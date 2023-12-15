U.S. Capitol rioter from St. Augustine learns his sentence for Jan. 6, 2021, mob attack

Anthony Sargent is seen exiting the Capitol building through a cloud of white smoke on Jan. 6, 2021, according to federal prosecutors. The smaller red circle indicates tattoos on his knuckles and hand.

A St. Augustine man joins a long list of U.S. Capitol rioters sentenced for his violent participation in the planned Jan. 6, 2021, breach.

Anthony L. Sargent, 47, must serve five years in federal prison on a felony count of civil disorder and misdemeanor charges that included the destruction of property; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

He was sentenced Friday in Washington after pleading guilty on July 21. U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich also ordered 36 months of supervised release and restitution of $2,980, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Columbia.

The mass of protesters disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to review the electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Several videos show Sargent attempting to breach the north entrance to the Capitol building, pushing with the mob against officers, according to court documents. After the officers retreated into the Capitol, Sargent picked up a heavy rock-like object about the size of a softball and twice hurled it at the doors.

Sargent also physically separated an officer from a rioter he was trying to detain. He then grabbed and pushed the officer away from his post and into the mob of rioters, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Law enforcement obtained this photo of Anthony Sargent while conducting surveillance in St. Augustine. The photo shows tattoos on the back of Sargent's right hand and knuckles, prosecutors stated.

Leading up to the Jan. 6 attack, Sargent had vocalized on the messaging platform of the right-wing extremist group Proud Boys his support for a riot and civil war, the documents said. He was arrested on Sept. 21, 2021, in St. Augustine.

In the 35 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,230 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 440 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call (800) CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: St. Augustine man sentenced for role in U.S. Capitol riot