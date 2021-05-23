U.K. Denies Herd Claims; CDC on Variant Watch: Virus Update

U.K. Denies Herd Claims; CDC on Variant Watch: Virus Update
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. government has pushed back on claims from the former chief aide of Prime Minister Boris Johnson that officials pursued a herd immunity strategy in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that under-vaccinated areas in the U.S. could become hot spots for a mutation of the coronavirus first detected in India and are upping surveillance of the highly transmissible variant. Meanwhile, vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc have been shown to work against this strain, according to a study by Public Health England.

Singapore preliminarily confirmed 22 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection as of 12 p.m. on Sunday, three of which are untraceable, according to a statement from the health ministry. The country will close two malls after new cases were linked to the properties as the health minister said more targeted testing and surveillance operations will be conducted to curb outbreaks.

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: Cases pass 166.4 million; deaths exceed 3.4 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 1.63 billion doses have been givenWhat’s the Best Covid Vaccine? Why It’s Not So Simple: QuickTakeGlaxoSmithKline will make sure it’s on the front lines of the next pandemicVaccine tourists urged to read fine print on trips overseas

U.K. Denies Cummings Claims (7:05 a.m. NY)

The U.K. government pushed back on claims from the former chief aide of Prime Minister Boris Johnson that officials pursued a herd immunity strategy in the early days of the pandemic. Dominic Cummings unleashed a series of tweets on Saturday criticizing the U.K.’s response.

He said that letting enough citizens become infected in order to reach natural herd immunity was the “official plan in all docs/graphs/meetings” until early March 2020, when it became clear that such a policy would lead to catastrophe.

When asked about the allegations in an interview on the BBC on Sunday, Home Secretary Priti Patel said that was “not at all” the plan. Jenny Harries, chief executive of the U.K. Health Security Agency also said it wasn’t the nation’s strategy.

Germany Eyes Restrictions Easing (5:51 p.m. HK)

Germany’s health minister Jens Spahn has promised a wide-ranging easing of pandemic restrictions during the summer if the country’s 7-day incidence rate falls below 20. “Last summer the rate was below 20. We should aim for that again,” Spahn told the Sunday edition of the tabloid Bild. According to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany has a 7-day incidence rate of 64.5. That means that there are 64.5 new infections per 100,000 individuals over a period of 7 days.

CDC on Variant Watch (5:01 p.m. HK)

Federal Health officials are ramping up their surveillance of the highly transmissible Covid-19 variant first identified in India as experts warn that under-vaccinated areas in the U.S. could become hot spots for the mutation.

While U.S. cases attributed to the B.1.617 variant currently sit below 1%, the growth rate remains unclear due to the small sample size. One science group said the strain could be as much as 50% more transmissible than B.1.1.7, the variant that emerged from the U.K. That mutation was first seen in the U.S. in late December, and is now dominant nationally.

Philippines Probes Online Vaccine Sales (4:14 p.m. HK)

Authorities in the Philippines are investigating the alleged online sale of slots for Covid-19 vaccines in the cities of Mandaluyong and San Juan, the Philippine Star reported Sunday, citing a top police official. The country’s government is offering shots for free under its vaccine drive. Philippine National Police chief Guillermo Eleazar has directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to identify and arrest those taking advantage of the pandemic to con victims.

India New Cases Lowest in More Than a Month (2:38 p.m. HK)

India’s new coronavirus cases continued to slow with a daily total of 240,842 on Sunday, the lowest in more than a month. Meanwhile, India’s capital extended its lockdown until May 31 as it halted vaccinations of people age 18 to 44 due to a shortage of jabs. India and scores of other World Trade Organization members made a fresh appeal for a three-year patent waiver on products and technology used in the treatment of Covid-19, the Economic Times reported.

Thailand Detects Cases of South Africa Variant (2:31 p.m. HK)

Thailand discovered its first case of the variant first reported in South Africa, two days after the country detected another variant originally seen in India. The latest variant was detected in three infections from a cluster of 83 cases in southern Thailand, Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said on Sunday, adding that authorities have restricted access to the district.

The country reported 3,382 new cases and 17 fatalities for the day, taking the country’s total case count to 129,5000 with 776 deaths.

Enough Pfizer Doses for All Australians by End-2021 (11:15 a.m. HK)

Australia’s government is promising enough Pfizer Inc. vaccines to have all Australians vaccinated by the end of 2021, the Sun-Herald newspaper reported. Two million Pfizer doses are expected to be available in Australia each week from the beginning of October, which would mean all who are keen can get their two shots by the end of the year, the paper said, citing the Australian Medical Association.

Health Minister Greg Hunt told the paper that 4.5 million Pfizer doses will arrive by the end of June, and there will be 7 million doses expected in both the third and fourth quarters.

