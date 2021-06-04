U.S. CDC director urges teens to get vaccinated after hospitalizations rise

People ages 12 and older line up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments outside the American Museum of Natural History in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director urged teenagers to get vaccinated, as new data from the agency's researchers showed one in three teenagers who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 early this year needed ICU admission.

"I am deeply concerned by the numbers of hospitalized adolescents and saddened to see the number of adolescents who required treatment in intensive care units or mechanical ventilation," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement on Friday.

The rate of hospitalization due to COVID-19 increased among adolescents aged 12 to 17 in April to 1.3 per 100,000 people from a lower rate in mid-March, the CDC said in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).

Among 204 adolescents, who were hospitalized mainly for COVID-19 between Jan. 1 and March 31, 31.4% were admitted to an intensive care unit and about 5% required mechanical ventilation, the agency said. (https://bit.ly/3vOF96u)

"Much of this suffering can be prevented," Walensky said.

The CDC's latest data was based on a surveillance system of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19–associated hospitalizations in 99 counties across 14 states, covering approximately 10% of the U.S. population.

The data adds to previous information showing that hospitalizations due to severe COVID-19 occur in all age groups even though they occur more often in older adults. The CDC released the data as part of the United States' push to vaccinate teenagers with Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE's vaccine.

The shot was authorized for use in 12 to 15 year olds in May. Nearly 50% https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations of the U.S. population, 12 years and older, has been fully vaccinated, according to the agency's data.

The increased hospital admission rates in teens may be related partly to the circulation of more infectious variants of the coronavirus and a large number of children returning to schools, the agency said.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; editing by Caroline Humer and Amy Caren Daniel)

Recommended Stories

  • More unvaccinated U.S. adolescents hospitalized; myocarditis may be rare vaccine side effect in teens

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. COVID-19 hospitalizations rose among U.S. adolescents in March and April, and nearly a third of those hospitalized needed intensive care, according to data from more than 250 hospitals in 14 states released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday. "Rates of COVID-19-associated hospitalization among adolescents also exceeded historical rates of seasonal influenza-associated hospitalization during comparable periods," researchers reported in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

  • ‘Deeply concerned:’ COVID hospitalization rates in teens doubled in a month, CDC says

    Consistent with demographics of adults, about two thirds of the hospitalized teens were Hispanic or Black.

  • CDC urges teens to get vaccinated

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data that showed unvaccinated adolescents can become sick from COVID-19.

  • CDC head urges parents to vaccinate teens against coronavirus, points to hospitalizations

    Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, urged parents on Friday to get their kids 12 years and older vaccinated against COVID-19. What she's saying: "I am deeply concerned by the numbers of hospitalized adolescents and saddened to see the number of adolescents who required treatment in intensive care units or mechanical ventilation," Walensky said in a statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • COVID-19 still poses severe risk to unvaccinated teens: CDC

    While most coronavirus hospitalizations occur in adults, the coronavirus still poses the threat of severe disease to teens, according to a new study issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly a third of teens ages 12-17 hospitalized with COVID-19 ended up in the intensive care unit, with 5% ultimately being placed on ventilators. The CDC is encouraging vaccination among those ages 12-17 and is referencing the data to make the case that complications of the virus are much more serious than the risk of getting vaccinated.

  • ‘No’: Psaki tells Fox News reporter Biden would never fire Dr Fauci

    Thousands of doctor’s emails from beginning of pandemic released this week

  • Mike Krzyzewski's shadow? Duke coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer embraces 'hardest job in the history of the sport'

    Jon Scheyer made it clear his mentor's towering legacy will be more blessing than burden and that the culture Mike Krzyzewski cultivated will live on.

  • Slow computer? Try these 5 fast fixes

    Struggling with a slow computer? Here are some quick tips to help get your computer back up to speed.

  • Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early

    Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Friday that Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen will deliver 3 million COVID-19 vaccine shots this month, ahead of schedule. "We agreed with Janssen to bring another 3 million doses that will be now be administered in June," Queiroga said in an interview with the CB Poder program hosted by newspaper Correio Braziliense. The Health Ministry had struck a deal with Janssen for the acquisition of 38 million doses, with delivery of 16.9 million shots estimated between July and September and 21.1 million between October and December.

  • Don’t miss these startups exhibiting at TC Sessions: Mobility 2021

    Mobility 2021 is a jam-packed event, and we want to make sure you know about everything that’s going down on June 9. It’s one of the most exciting aspects of Mobility 2021 — and one that offers untold opportunity.

  • Our Favorite Philodendron Varieties That Brighten Up Every Room

    We’ll always love these easy-care houseplants.

  • Gio Reyna: USMNT wasteful vs Honduras but ‘we’ll be ready for the final’

    Giovanni Reyna knows that both he and his USMNT's performances were good enough for a win but not good enough for their expectations.

  • Biden admin targets Trump rollbacks of species protections

    The Biden administration said Friday it is canceling or reviewing a host of actions by the Trump administration to roll back protections for endangered or threatened species, with a goal of strengthening a landmark law while addressing climate change. The reviews by the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service are aimed at five Endangered Species Act regulations finalized by the Trump administration, including critical habitat designations and rules defining the scope of federal actions on endangered species.

  • Erin Napier Revealed That ‘This Is Us’ Fans Missed a Major Easter Egg Earlier This Year

    SO sneaky!!! 👀

  • CDC encouraging parents to get teens vaccinated against COVID-19

    COVID-19 continues to be a risk for some children, particularly those with underlying conditions, according to new data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Myanmar junta opponents say no faith in ASEAN as envoys visit

    The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has led the main international diplomatic effort to find a way out of the crisis in Myanmar, a country in turmoil since the military's Feb. 1 overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government. "I don't think they have a solid plan for their credibility," he said of ASEAN.

  • Businesses reimagine the post-pandemic workplace

    Many employees are returning to the office after more than a year away during the coronavirus pandemic. Companies are weighing keeping remote work and requiring employees to be vaccinated. Mola Lenghi takes a look.

  • Wife turns in woman accused of faking boy’s cancer to get donations, Oklahoma cops say

    The woman was accused of shaving the boy’s hair and applying makeup to make him appear sick, police say.

  • COVID vaccine success renews hopes for ending a 40-year epidemic: HIV/AIDS

    After watching the swift success story of COVID-19 vaccines, researchers and advocates are hopeful renewed funding and vaccine advances might finally lead to an end to the devastating 40-year-old AIDS epidemic.The big picture: HIV is more difficult to target than the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 because the virus can mutate quickly and a vaccine would need to trigger a broadly neutralizing antibody response.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.

  • Canada negotiates option for an extra 3 million Pfizer COVID-19 doses - Trudeau

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada has negotiated an option with Pfizer Inc for an extra 3 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a briefing on Friday. Trudeau said the government was on track to meet its target of inoculating everyone who wanted to be protected against the coronavirus by the end of September. Trudeau said 65% of Canadians aged 12 and over had received at least one dose, the highest rate in the Group of 20 nations.