U.S. carries out drone strike against ISIS-K as evacuation efforts continue

Despite a successful drone strike against ISIS-K, the Biden administration warned that additional attacks in the region were highly likely in the coming days. Skyler Henry has more on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories