U.S. Capitol Police conducting "active bomb threat investigation" near Library of Congress

Axios
·1 min read

U.S. Capitol Police on Thursday said they were conducting an "active bomb threat investigation" after reports of a "suspicious vehicle" near the Library of Congress.

The latest: USCP chief Tom Manger said that law enforcement are in communication with the suspect, who police say drove a pick-up truck on a sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress building around 9:15 a.m. ET and told law enforcement that he had a bomb. "Negotiations are ongoing," Manger said.

  • Nearby buildings, including the Supreme Court, have been evacuated.

  • Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said the company has deactivated the livestream of the alleged suspect, and removed his profile from the platform and "are continuing to investigate."

  • The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also responding to the scene.

  • Police were working to determine whether a device in the vehicle was an operable explosive and whether a man in the vehicle was holding a detonator, law enforcement officials speaking to AP on the condition of anoyminity said.

  • The White House said it is monitoring the situation, per ABC News.

  • Congress is out on recess this week.

U.S. Capitol Police take up positions at 1st and Constitution Avenue NE as an active bomb threat unfolds near the Library of Congress. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

