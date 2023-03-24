U.S. carries out air strikes in Syria after American contractor killed

9
Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali
·4 min read

By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. military carried out multiple air strikes in Syria on Thursday night against Iran-aligned groups who it blamed for a deadly drone attack that killed an American contractor, injured another and wounded five U.S. troops earlier in the day, the Pentagon said.

Both the attack on U.S. personnel and the retaliation were disclosed by the Pentagon at the same time late on Thursday.

The attack against U.S. personnel took place at a coalition base near Hasakah in northeast Syria at approximately 1:38 p.m. (1038 GMT) on Thursday, it said.

The U.S. intelligence community assessed that the one-way attack drone was Iranian in origin, the military said, a conclusion that could further aggravate already strained tensions between Washington and Tehran.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the retaliatory strikes were carried out at the direction of President Joe Biden and targeted facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

"The air strikes were conducted in response to today’s attack as well as a series of recent attacks against Coalition forces in Syria by groups affiliated with the IRGC," Austin said in a statement.

"No group will strike our troops with impunity."

The drone attack caused wounds that, for three services members and a contractor, required medical evacuation to Iraq, where the U.S.-led coalition battling the remnants of Islamic State has medical facilities, the military said.

The other two wounded American troops were treated at the base in northeast Syria, the Pentagon said.

The number of casualties - one killed and six wounded - is highly unusual, even though attempted drone attacks against U.S. personnel in Syria are somewhat common.

U.S. troops have come under attack by Iranian-backed groups about 78 times since the beginning of 2021, according to Army General Erik Kurilla, who oversees U.S. troops in the Middle East as the head of Central Command.

Kurilla, testifying to the House Armed Services Committee earlier on Thursday, cautioned about Iran's fleet of drones.

"The Iranian regime now holds the largest and most capable unmanned aerial vehicle force in the region," he said.

Three drones targeted a U.S. base in January in Syria's Al-Tanf region. The U.S. military said two of the drones were shot down while the remaining drone hit the compound, injuring two members of the Syrian Free Army forces.

U.S. officials believe drone and rocket attacks are being directed by Iran-backed militia, a reminder of the complex geopolitics of Syria where Syrian President Bashar al-Assad counts on support from Iran and Russia and sees U.S. troops as occupiers.

The attack came just weeks after the top U.S. general, Mark Milley, visited northeast Syria to assess the mission against Islamic State and the risk to U.S. personnel.

Asked by reporters traveling with him at the time if he believed the deployment of roughly 900 U.S. troops to Syria was worth the risk, Milley tied the mission to the security of the United States and its allies, saying: "If you think that that's important, then the answer is 'Yes.'"

"I happen to think that's important," Milley said.

While Islamic State is a shadow of the group that ruled over a third of Syria and Iraq in a Caliphate declared in 2014, hundreds of fighters are still camped in desolate areas where neither the U.S.-led coalition nor the Syrian army, with support from Russia and Iranian-backed militias, exert full control.

Thousands of other Islamic State fighters are in detention facilities guarded by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, America's key ally in the country.

American officials say that Islamic State could still regenerate into a major threat.

The mission, which former President Donald Trump nearly ended in 2018 before softening his withdrawal plans, is a remnant of the larger global war against terrorism that had included once the war in Afghanistan and a far larger U.S. military deployment to Iraq.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart, Idrees Ali, Akriti Sharma and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. launches Syria strikes after contractor killed, 5 troops wounded

    A U.S. contractor died and six additional personnel were wounded in a Syria drone strike that inspired retaliatory strikes Thursday.

  • US launches air strike in Syria after drone attack kills American contractor

    The US carried out "precision air strikes" in Syria on Thursday night after a drone attack earlier in the day killed one American contractor, injured another, and wounded five US troops, the Pentagon said.

  • US contractor killed, 5 service members wounded during drone strike in Syria

    A U.S. contractor was killed in northeast Syria on Thursday after a suspected Iranian-origin drone struck a facility on a Coalition base near Hasakah, the Pentagon announced late Thursday evening. Five U.S. service members and one other contractor were wounded in an attack that hit just before 2 p.m. local time, the Defense Department said…

  • Abington Fire Chief to Ford Motor Company: ‘Fix our ambulance’

    In the five months the ambulance has been out of service, fire officials say they’ve been forced to borrow ambulances from surrounding towns.

  • 'Bestial savagery': Russian attacks kill 9 civilians, draw outrage; Ukraine to get $16B in IMF aid. Updates

    The death toll rose to 7 and Ukraine's president angrily decried Russian military tactics after a drone attack decimated the dorm near Kyiv. Updates.

  • If Putin goes to Europe, he should be detained and extradited to court in Hague – Blinken

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes that European signatories to the Rome Statute should execute the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and extradite him to the International Criminal Court.

