite those conversations.

In 2016, Capitol Police shot a man who tried to bring a fake Beretta into the Capitol Visitor’s Center.

Congress is on recess for the spring holidays this week, meaning the Capitol complex had far fewer people than normal. The vast majority of lawmakers were expected to be in their districts and not in the Capitol. On a recess day, the building is still populated by staff members, reporters and police officers.

Time staff writer Erin B. Logan contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

  • One police officer, suspect dead after Capitol car crash

    The complex was locked down following the Jan. 6 riot, and a National Guard contingent was still stationed in the area.

  • Capitol on lockdown over external security threat

    NBC News' Monica Alba details an external threat that has caused the U.S. Capitol to go on lockdown as officials investigate.

  • Capitol Police Officer Dead, Another Injured after Vehicle Attack; Suspect Fatally Shot

    A man drove a car into two Capitol Police officers outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, killing one and injuring the other being before being fatally shot by authorities when he exited the vehicle holding what appeared to be a knife, the department’s chief said. Chief Yogananda Pittman said a person exited the vehicle with a knife and started lunging at officers, ignoring verbal commands. Police then opened fire, killing the suspect, she said. Robert Contee, acting chief of Metropolitan Police Department, said it did not appear the suspect was known to either police department and the incident “does not appear to be terrorism-related,” though officers will continue to investigate. Police placed all U.S. Capitol buildings under lockdown on Friday as officers responded to reports that “someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers,” officials said. The lockdown has since been lifted. USCP said in a tweet earlier that officers were responding to the North Barricade vehicle-access point along Constitution Avenue. Correction: Constitution Avenue — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021 An alert sent to staff advised that no entry or exit would be permitted “due to an external security threat.” “You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover,” the alert said. 🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021 The incident occurred roughly 100 yards from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol at a security checkpoint that is used by senators and staff on weekdays, according to the AP. However, Congress is on recess this week. Fencing that had blocked vehicular traffic in the area was recently removed as the Capitol began to pare down the increased security that had been in place since the January 6 riots.

  • 2 police officers injured at US Capitol

    Capitol Police opened fire after a vehicle tried to break through a barrier.

  • Suspect arrested in murder of 11-year-old boy in Oxford Circle

    The suspect wanted in connection with a double shooting that left an 11-year-old dead in Philadelphia is now in police custody, Action News has learned.

  • US Capitol on Lockdown After 2 Capitol Police Struck by Vehicle

    The United States Capitol locked down Friday. According to the Capitol Police, two officers were struck by a vehicle. “CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital,” tweeted the Capitol Police account. The account later amended the tweet to correct the location to Constitution Avenue. Reporters like Fox News’ Chad Pergram confirmed online that they were locked down: “Capitol locked down. Car crashed into barrier on Senate side off of Constitution Avenue. This is where they shrunk the perimeter a few weeks ago.” Also Read: Donald Trump Sued by 2 Capitol Police Officers Over January Riot Fox News congressional correspondent Jacqui Heinrich tweeted a video showing the police response and noted that two stretchers were present. The Capitol was the site of a massive protest that turned into a riot on Jan. 6, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building as Congress met to certify the election victory of President Joe Biden. Five died as a result of that riot, including a Capitol police officer. Two more officers died by suicide in the coming days. Security around the area was heightened, which accounts for the “perimeter” Pergram referred to in his tweet. Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021 Read original story US Capitol on Lockdown After 2 Capitol Police Struck by Vehicle At TheWrap

  • Police confirm one officer, suspect are dead following vehicle attack at Capitol

    One Capitol Police officer died of his injuries Friday after someone rammed a vehicle into two officers at the North Barricade vehicle access point of the U.S. Capitol, according to acting USCP chief Yogananda Pittman.The state of play: Pittman said the suspect exited his vehicle after ramming his car into the barricade and lunged at officers while brandishing a knife. The officers fired at the suspect, who has been pronounced dead. The two Capitol Police officers who were struck were transported to separate hospitals, and one succumbed to his injuries.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Some security fencing was removed a week ago after months of heightened security following the Jan 6. attack. National Guard remains at the U.S. Capitol but in smaller numbers. Members of the Guard were seen on Friday deploying toward the Capitol barrier following the incident.Details: Capitol staff received a text alert from Capitol Police warning them there would be no entry or exit permitted and to stay away from exterior doors and windows."If you are outside seek cover," the message read.Constitution Avenue between 2nd Street NE and 1st Street NW, and 1st Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE were shut down due to the security threat, according to Capitol Police.President Biden is away from D.C. and visiting Camp David. The House and Senate are out of session. This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021 🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021 Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 2 Capitol Police officers sue Trump for inciting Jan. 6 siege

    Two U.S. Capitol police officers who defended the Capitol building against a mob of rioters are suing former President Donald Trump for the physical and emotional injuries they suffered in the deadly Jan. 6 attack. Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby were punched, pummeled and threatened by insurrections who broke through police barricades and stormed the Capitol at the behest of the ...

  • Car rams barricade at Capitol: 1 officer killed and another injured

    The suspect in the incident is dead.

  • U.S. Capitol on lockdown due to external security threat

    NBC's Pete Williams reports that the Capitol is on lockdown due to an external security threat.