Samsung Biologics, Moderna Sign Deal: Yonhap (10:30 a.m. HK)

South Korea’s Samsung Biologics signed a deal with Moderna on vaccine production, Yonhap News Agency reported. Under the agreement, Samsung Biologics will provide contract-manufacturing organization services to Moderna for its mRNA vaccine and some of the doses will be produced in South Korea.

Samsung and Moderna will together supply “hundreds of millions” of doses intended for markets across the globe, starting in the third quarter of this year, Second Vice Health Minister Kang Dotae said in a briefing Sunday.

Malaysia to Impose Curfew, Add Guidelines (9:30 a.m. HK)

Malaysia will restrict business operations to 8 a.m until 8 p.m. beginning May 25 to stem a recent surge in Covid-19 cases, according to Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. About 80% of government officials and 40% of private sector employees will work from home, with the move affecting 7 million to 8 million workers.

Places deemed high risk will shut immediately and usage of public transportation will be limited to 50% capacity, Ismail said. The nation logged 6,320 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a fourth straight day that infections have topped 6,000.

Japan Sets July 4 Target for Vaccines: Yomiuri (9 a.m. HK)

The Japanese government expects to finish delivering coronavirus vaccines for senior citizens to all municipalities by July 4, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

About 93% out of the nation’s 1,741 municipalities will be able to meet the government’s target to vaccinate people ages 65 and over by the end of July, the Yomiuri said.

Singapore to Shut Two Malls (7:45 a.m. HK)

Singapore will close two shopping malls on the western part of the island for two weeks starting Sunday after 10 recent cases were linked to the properties.

“Our epidemiological investigations have found that there is likely ongoing transmission among individuals who visited these malls,” the health ministry said in a statement. “To break any potential chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises, JEM and Westgate shopping malls will be closed to all members of the public.”

The ministry will also offer free Covid-19 tests to those who visited the malls from May 10 to May 14.

Argentina to Get 1 Million Astra Doses (7:33 a.m. HK)

Argentina will receive more than 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which will arrive in the country between Sunday and Monday, according to an emailed statement from President Alberto Fernandez’s press office.

Of the doses, 204,000 are set to arrive Sunday morning via purchases through Covax, while 843,000 will arrive Monday from the U.S.

Glaxo Gets Ready for Next Pandemic (7:25 a.m. HK)

GlaxoSmithKline fell behind in the Covid-19 vaccine race, but now the drugmaker is working to make sure it’s on the front lines of the next pandemic.

The British pharma giant is talking with the U.K. and other governments about building facilities to bring vaccine development and production onshore before the next crisis, said Roger Connor, its vaccines chief. The labs would offer a range of vaccine technologies to tackle deadly viruses of the future, he said in an interview.

CDC Probes Cases of Youth Heart Inflammation (7:17 a.m. HK)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating “relatively few” reports of a heart problem in adolescents and young adults after a Covid-19 vaccination.

A report from a meeting of the agency’s safety group on May 17 said that most discovered cases of myocarditis “appear to be mild” and could be unrelated to vaccinations. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle often found after an infection.

The cases were mostly in adolescents and young adults and more often in males than females. The report added that the cases occurred more often after a second dose than the first and were typically found within four days after infection.

Brazil Passes 16 Million Cases (6:37 a.m. HK)

Brazil passed 16 million cases Saturday, at the end of week in which infections and deaths were rising, according to Health Ministry data.

Cases rose for the fourth consecutive week, adding another 76,490 on Saturday, though the weekly caseload of 460,905 remains about 80,000 below a peak in March.

Weekly deaths increased to 13,495, after falling for five straight weeks from a peak of 21,141. Brazil has a total 448,208 recorded deaths, the most after the U.S.

Vaccines Reported Effective on Variant From India (5:48 p.m. NY)

Coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc have been shown to work against a variant first identified in India, according to a study by Public Health England.

Two doses of the Covid-19 vaccines were “highly effective” against the B.1.617.2 strain first detected in India, the agency said in a statement. There was minimal difference with how the inoculations work on a variant detected in Kent, it said.

The results are likely to boost the U.K. government’s plan to end its lockdown on June 21 even as cases of the variant have been rising rapidly.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Dominic Cummings: UK could have avoided lockdowns with 'competent people in charge'

    Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor Dominic Cummings has claimed Britain could have avoided all lockdowns if it had planned properly for a pandemic. Mr Cummings published another series of tweets on Saturday in which he said Britain had failed to seriously prepare for a coronavirus pandemic, likening the plans to "AWOL/disaster". He also said herd immunity was part of the Government’s strategy at the outbreak of the pandemic, before it was abandoned on March 9 and later replaced by lockdown in the face of spiralling cases and high death rates. He also alleged Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, may have lied when he told journalists the herd immunity strategy "wasn't the plan", in a tweet saying "herd immunity by Sep' was *literally the official plan in all docs/graphs/meetings* until it was ditched". Mr Cummings also claims Britain should have been mass testing millions of people by September last year and that a failure to do so was unnecessary and went on to cost thousands more lives. It was the latest in a series of tweets ahead of his appearance in front of parliament's Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology committee on Wednesday. He criticised Mr Johnson's Government and his ministers, as well as previous Governments and Public Health England, for a failure to make adequate plans. Mr Cummings said: “If we'd had the right preparations and competent people in charge, we would probably have avoided lockdown 1, definitely no need for lockdowns 2 and 3.” He added: “Given the plan was AWOL/disaster and awful decisions delayed everything, lockdown 1 became necessary.” “'Herd immunity by Sep' was literally the official plan in all docs/graphs/meetings until it was ditched,” tweeted Mr Cummings. “In week of 9/3, No10 was made aware by various people that the official plan wd lead to catastrophe. It was then replaced by Plan B.” Britain’s response to the pandemic has been widely criticised. The virus has so far claimed more than 127,000 lives in the UK. The former No 10 advisor said that once it became clear a lockdown was needed Downing Street should have acted far more quickly and decisively. He tweeted: “So much ‘lockdown’ confusion. Obv they're ‘destructive’. But if you have to do it cos alternative is 100s of 1000s choking to death and no NHS for months for everybody else and econ[omy] sunk cos everybody hiding in terror then earlier/harder is better for health AND econ[omy].” Critics of Mr Cummings will point out that he was at the heart of Government when decisions were being made on whether and when to introduce the sort of lockdown which was eventually first implemented on 16 March 2020, when Mr Hancock, the Health Secretary, announced that all unnecessary social contact should cease.

  • Brazil senator says Bolsonaro never wanted COVID-19 vaccines, preferred herd immunity

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro never wanted to buy COVID-19 vaccines and originally bet on herd immunity beating the coronavirus, the senator leading the upper house's inquiry into the government's handling of the crisis said on Friday. In an interview, Senator Renan Calheiros said it is too early to say if Bolsonaro had committed any criminal offense in his management of the public health crisis, and that more investigation is required. "I think everything points in that direction," Calheiros said, regarding Bolsonaro's preference for herd immunity.

  • John Normand’s Last Research Note Flags Moderate Correction Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- John Normand shared one last round of advice before signing off.JPMorgan’s head of cross-asset fundamental strategy said in a note Friday that it was his last because he’s “moving on,” though he didn’t specify where he was going.He sees a “moderate” chance of a 10% drop in the MSCI ACWI index in the Northern Hemisphere summer, which he said is better pre-empted via a range of trades that benefit from a hawkish Federal Reserve -- such as long U.S. dollar, short gold and long value versus growth -- than by reducing equity exposure overall.“If the catalyst will be a hawkish Fed due to rising inflation in the context of still-strong growth, the better risk-reward would be sell Fed-sensitive assets (bonds, gold, non-USD currencies, growth stocks) rather than to sell cyclically-sensitive ones (equities overall),” he wrote.Normand said the market is in a “mostly young” phase, though he expects returns to be below average for the rest of the year. He considers the expansion new because Fed policy is ultra-loose, output gaps are generally negative rather than positive, and profit margins are above rather than below average. But he also cautioned that equity, fixed income and currency markets have never been so broadly expensive this early in an expansion.“If I had to avoid any of the very expensive markets now it would be cryptocurrencies, because it entails two characteristics other rich markets lack: a penchant for high investor leverage, and a questionable investment these about the utility and efficiency of private money compared to legal tender,” Normand said.Normand and JPMorgan didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment sent outside of regular work hours.“I am grateful to dozens of JPM Research colleagues for their collaboration and to a few for their mentoring; and to clients, for their readership and engagement though good and bad calls,” Normand said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Congress won't meet Biden's deadline for Floyd police reform bill. Advocates say don't rush.

    Bicameral negotiations will continue past the anniversary of Floyd's murder on Tuesday, with police reform activists hoping for a strengthened outcome.

  • COVID spreads to rural India as deaths again rise above 4,000

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's COVID-19 outbreak has stabilised in parts of the country, a government official said, but deaths rose by 4,194 on Saturday and infections were spreading in rural areas where public health services are scarce and already overstretched. India reported more than 400,000 infections a day in early May but the numbers have gradually eased. Active cases in the richest state of Maharashtra and Karnataka, home to the tech hub of Bengaluru, and the coastal state of Kerala had fallen in the last two weeks, health ministry official Lav Agarwal told reporters.

  • Clippers, betrayed by their biggest strength, lose Game 1 to Mavericks

    Luka Doncic had a triple-double and Dallas Mavericks role players outperformed the Clippers late to win Game 1 of the first-round series 113-103.

  • It's a red-hot real estate market — so why are home sales plunging?

    In some neighborhoods, competition is so fierce that many homes are sold before they even hit the market.

