U.S. Capitol Police investigating "active bomb threat" near Capitol

Washington — The U.S. Capitol Police said Thursday it is investigating an "active bomb threat" near the U.S. Capitol after "responding to a suspicious vehicle" on Capitol Hill.

The agency said in a tweet Thursday the investigation is ongoing and urged people to stay away from the area. The suspicious vehicle is located near the Library of Congress, across the street from the Capitol building and Supreme Court.

MEDIA ALERT: This is an active bomb threat investigation. The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW for your safety. Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress. pic.twitter.com/jTNVaBmVwR

— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

Several buildings in the Capitol complex were evacuated, including the Supreme Court, though it had already been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The House Sergeant at Arms said in a message that "due to the nature of the incident, this will likely be a prolonged law enforcement response."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is aware of the threat and responding. The FBI said its Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad is also responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle.

The House has been out of session since the end of July for its August recess.

The situation on Capitol Hill comes more than seven months after a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6. One officer died after confronting the rioters and another died by suicide following the attack. Dozens of Capitol Police officers have left the department in the months after the insurrection.

Pipe bombs were also placed at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee on Capitol Hill on January 5, though the person suspected of placing the devices has not yet been identified.

Jeff Pegues and Jack Turman contributed to this report

