U.S. CBO forecasts $3 trillion deficit in fiscal 2021, stronger growth

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government's budget deficit will decline slightly to about $3 trillion in fiscal 2021 despite higher coronavirus aid spending, the Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday, citing a stronger rebound in economic growth and tax revenues compared to previous forecasts.

The non-partisan CBO said in updated forecasts that it expects gross domestic product growth to reach 7.4% in 2021, based on fourth-quarter comparisons, tapering off to 3.1% growth in 2022 and 1.1% growth in 2023.

The fiscal 2020 budget deficit hit a record $3.129 trillion due to coronavirus aid programs and a severe drop in economic activity after COVID-19 lockdowns.

In February, the CBO projected a $2.26 trillion deficit for fiscal 2021, which ends on Sept. 30, but that figure did not factor in the impact of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package enacted in March.

The CBO said that legislation, known as the American Rescue Plan, added about $1.1 trillion to its fiscal 2021 deficit projections. The projections do not include Biden's proposed investments in infrastructure, child care, education and other social programs, which could add trillions of dollars more to spending if not offset by tax or other revenue increases.

But the CBO said a stronger-than-expected economic rebound, aided by robust consumer demand and the rising numbers of Americans being vaccinated against COVID-19, was offsetting the impact of some of the rescue spending on the deficit.

"Projected revenues over the next decade are now higher because of the stronger economy and consequent higher taxable incomes," the agency said in a report containing its new forecasts.

The CBO fiscal 2021 deficit estimate equates to about 13.4% of GDP, compared to 14.9% in fiscal 2020. It projects the deficit to fall sharply to $1.153 trillion, or 4.7% of GDP in fiscal 2022, and to $789 billion, or 3.1%, in fiscal 2023.

Robust post-pandemic economic growth is not sustainable however, largely due to the slow growth of the U.S. labor force, the CBO said. It projects GDP growth of 1.2% for fiscal 2024 and 2025, and 1.6% annually for the 2026-2031 period, below its 2% estimate of potential real GDP growth.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)