U.S. Capitol should be secured with 'mobile fencing,' other steps recommended

  • FILE PHOTO: National Guard soldiers stand guard near the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • FILE PHOTO: National Guard soldiers patrol the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol is seen through razor wire in Washington
1 / 3

U.S. Capitol should be secured with 'mobile fencing,' other steps recommended

FILE PHOTO: National Guard soldiers stand guard near the U.S. Capitol in Washington
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An expert report unveiled on Monday recommended using "mobile fencing" to protect the U.S. Capitol and urged the creation of a rapid-reaction response force in Washington, while calling the U.S. Capitol Police poorly prepared for the Jan. 6 attack on the building.

The 15-page report, compiled by a group headed by retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Russel Honoré, also recommended an upgrade to U.S. Capitol Police intelligence capabilities. The report was requested by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the aftermath of the rampage by a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters that left five people dead including a police officer.

The report was broadly critical of the U.S. Capitol Police department's preparedness in the run-up to the attack.

"The USCP were understaffed, insufficiently equipped and inadequately trained to secure the Capitol and members" of Congress, the report stated.

One recommendation called for eventually replacing the fencing erected around the Capitol after the attack with a "mobile fencing" option.

Other recommendations included beefed-up intelligence operations and training within Capitol Police, and the creation of a new "quick-reaction force" covering the entire city of Washington under the command of the District of Columbia National Guard and using military police from across the United States on temporary rotations.

The report noted that the city is a "prominent tourist destination, venue for many peaceful First Amendment activities, and a high-value target for foreign terrorists or domestic extremists, yet it has no dedicated QRF (quick-reaction force) for response to crises."

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Read Lt. Gen. Russell Honore's full security recommendations for the Capitol after the Jan. 6 riot

    The 13-page report covers security failures at the Capitol and presents recommendations for security changes.

  • Review says Capitol Police ill-equipped to deal with threats, more security measures needed

    The Capitol Police force "is not postured to track, assess, plan against, or respond to this plethora of threats" facing the complex, the report found.

  • Capitol review panel recommends boosting security with more police, mobile fencing

    A panel appointed by Congress to review security measures at the Capitol is recommending several changes, including mobile fencing and a bigger Capitol police force, to safeguard the area after a riotous mob breached the building on Jan. 6.Why it matters: Law enforcement officials have warned there could be new plots to attack the area and target lawmakers, including during a speech President Biden is expected to give to a joint session of Congress.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The highlights of the recommendations by the Capitol review panel, appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and led by retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, according to the report:Mobile or retractable fencing should be erected around the Capitol and members' office buildings.The Capitol Police force should be expanded by 1,100, including by filling approximately 300 current vacancies.A Quick Reaction Force should be established to assist with responding to emergencies in the Capitol region to replace the current National Guard presence. Authors of the report say the National Guard "is not a permanent solution."Some details of the report were first reported by Fox News.What's next: Honoré, along with other experts who served on the Capitol review panel, will brief members of Congress on their recommendations Monday afternoon.Retired Lt. Gens. Jeff Buchanan and Karen Gibson and retired Maj. Gens. Errol Schwartz and Linda Singh, part of the new task force assisting in the review, will participate in Monday's briefing. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000, situation worsening

    Italy's coronavirus death toll passed the 100,000 mark on Monday and Prime Minister Mario Draghi warned that the situation was worsening again with a jump in hospitalisations. Italy is the seventh country in the world to reach the bleak milestone, following the United States, Brazil, Mexico, India, Russia and Britain. The health ministry said 318 new deaths from the disease had been recorded in the past 24 hours bringing the total tally since the epidemic hit the country 13 months ago to 100,103.

  • Capitol review recommends sweeping security changes after riot

    House lawmakers will be briefed on the review's findings and recommendations on Monday.

  • Pentagon announces nominees for 3 combatant commands

    Two women are positioned to take over TRANSCOM and SOUTHCOM, doubling the number of female combatant commanders in DoD history.

  • US journalist arrested while covering protest goes on trial

    A journalist went on trial Monday on charges stemming from her coverage of a protest against racial injustice in Des Moines last year, after Iowa prosecutors defied international pressure to drop a rare effort to punish a working reporter. Des Moines Register news reporter Andrea Sahouri, who was pepper-sprayed and jailed while reporting on a clash between protesters and police in May, is charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts. If convicted on the simple misdemeanor charges, the 25-year-old could be fined hundreds of dollars and will have a criminal record.

