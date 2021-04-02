U.S. Capitol police officer dies in vehicle attack at security barricade; suspect shot and killed

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday. (Associated Press)

The U.S. Capitol was on lockdown Friday after a car rammed into two police officers protecting the complex, killing one officer and reigniting tensions in a city still struggling to return to normalcy after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

According to U.S. Capitol Police, after a male driver hit the officers, he crashed into a security barricade. The driver exited the vehicle with a knife, "lunged" at one of the officers and was shot by police, officials said.

The suspect was taken into custody. He and the officers were transported to a hospital, where one officer died.

"It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to injuries," said Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of U.S. Capitol Police. Law enforcement did not release further information about the officer. "This has been an extremely difficult time for the U.S. Capitol police."

The suspect also died, Pittman said.

The incident does not appear to be related to terrorism, according to Robert Contee, acting chief of D.C. Metropolitan Police.

“We need to understand the motivation," he said.

Pittman said U.S. Capitol Police did not have the suspect on file and there were no early indications that the incident was related to a threat to any specific member of Congress.

The blue sedan appeared to hit a barrier that is raised while Capitol Police verify occupants' identities and search the vehicle.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., Capitol staff were instructed by Capitol Police to remain indoors and away from external windows due to an "external security threat."

Video shot by reporters on the scene shows at least two dozen National Guardsman running in a line toward the intersection as people trying to enter the building are directed away. Other uniformed security forces were deployed around the area.

One video appeared to show a Park Service helicopter landing on the lawn on the East Front of the Capitol.

Tensions have been high in Washington since the Jan. 6 insurrection, when mobs of violent supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol.

"It did bring back memories of Jan. 6," Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont) told CNN.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff.

The large black fencing and enhanced security that enclosed the sprawling Capitol complex in the wake of that attack had started to come down in recent weeks. The security perimeter shrunk, although the fencing is still at the intersection on the north side of the complex where the incident took place Friday afternoon.

Security recommendations have called for additional permanent fencing at the Capitol, but lawmakers of both parties have been hesitant to embrace it, worried about the optics of Congress walling itself off from the public. The incident is likely to reignite those conversations.

In 2016, Capitol Police shot a man who tried to bring a fake Beretta into the Capitol Visitor’s Center.

Congress is on recess for the spring holidays this week, meaning the Capitol complex had far fewer people than normal. The vast majority of lawmakers were expected to be in their districts and not in the Capitol. On a recess day, the building is still populated by staff members, reporters and police officers.

Time staff writer Erin B. Logan contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.