  • NBA betting: Lakers underdogs in Game 1; Can we trust the Knicks?

    Sunday's NBA picks against the spread.

  • New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

    New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropped this week, pre-pandemic life in America has largely resumed. Hugs and unmasked crowds returned to the White House, a Mardi Gras-style parade marched through Alabama's port city of Mobile, and even states that have stuck to pandemic-related restrictions readied to drop them.

  • Sadie Robertson Says 'Pain Is Real' 1 Week After Giving Birth: 'Still in the Healing Process'

    Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff welcomed their first child — daughter Honey James Huff — earlier this month

  • California Announces Specifics About June 15 Reopening: No Capacity Limits, No Distancing, No Vaccine Passports, But Vax Verification Required For Big Indoor Events

    California Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mark Ghaly briefed reporters Friday on specifics of the state’s long-planned June 15 reopening. “Capacity limitations are no longer going to be part” of the state’s plan, he said. “We will not have capacity restrictions.” On physical distancing, Ghaly said simply, “None.” On masking, he said, “We will […]

  • Study: Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines "highly effective" against COVID variants

    Two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca are "highly effective" against variants first detected in India and the United Kingdom, health officials in England announced Saturday.Why it matters: Some health experts have expressed concerns that contagious new variants could be more resistant against coronavirus vaccines, potentially prolonging the pandemic.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Public Health England, an executive agency of the U.K. Health Department, said in a statement Saturday that research conducted from April 5 to May 16 found that:Two weeks after the second dose, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617 variant first detected in India. It's 93% effective against the B.1.1.7 variant first found in England.Two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were "60% effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617 variant compared to 66% effectiveness against the B.1.1.7 variant."Both vaccines were 33% effective against symptomatic disease from B.1.617, three weeks after the first dose compared to roughly 50% effectiveness against the B.1.1.7 variant.What they're saying: Public Health England said in the statement that "we expect to see even higher levels of effectiveness against hospitalization and death" in regards to these vaccines.U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in the statement that due to this "groundbreaking" research gave officials confidence that those vaccinated against the coronavirus "have significant protection against this new variant."The big picture: The World Health Organization has called the B.1.617 coronavirus mutation a "variant of concern." Health experts expect this variant to soon become the "dominant strain" in the U.K., with Hancock reporting a surge in B.1.617 cases — describing the situation as a "race between the virus and the vaccine," per the Guardian.German authorities have imposed a ban on most non-essential travel from the U.K. from Sunday to prevent the spread of new variants in the country.Go deeper: The race to avoid a possible "monster" COVID variantMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Monica Lewinsky responds on Twitter to the 'most high-risk, low-reward thing' she's ever done

    On Friday, Monica Lewinsky delighted Twitter users when she responded to the question: "What's the most high-risk, low-reward thing you've ever done?"

  • TikTokers wished a 97-year-old Auschwitz survivor a 'happy Holocaust' as some 'Free Palestine' supporters target Jewish social media users with antisemitic abuse

    Following Israel's bombing campaign on Gaza, Jewish creators' social media content was often spammed with antisemitic comments.

  • Column: Why McCarthy and McConnell want you to forget about the Jan. 6 riot

    A serious investigation of the Capitol riot is the right thing to do. But it could turn into a nationally televised embarrassment for the GOP.

  • AP PHOTOS: Death and despair on Europe's African frontier

    The young man wore red-and-white-soled sneakers for what proved to be his fatal final journey. After beaches in Greece, Italy and elsewhere, a fleck of Spanish territory on the northern coast of Africa this week became the latest deadly flashpoint in Europe’s battle to stem migration flows from less fortunate regions of the world wracked by conflict, poverty and other miseries. In an unprecedented 48-hour siege that quickly overwhelmed Spanish authorities, more than 8,000 people clambered around border fences and swam from Morocco to the Spanish-governed enclave of Ceuta.

  • Just when they're needed most, Iran's doctors are leaving in droves

    Hit by pandemic exhaustion and plummeting incomes, Iran's healthcare professionals are emigrating in big numbers when the country can least afford it.

  • Ted Cruz reacts to 'Kremlin Cruz' nickname given to him by MSNBC anchor Brian Williams after the Texas senator shared Russian army propaganda

    Brian Williams named the GOP senator "Kremlin Cruz" after noting that he hated being called "Cancun Cruz" when he fled Texas during a storm.

  • 'She had to hold her little boy as he died': 6-year-old's family, California police seeking shooter in road rage death

    The boy, identified by family as Aiden Leos, was in the backseat of his mother's car when another driver shot and killed him, authorities said.

  • Despite criticism, Marjorie Taylor Greene says she still stands behind her Holocaust statement

    "No one should be treated like a second-class citizen for saying 'I don't need to wear a mask,' .... so I stand by all of my statements," Greene said.