  • Judge tosses suit over 'race-norming' in NFL dementia tests

    A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit that challenged “race-norming” in dementia tests for retired NFL players, a practice that some say makes it harder for Black athletes to show injury and qualify for awards. The judge instead ordered the NFL and the lead lawyer in the overall $1 billion settlement to resolve the issue through mediation. “We are deeply concerned that the Court’s proposed solution is to order the very parties who created this discriminatory system to negotiate a fix,” said lawyer Cyril V. Smith, who represents ex-players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport.

  • Supreme Court to hear case about when defendant can sue police for misconduct

    Police entered Larry Thompson's apartment fearing child abuse. It turned out to be only diaper rash.

  • Many Californians have just three days of paid leave. What if they get COVID-19?

    Millions of Golden State workers are staring down a pandemic with no clear access to an economic safety net if they take time off, after emergency sick-leave laws requiring two weeks' paid leave expired in January. The Legislature will soon vote on whether to reinstate the mandate.

  • The Army’s New Goggles Let Soldiers See Right Through Walls

    Now, infantry troops will know exactly where they're going on the battlefield.

  • Saudi oil facilities targeted in drone and missile attack

    U.S. says latest in series of strikes by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen show, "their lack of respect for human life and their lack of interest in pursuing peace."

  • Special Report: How Trump administration left indelible mark on U.S. immigration courts

    On a rainy September day in 2018, Jeff Sessions, then U.S. attorney general, addressed one of the largest classes of newly hired immigration judges in American history. It was a clear message to the incoming class: Most of the immigrants who appear in court do not deserve to remain in the United States. As U.S. President Joe Biden works to undo many of the restrictive immigration policies enacted by former President Donald Trump, he will confront one of his predecessor's indelible legacies: the legion of immigration judges Trump’s administration hired.

  • U.S. lawmakers introducing bill to give USPS $6 billion for EV delivery vehicles

    A group of 17 U.S. House Democrats on Monday are introducing legislation on Monday that would award $6 billion to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to buy tens of thousands of additional electric delivery vehicles. The bill sponsored by Representative Jared Huffman and seen by Reuters would require at least 75% of the new fleet be electric or zero-emission vehicles. Last month, the USPS said it was committed to having electric vehicles make up 10% of its next-generation fleet as part of its multibillion-dollar plan to retire its 30-year-old delivery vehicles, but could boost that if it received billions of dollars in government assistance.

  • Zendaya Recalls the Moment She Realized She Could Call the Shots With Her Career

    Zendaya is opening up about the time she accepted a role on her own terms and could "request things that I wanted."

