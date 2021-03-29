U.S. CDC extends eviction ban through June 30

  • Residents seek assisstance to avoid eviction at La Colaborativa in Chelsea
  • Residents seek assisstance to avoid eviction at La Colaborativa in Chelsea
1 / 2

U.S. CDC extends eviction ban through June 30

Residents seek assisstance to avoid eviction at La Colaborativa in Chelsea
David Shepardson
·2 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday extended through June 30 a nationwide order to prevent millions of U.S. renters from being evicted amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC's moratorium on most residential evictions - which the agency justified citing the public health crisis - had been set to expire on Wednesday.

"Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings - like homeless shelters - by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

The order was initially issued by the Atlanta-based agency in September during former President Donald Trump's administration. It was extended on Jan. 29 through the end of March after President Joe Biden took office.

The White House noted that as of January one in five U.S. renters was behind on rent. The CDC said a March survey by the U.S. Census Bureau found that more than 4 million adults who are behind on rent fear imminent risk of eviction.

The U.S. Congress approved another $21.5 billion in emergency rental assistance this month on top of $25 billion approved in December.

The moratorium has been challenged in court, and two federal judges have ruled against it. U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese in Akron, Ohio, ruled on March 11 that the moratorium exceeded the authority given to the CDC by Congress, but stopped short of issuing an injunction blocking it.

The order applies to individual renters who do not expect to earn more than $99,000 this year or $198,000 for joint filers. It also applies to renters who did not report income in 2020 or received a stimulus check.

Renters must file sworn declarations saying eviction would leave them homeless or force them into a "shared living setting" and attest they have done all they can to get government assistance for rent or housing.

(Reporting by David ShepardsonEditing by Chizu Nomiyama and Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • White House extends Covid eviction moratorium through June

    More than 10 million Americans are behind on rent or mortgage payments, and more than 5 million say they are at risk of eviction or foreclosure, according to a Census Bureau survey.

  • Ban on renter evictions during COVID-19 pandemic is extended

    The Biden administration is extending a federal moratorium on evictions of tenants who have fallen behind on rent during the coronavirus pandemic. The ban, initially put in place last year, provides protection for renters out of concern that having families lose their homes and move into shelters or share crowded conditions with relatives or friends during the pandemic would further spread the highly contagious virus, which has killed more than 545,000 people in the United States. In February, President Joe Biden extended a ban on housing foreclosures to June 30 to help homeowners struggling during the pandemic.

  • CDC extends national eviction moratorium — but tenant advocates argue more help is needed

    The moratorium’s guidelines were largely left unchanged, even as renter advocates have argued that gaps in the order are leaving tenants at risk of homelessness.

  • CDC extends evictions ban through end of June

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended its nationwide ban on evictions through the end of June, the agency confirmed in a statement Monday.Why it matters: The order comes as the current ban on evictions was set to expire in two days. The moratorium is a public health measure aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 by keeping people out of crowded settings like homeless shelters and allowing people who may be ill to self-isolate, the CDC notes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying economic slump has exacerbated housing issues and racial disparities in America, and drawn fears of mass evictions. About 1 in 5 renters couldn't pay last month’s rent, with the rate being even higher among Black renters, per CNBC. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Why Is PNM Resources (PNM) Up 2% Since Last Earnings Report?

    PNM Resources (PNM) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Migrants influx continues as U.S. political debate intensifies

    CBS News spoke to one smuggler, who said that even with the risk of being deported, they still want to try.

  • Jen Psaki: Border is ‘closed,’ CBP turning away adult migrants

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tells ‘Fox News Sunday’ the Biden administration is ‘committed’ to allowing media into Border Patrol facilities.

  • SNL 's Bowen Yang Says 'Fuel Up, Do More' to Combat Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

    The Nora from Queens actor was referencing the 75-year-old Asian-American woman named Xiao Zhen Xie, who used a wooden board to fight back after she was punched by a white man

  • Apple releases iPhone, iPad, and Watch security patches for zero-day bug under active attack

    Apple has released an update for iPhones, iPads and Watches to patch a security vulnerability under active attack by hackers. The security update lands as iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2, which also covers a patch to older devices as iOS 12.5.2. Apple said the vulnerability, discovered by security researchers at Google's Project Zero, may have been "actively exploited" by hackers.

