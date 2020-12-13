U.S. CDC director 'proud' to sign advisory panel recommendation of COVID vaccine

Fauci, Redfield testify at U.S. Senate hearing on coronavirus response in Washington
Fauci, Redfield testify at U.S. Senate hearing on coronavirus response in Washington

(Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said on Sunday that he had signed a CDC advisory panel's recommendation of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Saturday voted 11 to 0 to recommend the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech SE as appropriate for Americans 16 and older. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine.

"Last night, I was proud to sign the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' recommendation to use Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in people 16 and older", Redfield said in a statement on Sunday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Latest Stories

  • Al Gore says he has no regrets over conceding 2000 race to Bush. Will Trump take the hint?

    Former Vice President Al Gore said Sunday that he hasn’t felt any regrets over conceding the razor-tight 2000 election to George W. Bush.

  • Hunter Biden told to disclose information related to Ukrainian energy company Burisma as part of his tax investigation

    Hunter Biden, the President-elect's son, has been asked to disclose information related to Burisma as part of a tax investigation.

  • U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by end of March -Slaoui

    The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Sunday. The first vaccine was authorized for emergency use by U.S. regulators on Friday night and began shipping on Sunday. "We would have immunized 100 million people by the first quarter of 2021," U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said in an interview with Fox News Sunday.

  • China's tiny Jewish community in fear as Beijing erases its history

    For this year’s Hanukkah, Amir is lighting menorah candles and reciting blessings to celebrate the holiday’s eight nights, as many Jews are around the world. But he does so in secret, worried that Chinese officials will come around – as they often do on religious occasions – to enforce a ban against Judaism, pressuring him to renounce his faith. Sometimes, he’s even called in for interrogations. “Every time we celebrate, we are scared,” said Amir, not his real name as he asked not to be identified over worries of retaliation. "Whatever we do, we’re always very careful to make sure the authorities don’t find out.” Since 2015, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has waged a harsh campaign against foreign influence and unapproved religion, part of a push to ‘Sinicise’ faith – ripping down church crosses and mosque onion domes, and detaining more than a million Muslims in the western Xinjiang region.

  • Former Cuomo staffer says the New York governor sexually harassed her 'for years'

    "I am not the only woman," said Lindsey Boylan, who worked for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from 2015 to 2018 as one of his advisors.

  • Vaccine refusal in Brazil grows to 22%, most reject Chinese shot: poll

    The share of Brazilians unwilling to take any COVID-19 vaccine grew to 22% this week, from 9% in August, and most said they would not accept one made in China, a new poll showed on Saturday, as President Jair Bolsonaro’s comments stoked wider skepticism. The survey by pollster Datafolha found 73% of respondents plan to take a shot and 5% do not know if they will, compared to 89% and 3%, respectively, in August. Late last month, Bolsonaro said he would not take any coronavirus vaccine that becomes available.

  • Trump-appointed judges among 86 who have so far dismissed election fraud law suits

    Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election results in the courts have been rejected by at least 86 judges, an analysis has found - among them 38 judges appointed by Republicans, and several appointed by Mr Trump himself. On Friday the Supreme Court ruled against the president, dismissing an effort led by Texas to stop the votes from four swing states counting for Joe Biden. Mr Trump on Sunday morning told Fox News he was "so disappointed" by their decision, ending what seemed to be their final throw of the dice. Mr Trump was expected at a Friday night White House Christmas party, but did not appear to greet his guests, The New York Times reported. "We've proven it [fraud], but no judge has had the courage, including the Supreme Court - I am so disappointed in them," said Mr Trump. "No judge, including in the Supreme Court of the United States, has had the courage to allow it to be heard."

  • 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris indicted on new child sex charges

    CHICAGO (AP) — “Cheer” star Jerry Harris, already facing federal child pornography charges, has been indicted on new charges that allege he solicited sex from minors at cheerleading competitions and convinced teenage boys to send him obscene photographs and videos of themselves. In the original complaint filed in September, not only did prosecutors allege that Harris admitted to FBI agents to asking a teenage boy to send him lewd photographs of himself, but that he requested on Snapchat child pornography from at least 10 to 15 others he knew to be minors. Harris, 21, of Naperville, has been held in a federal detention facility without bond since he was arrested on child pornography charges in September, and a judge has subsequently suggested that Harris would pose a public danger if released from custody.

  • Rudy Giuliani on Trump election fight: We have ‘1,000 affidavits from witnesses in 6 different states’

    President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani provides insight into the strongest piece of evidence he will present for legal challenge.

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist says Moderna vaccine will 'likely' be approved by end of week

    Moncef Slaoui, the head scientist of Operation Warp Speed, said the US will likely not see a shortage of supply in vaccine next spring.

  • Nigeria school attack: Gunmen who seized children in Katsina 'surrounded'

    Gunmen raided an all-boys boarding school on Friday, abducting an unknown number of children.