  • How Mexico’s Vast Tree-Planting Program Ended Up Encouraging Deforestation

    (Bloomberg) -- In the hills of Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula, the jungle abruptly stops and dozens of saplings grow scattered around charred tree stumps.The seedlings are a sign of the government’s vast reforestation program known as Sembrando Vida, or Sowing Life. But so too is the burned out clearing; in this part of Mexico, the project is linked to widespread destruction as well as regeneration.Under Mexico’s previous government, the owner was paid to care for the jungle on their land, but after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in 2018 that program’s budget was slashed and Sowing Life was introduced. It instead pays farmers to plant trees for fruit or timber on small plots of land, with the aim of creating an industry in deprived rural areas for decades to come.But a trip in late February to Yucatan and Campeche, two participating states in Mexico’s southeast, showed that flaws at the project’s inception risk undoing its good intentions.“This is what Sowing Life does,” said Jose, a local farmer, kicking a blackened stump. He asked that his surname be withheld for fear of losing government funds for criticizing the program.Sembrando Vida is Lopez Obrador’s flagship environmental project, a $3.4 billion tree-planting plan intended to help meet climate goals while fulfilling his overarching aim of fighting Mexico’s rampant poverty and inequality. In Yucatan and Campeche, however, locals speak of uncertainty over the legal status of plots and of a dogmatic approach by some program administrators that fails to take into account basic agricultural practices. The principal charge, though, is that the system incentivizes farmers to clear land of jungle in preparation for planting. “In many cases people said, ‘Well, I have my hectare of jungle but the program is coming so I’ll cut down the jungle, use the trees for my house or to sell the wood or whatever, and when the program comes I’ll sow seeds again,’” said Sergio Lopez Mendoza, an ecology and conservation professor at the University of Science and Arts of Chiapas, Mexico’s southernmost state. The previous program paid a lump sum to the community, which would be used to protect and maintain the jungle and ecosystems in their area. Sowing Life provides direct payments, a change that is seen in some areas as harming communal dynamics in favor of individualism.The Welfare Ministry, which is in charge of Sowing Life, didn’t provide a response to detailed questions on the program. The president’s office declined to comment for this story.The program is currently paying around 420,000 farmers 4,500 pesos (about $213) a month to plant trees, according to the government. The goal is to reforest a little over one million hectares of degraded land across Mexico and grow more than one billion plants by the end of 2021. The government says it’s on track to meet that target.That success may have come at a price, according to the World Resources Institute, an environmental non-profit that has worked with the Mexican government to monitor the results of Sowing Life. The Washington-based WRI estimates that the program may have caused the loss of nearly 73,000 hectares of forest coverage in 2019, its first full year, according to a study based on satellite images and shared with Bloomberg News.That’s an area almost the size of New York City. It’s also nearly half the average annual amount of forest coverage lost due to land-use change and illegal logging in the same region, according to WRI calculations.Some on the ground think the devastation could be worse still. Juan Manuel Herrera, a forestry engineer from Campeche, said the state had potentially seen much higher losses than those estimated by WRI.The monthly payments are a critical lifeline for some of the poorest communities of a country battered by the pandemic. Mexico’s economy plunged 8.2% in 2020, while formal employment has dropped in all areas outside the industrial northern border states. Social programs are central to support for the president’s Morena party ahead of June’s midterm elections, with polls showing that voters regard them as among the government’s best achievements.At the local level, however, the environmental damage threatens to outweigh the benefits. In just one village in Campeche, more than two-thirds of those on the program had chopped down forest to be able to take part, according to a participant.Antonio, who asked to be identified only by his first name for fear of repercussions, showed where he and his relatives had cleared a dense area of trees including Tzalam, or Caribbean walnut, and Red Chaca, commonly known as gumbo-limbo, to qualify for payments.A Sowing Life representative in the village denied that people had felled trees to enter the program, saying they had used former cattle grazing land.Antonio, at least, said they had left the grazing land untouched because their cows needed it. He’d wanted to keep the jungle intact and take down some small trees to help the others grow, he said, but the program’s representatives were looking only for cleared land — and he needed the government money.Sowing Life’s inconsistencies add to Lopez Obrador’s poor track record on climate. The president has consistently favored state oil giant Petroleos Mexicanos, known as Pemex, and the state utility at the expense of private renewables projects. He’s attracted criticism from NGOs for building an oil refinery on the site of a mangrove forest and for a planned tourist railway through the rainforest. Mexico’s government has joined Russia and Brazil in failing to improve on its Paris climate commitments ahead of the COP26 summit in November.Back in 2019, Lopez Obrador brushed off calls to declare a climate emergency by pointing to Sowing Life along with government moves to deny mining permits and conserve water, saying he was “very satisfied” with his environmental record. Mexico “is doing everything possible to stop the destruction of forests,” he said then. As recently as last month, he referred to Sowing Life as a “blessed program” and regularly says it is the most important reforestation plan in the world.The project can point to successes, with some 660 million plants in the ground or being nurtured by the end of 2020. Yet the ambitious targets are far from enough for the program to be the main factor in Mexico meeting its Paris goals, said Adrian Fernandez Bremauntz, executive director of the Mexican Climate Initiative, an NGO.“These types of programs, if not well designed, can give birth to perverse incentives,” he said.Certainly, the system of payments has effectively left communities that have lived in the jungle for centuries with a dilemma: Cut down your habitat or turn away much-needed income.Bernardo Chankin, a village leader in the Lacandon jungle of Chiapas, said less than a third of the families from his village were able to enter the program because the community refused to fell trees. “In Lacandon, we dedicate ourselves to conservation,” Chankin said by phone. Now rivers and wells in his part of Chiapas are drying up due to deforestation he said was spurred by the project.Others such as Jose, the Yucatan farmer, say their communities have no choice. “What can we do?” he said. “It’s the only opportunity there is.”The government seems to be doing little to ensure the project’s endurance. Farmers aren’t asked to sign contracts, only promissory letters, two participants said. The areas designated for timber haven’t been formally registered, prompting uncertainty over the awarding of permits required to log the trees once they mature. Some farmers pocket the payments and do the minimum to avoid ejection from the program, reasoning that they can simply plant more profitable crops when handouts dry up.“There are young guys who say, ‘Oh lady, why are you watering? When the program ends, cut it down and start sowing soya,’” said Nancy Lopez, 57, a farmer in Yucatan, proudly showing off a small nursery of trees she’ll soon plant.The program’s chances of success may not be helped by some of the practices seen at local level. In trying to encourage fruit or timber yields, administrators often ask participants to plant non-native trees, which can struggle in alien environments. Forestry engineer Herrera and his team estimate that just 10-30% of the trees planted in some regions will survive.All is not yet lost. Jose Ivan Zuniga, a manager on the forestry team at WRI Mexico, praised the government’s ambition, saying the problem was the rush to implement. If now done well and maintained through 2030, the program could capture two-to-three times the carbon that was lost at the start, he said.It’s essential the government legally register the parcels of land and guarantee the hectares planted remain in the forestry system for at least 30 years, said Zuniga. Otherwise, he said, “it’s all going to go down the drain.”Read More: How Deforestation Affects Climate Change Time Is Running Out to Save the Last of the World’s Rainforests The Real Trees Delivering Fake Corporate Climate Progress For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden to deliver first primetime address of his presidency reflecting on one-year mark of pandemic