  • Keystone Pipeline workers still jobless months after Biden ended project

    2nd generation pipeline worker Guy Williams and laid off Keystone XL employee Lynn Allen discuss unemployment concerns for energy communities in the U.S.

  • One in Four Small U.K. Exporters Halt EU Sales Amid Brexit Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- One in four small U.K. exporters have halted sales to the European Union because of red tape caused by Brexit, according to a survey published Monday.The polling by the Federation of Small Businesses will add to concern that leaving the EU is further damaging the pandemic-hit economy by reducing trade and increasing costs. Official figures show exports and imports fell sharply after Britain completed its withdrawal from the bloc on Dec. 31.“Three months on from the end of the transition period, what we hoped would prove to be teething problems are in danger of becoming permanent, systemic ones,” said FSB National Chairman Mike Cherry. “While larger firms have the resources and bandwidth to overcome them regardless, smaller traders are struggling, and considering whether exports are worth the effort anymore.”The survey found that 23% of exporters have temporarily halted sales to EU customers and a further 4% have decided to stop selling into the bloc permanently after new trading rules took effect from the start of the year.The vast majority of those doing business with Europe have been hit by shipment delays or loss of goods, and many are considering establishing a presence in an EU country to ease their exporting process, according to the survey of almost 1,500 firms.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brexit: Quarter of small exporters give up on EU due to red tape

    A survey examining the state of trade between the UK and European Union has laid bare the harrowing Brexit reality as the first full quarter of post-transition trading comes to a close this week.

  • Why Biden’s Proposed Tax Hikes Are a Bad Move

    During the 2020 campaign, then-candidate Joe Biden promised to raise taxes on wealthy Americans and big corporations. He said it was needed to pay the ever-growing mega-tab for COVID-19 stimulus and...

  • 3 Pot Stocks That Can Make You a Marijuana Millionaire

    Quietly, the North American cannabis industry is growing into a giant. This growth rate works out to a doubling in total sales every 3.4 years, and should result in $41.5 billion in annual sales by mid-decade. After more than two years, supply chain issues are abating as key provinces open new dispensaries.

  • Scholastic Pulls ‘Ook and Gluk’ Children’s Book For ‘Perpetuating Passive Racism’

    "Together, we recognize that this book perpetuates passive racism."

  • UK agency: Vaccination rates lowest among older Black people

    New figures from Britain's statistics agency showed Monday that older people from Black African backgrounds are more than seven times as likely as white Britons to have not received a coronavirus vaccine. The Office for National Statistics said Monday that among people 70 years old or older, the lowest vaccination rates were seen among people identifying as Black African, at 58.8%, and Black Caribbean, at 68.7%. The vaccination rate among Bangladeshis was 72.7% and for Pakistanis it was 74%.

  • Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer requests bail reduction

    On Thursday, Lowynn Young, the public defender representing Eric Holder Jr., filed a bail reduction motion on behalf of her accused client, stating, “even a reduction of bail down to $4 million should satisfy any concerns by the court and the District Attorney,” as reported by Revolt. The motion, to which Judge Curtis B. Rappé has given the prosecution until Tuesday, March 30 to respond, insists that the court’s reduction of Holder’s bail will not qualify him as a flight risk, as he doesn’t own a passport and has strong familial and community allegiances. According to Revolt‘s report of the prosecutors statements, Holder showed up “unannounced” to the rapper’s store, the Marathon Clothing Store in Los Angeles, where Nipsey Hussle (born Ermias Joseph Asghedom) was engaged in a meet-and-greet.

  • New this week: Godzilla vs Kong, 'Concrete Cowboy' & Mahalia

    — Two of cinema’s most famous giants are headed for an old-fashioned big budget clash in “Godzilla vs. Kong,” available on HBO Max for 31 days starting Friday. The sequel to “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “Kong: Skull Island” brings back Kyle Chandler and Millie Bobby Brown, and adds a host of new characters played by Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Alexander Skarsgård and Demian Bichir.

  • Bomb squad detonates live Civil War cannonball found in Maryland

    A homeowner contacted officials after being given what seemed to be an unexploded cannonball that a family member had found near the Monocacy Battlefield.

  • Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Being "Extremely Protective" Of Her Kids Since The Sussexes' Tell-All

    "The interview was particularly difficult for Kate to digest."