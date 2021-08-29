U.S. Carries Out Airstrike in Kabul against Potential Suicide Car Bomb

The U.S. carried out an airstrike against a potential car bomb in Kabul that posed a threat to Hamid Karzai International Airport, multiple outlets reported on Sunday.

The strike targeted suspected members of ISIS-K, U.S. officials told Reuters. ISIS-K is the same group that attacked the airport in a pair of suicide bombings on Friday, killing 13 U.S. service members and roughly 170 Afghans.

“Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material,” a U.S. official told Fox News.

A Taliban spokesman also said the Sunday airstrike targeted the vehicle of a suicide bomber who was on route to the airport, according to the Associated Press.

President Biden warned in a written statement on Saturday that militants would likely attempt to attack the airport in the next 24-36 hours.

“The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high,” Biden said. “Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours.”