  • McManus: Trump has changed tactics in his election fight. His new approach is more dangerous

    Trump's challenge to vote counts has become a brazen demand to award him the election — and strengthen his control of the Republican Party.

  • Israel announces full diplomatic relations with Bhutan

    Israel announced on Saturday that it is establishing full diplomatic relations with the relatively isolated Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, the latest in a string of international deals designed to show Israel’s growing acceptance abroad. “The circle of recognition of Israel is widening,” said Israeli foreign minister, Gabi Ashkenazi. “The establishment of relations with the Kingdom of Bhutan will constitute a new stage in the deepening of Israel’s relations in Asia.” The agreement follows several years of secret contact between the two countries with the aim of establishing relations, according to a statement from Israel’s foreign ministry. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the deal, tweeting that it is an “additional fruit of the peace agreements”. The accord between the two countries does not appear to be linked to the US-backed Abraham accords, in which four Arab countries have agreed to normalise relations with the Jewish state since August. Mr Netanyahu added that Israel was in contact with more countries to normalise relations. Bhutan is a relatively isolated country and only maintains diplomatic relations with around 53 countries, which does not include the US, UK or France, who only maintain informal contact via India. With a population of around 800,000 people, the Kingdom of Bhutan is wedged between neighbouring giants, China and India. They have long relied on the latter for guidance on foreign and defence policy. Ron Malka, the Israeli ambassador to India said he signed the agreement with his Bhutanese counterpart, Maj Gen Vestop Namgyel, on Saturday night, calling the agreement a “historic day”. The joint statement on the deal said the key areas of cooperation would include economic, technological and agricultural development. “The ties between the peoples through cultural exchanges and tourism would also be further enhanced,” the statement added. Bhutan was closed off to tourists until 1970 and still strictly limits entry to the country with a $250 daily fee per visitor in high season

  • Iran fights fire in southwest after oil pipeline spill - reports

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Firefighters were working to put out a blaze after a pipeline carrying crude oil to Iran's second largest refinery ruptured and burst into flames on Sunday, Iranian news agencies reported. Kiani said the oil had spilled down a hard-to-access valley, which firefighting equipment could not reach. The oil ministry's news agency SHANA said repair teams had shut off the Maroun pipeline, which feeds the Isfahan refinery, Iran's second largest with a capacity of about 375,000 barrels per day.

  • Republican congressman rips Texas GOP for suggesting secession and says 'my guy Abraham Lincoln and the Union soldiers already told you no'

    Kinzinger said the Texas GOP chairman should be fired for suggesting some states should "form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution."

  • GOP voters ready for Georgia runoffs despite Trump's claims

    Many Republican voters in Georgia are angry. No way, said Trump supporter Lori Davis. “Everyone that I’m around, we’re ready to vote now,” said the 57-year-old businesswoman, as she awaited the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at a rally for GOP Sens.

  • More Inside AD100 Designer Pierre Yovanovitch’s History-Rich Parisian Apartment

    In the hands of Pierre Yovanovitch, the Paris apartment that iconic designer Jean-Michel Frank once called home gets a spectacular new lease on lifeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Malaysia coast guard makes record £19.2m crystal meth seizure

    Malaysia's coastguard has made its largest ever seizure of methamphetamine, a top official said on Sunday, seizing 2.12 tonnes of the drug disguised as tea in a shipment believed to have come from Myanmar. Coastguard chief Zubil Mat Som said the drugs found on a boat in northern Penang state were worth around 105.9 ringgit (£19.83 million). A local suspected trafficker was arrested. "It is the coastguard's record-breaking seizure in its 15-year history," he told AFP. From writing on the packaging, "it is highly possible that the crystal methamphetamine was smuggled out from Myanmar's Golden Triangle." The intercepted shipment was likely destined for neighbouring countries where it would fetch a higher price than in Malaysia, he said. In recent years, Malaysia had made a number of seizures of highly addictive crystal meth. The Southeast Asian country is also battling a major drug addiction problem. Zubil said on December 9 a coastguard vessel had noticed a recreational boat moving suspiciously off Penang island in broad daylight. A chase ensured after a lone 26-year-old man aboard refused to stop. He subsequently jumped off the vessel and was arrested, the coastguard said in a statement. Malaysian law provides for a mandatory death penalty for convicted drug traffickers. After inspecting the boat, officers found 130 sacks containing 2.12 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine which was disguised as Chinese tea, it added. Zubil said drug smugglers were changing tactics during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the coastguard would work closely with the police to disrupt smugglers and dealers.

  • Black and Latino adults feel more hopeful for the state of the country and less fearful since November's election, a new survey says

    A survey conducted by the Pew Research Center shows that 64% of Black and Latino adults are "hopeful" about the climate of the country.

  • I rode Amtrak up and down the Northeast Corridor during the pandemic and found it surprisingly clean, cheap, and stress-free - here's what it was like

    Amtrak is blocking seats on its trains to ensure passengers don't have to sit next to a stranger while keeping its low fares.