    President to discuss coronavirus pandemic and new relief package featuring direct payments to Americans and funding for vaccine distribution

  • Fewer than 1 in 5 support 'defund the police' movement, USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll finds

    Since August and after the peak of social justice protests, support to redistribute portions of police budgets to fund social services has decreased.

  • Doctors Warn "Do Not Get" COVID Vaccine if You Have This Condition

    The coronavirus vaccines are here and with them the light at the end of the tunnel. If enough people get one, we can reach herd immunity and return to some form of normal again. Most experts agree that the vaccine is “safe and effective,” in the words of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. But even he says you should not get the vaccine if you have this one particular condition. Read on to see if you have it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Who Should Not Get the COVID-19 Vaccine? “People with a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) to any component of the COVID-19 vaccine should NOT receive the vaccine,” says the Yale Health website. “People with a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) to any vaccine or injectable (intramuscular or intravenous) medication should consult with their health provider to assess risk prior to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.” Read on to see who else should or should not get one. 2 Can People With Other Allergies Get Vaccinated? “Everyone else with severe allergic reactions to foods, oral medications, latex, pets, insects, and environmental triggers may get vaccinated,” says Yale. “People with severe allergies require a 30-minute observation period after vaccination, while all others must be observed for 15 minutes. Vaccine clinics have safety protocols in place to respond to any adverse reactions.” 3 Dr. Fauci’s Take on Vaccines and Allergic Reactions “People who have a propensity to an allergic reaction, particularly anaphylactic reaction, have a greater likelihood of getting an allergic reaction to a vaccine,” says Dr. Fauci, who said a few months back: “We are very carefully monitoring these things. And when we see something like an allergic reaction, you modify the recommendation and you say that someone who has a history of a severe allergic reaction, that those individuals don't get vaccinated now with this product, or if they do get vaccinated, they do it in a location that has the capability of responding to an allergic reaction. You just don't want to go and get in a place that has no capability.” The vaccine admins now should be able to deal with such a situation, should it occur. 4 And What if You Are Pregnant or Breastfeeding? “A pregnant or breastfeeding person may choose to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends that the COVID-19 vaccine should not be withheld from pregnant or breastfeeding individuals,” reports Yale. “There are limited data about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for people who are pregnant. Pregnant people are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 and may be at risk for adverse pregnancy outcomes. If you are pregnant and your work places you at a high risk for COVID-19 infection you should discuss the benefits and risks of the vaccine with your healthcare provider.”RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. Fauci 5 How to Stay Safe During the Pandemic Follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • ‘Forrest Gump’ Cited As Reason To Release ‘QAnon Shaman’ From Custody

    A federal courtroom is a lot like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get. That was never truer than Friday, when the attorney representing Jacob Chansley, aka Jake Angeli, better known as the “QAnon Shaman,” used the fictional film Forrest Gump in his argument before a federal judge. The QAnon […]