  • 'We are walking when we should be sprinting': Report charts escape from climate disaster

    A new report synthesizes knowledge on climate change and asserts, again, that urgent action is needed.

  • TikTok CEO says company is at a 'pivotal moment'

    STORY: As U.S. lawmakers consider a potential ban on the explosively-popular TikTok, the CEO of the video-sharing app appealed directly to users to make their voices heard."Now this comes at a pivotal moment for us. Some politicians have started talking about banning TikTok. Now this could take TikTok away from all 150 million of you."CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify on Thursday before the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee.Ahead of that session he posted a video on the app this week with the Capitol in the background, claiming that TikTok had more than 150 million active users in the U.S., representing nearly have the country's population."That's almost half of the U.S., coming to TikTok, to connect, to create, to share, to learn, or just to have some fun."TikTok's critics fear that the app, owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, could share its U.S. user data with the government in Beijing.TikTok rejects the spying allegations, and according to written testimony shared this week by the House Committee, Shou will tell lawmakers, "TikTok has never shared, or received a request to share, U.S. user data with the Chinese government. Nor would TikTok honor such a request if one were ever made,"Shou's testimony before Congress comes in the face of growing calls for the short video app to be banned across America, and will serve as one of the Chinese company's most-detailed rebuttals to the accusations against it.Last week, TikTok said the Biden administration demanded that its Chinese owners divest their stake in the app or it could face a U.S. ban.A growing number of U.S. lawmakers support a ban on TikTok, including Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who will face Shou on Thursday.

  • End to Taiwan ties nears as Honduras foreign minister goes to China

    TAIPEI/TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -The Honduran foreign minister is travelling to China to "promote" the establishment of diplomatic ties, an official said, signalling the end is most likely near for the country's decades-long relations with Taiwan. At stake is China's growing footprint in Central America, once a steadfast base for Taiwan and where the United States is worried about Beijing's expanding influence in its backyard. Honduran President Xiomara Castro tweeted last week her government would seek to open relations with China.

  • Wolverine spotted outside its normal range in Oregon for first time in over 30 years

    Two fishers spotted the mammal near Portland's Columbia River.

  • High winds suck teacher out of classroom

    A teacher in Los Angeles gets sucked out of her classroom by powerful winds shown in a video taken by a high school student yesterday. The teacher opened the door after hearing loud noises outside.

  • The battle to be the Middle East’s ultimate aviation hub

    It was a day that changed the world of travel for good. At exactly 11.45am on October 25 1985 Captain Fazle Ghani Mian pushed forward the throttle on his Airbus A300 and flight EK600 to Karachi raced down the sand-flecked runway at Dubai airport. Emirates airline was born.

  • Letters to the Editor: The Iraq war's other major casualty: U.S. government budget surpluses

    In the 1990s, U.S. government spending was able to return to the black. The Iraq war changed that, leading to the debt crisis of today.

  • Meet Zava, the New Mysterious Wild Card on ‘Ted Lasso’

    Maximilian Osinski joined a show he already loved. His first assignment? Play a living soccer legend who's recognizable and mysterious all at once.

  • Apple to spend $1 billion making movies for theaters, matching Amazon: Report

    Apple is joining fellow tech giant Amazon in embracing the theatrical experience — but for a hefty price.

  • This is only the beginning: ICC to open office in Ukraine

    Andrii Kostin, Prosecutor General of Ukraine, and Peter Lewis, Secretary of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, signed a treaty about opening a representative office of ICC in Ukraine.

  • Civilian forced to dig trenches for Russians: ‘I wanted to jump on a mine and end it’

    Editor's Note: People interviewed for this story are not identified by their full names to protect their identities since they or their relatives still remain in Russian-occupied towns...

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan, Citi, BofA tell staff not to poach clients from stressed banks - memo, sources

    As a series of U.S. lenders were besieged by customers yanking out their money this month, banking behemoths including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp. warned employees: Do not make it worse. JPMorgan, the nation's largest bank, told all employees they "should never give the appearance of exploiting a situation of stress or uncertainty," in a March 13 memo, extracts of which were seen by Reuters. On the same day, the leaders of its consumer and business banking unit told branch employees: "We should refrain from soliciting client business from an institution in stress," according to extracts seen by Reuters.

  • Former Saints RB Tony Jones Jr. signs with Sean Payton’s Broncos

    Another former New Orleans Saints has signed with Sean Payton's Denver Broncos, with RB Tony Jones Jr. making the move to blue and orange:

  • Jaylen Brown addresses his recent comments about Celtics future

    Celtics star Jaylen Brown says he's considering setting the record straight after he made comments about his future in Boston that led to plenty of "speculation."