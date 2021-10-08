U.S. CDC advisers to review Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots this month

(Reuters) -Independent advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet later this month to make recommendations on booster doses of Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines, the agency said on Friday.

The meetings, on October 20-21, are scheduled a week after advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration weigh in on the need for booster doses of the two vaccines.

The CDC panel, called Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, will also discuss COVID-19 vaccines for children on Nov. 2 and 3, an agency spokesperson said.

The pediatric meetings are also scheduled a week after FDA advisers review the need for Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11.

Pfizer on Thursday said the company and its partner BioNTech SE have asked U.S. regulators to authorize emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shinjini Ganguli)

